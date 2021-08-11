ALYI African EV Pilot Evaluates Charging Solutions

checkAd

Dallas, TX, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today confirmed an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solution is planned for the company’s EV pilot currently underway in Africa.

As President Biden’s EV agenda makes headlines, a charging network is being discussed as a possible bottleneck to the proposed agenda.

ALYI’s business plan is to introduce a comprehensive EV Ecosystem, not just an EV.

Instead of introducing a single EV product, ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI does not intend to go it alone. ALYI is building a core element into its ecosystem that attracts, if not compels the participation of all would be brand name EV industry leaders in an annual EV symposium and conference.  The EV symposium and conference will be anchored by an EV race event in Kenya that comes with a substantial brand name.

The EV race market was valued in 2019 at over $80 billion dollars and is anticipated to grow to over $200 billion by 2025

ALYI’s EV ecosystem is founded on building participation in an EV race event as a central component in advancing EV technology and EV branding.

ALYI has been developing a partnership with a major EV racing brand for more than two years now.  Over a year ago, ALYI entered into a formal partnership agreement that includes that EV racing brand.  The first milestone objectives contemplated under the agreement have been achieved and the next steps are imminent.  ALYI expects the next steps to include naming the EV racing brand at which time, ALYI management anticipates ALYI’s overall visibility within the global EV market to be substantially elevated.

