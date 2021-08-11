checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights and Recent Company Developments

  • On May 26, 2021, the Company officially changed the company name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.
  • Announced the signing of a Factory Authorized Representative (FAR) agreement with Sunset Vans, Inc., allowing the Corona, California based company and an industry leader in the manufacture and sale of wheelchair-accessible vans, to promote, sell and service Envirotech Vehicles' products throughout the United States through their nationwide sales and distribution network. Sunset Vans is required to purchase and stock two high-roof vans at commencement of the Agreement.
  • Announced the signing of a FAR agreement with Joseph Holdings, Inc., a member of the Jose Y Jose Group of companies, allowing the Barbados-based company specializing in waste management services to promote, sell and service Envirotech Vehicles' products throughout the Caribbean. Joseph Holdings is required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck at commencement of the Agreement. Envirotech Vehicles has received a purchase order for 5 vehicles from Joseph Holdings valued at $400,000.
  • Selected as an approved vendor for New Jersey's zero-emission incentive program, a $15 million pilot voucher program that supports businesses and institutions purchasing new, zero-emission vehicles operating in the greater Newark and greater Camden areas by offering up to $100,000 towards the purchase of battery-electric vehicles.
  • Announced the appointment of industry veteran and former member of Envirotech Vehicles' board of directors Pam Compton as Director of Business Development.
  • Joined the ASPIRE Engineering Research Center as an industry member.
  • Announced the signing of a FAR agreement with Wasatch Clean Energy, allowing the Salt Lake City, Utah based truck and van equipment installation provider to promote, sell and service Envirotech Vehicles' products throughout the United States. Wasatch Clean Energy is required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck at commencement of the Agreement.
  • Received a purchase order from Kingbee Rentals, LLC for the purchase of 25 Class 4 vans valued at $2 million in July 2021.
  • Delivered the first all-electric Class 4 cargo van to Sunset Vans, Inc. and the first Class 4 all-electric truck to Zero Nox, Inc. under the Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") agreement the parties entered into in May 2021.
  • Announced the signing of a FAR agreement with Hoglund Bus Co., Inc., allowing the Monticello, Minnesota-based leader in the transportation industry serving customers in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, to promote, sell and service Envirotech Vehicles' products throughout the United States. Hoglund is required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck at commencement of the Agreement.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "As we move into the latter half of 2021, we remain focused on leveraging the growing market interest in the adoption of greener transportation options, and more specifically, the interest in our purpose-built, customer-ready trucks and industrial fleet vehicles. During the second quarter we made solid progress with our efforts to expand our market presence and reach. We continue to grow our network of Factory Authorized Representative agreements both domestically and internationally. These agreements allow us to greatly expand our sales and service capabilities and have been instrumental to the growth of the company."

