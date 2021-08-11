Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

August 11, 2021



SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 5, 2021 through August 11, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through August 11, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Centre of the Company’s website.