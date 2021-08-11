Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP Financial Comparison Quarterly (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 177.3 $ 169.2 $ 122.4 Gross Margin 34.2 % 31.1 % 23.6 % Operating Income (Loss) $ 22.4 $ 17.8 $ (1.3 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AOS $ 19.5 $ 16.1 $ (0.1 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.58 $ (0.00 )

Non-GAAP Financial Comparison Quarterly (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 177.3 $ 169.2 $ 122.4 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 34.9 % 31.9 % 27.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 29.1 $ 23.0 $ 8.4 Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to AOS $ 26.3 $ 21.4 $ 7.4 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.77 $ 0.29

The non-GAAP financial measures in the schedule above exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, legal costs related to government investigation and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in each of the periods presented, production ramp up costs for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as amortization of purchased intangible for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

The results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 were as follows:

GAAP Financial Comparison Annually (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 656.9 $ 464.9 Gross Margin 31.1 % 22.1 % Operating Income (Loss) $ 64.1 $ (13.9 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AOS $ 58.1 $ (6.6 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share attributable to AOS - Diluted $ 2.13 $ (0.27 )

Non-GAAP Financial Comparison Annually (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 656.9 $ 464.9 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 31.9 % 27.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 86.0 $ 27.3 Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to AOS $ 79.9 $ 22.5 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted $ 2.93 $ 0.88

The non-GAAP financial measures in the schedule above exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, legal costs related to government investigation, production ramp up costs related to joint venture, and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, as well as amortization of purchased intangible for fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and pre-production expenses and impairment of privately-held investment for fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Financial Results for Fiscal Q4 Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue was $177.3 million, an increase of 4.8% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 44.9% from the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 34.2%, up from 31.1% in the prior quarter and 23.6% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 34.9%, up from 31.9% in the prior quarter and up from 27.5% from the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $38.2 million, up from $34.9 million in the prior quarter and up from $30.3 million from the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $32.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million from last quarter and an increase of $7.5 million from the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating income was $22.4 million, as compared to $17.8 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $1.3 million from the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income was $29.1 million as compared to $23.0 million for the prior quarter and $8.4 million for the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $0.71, compared to $0.58 for the prior quarter and $0.00 earnings per share for the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to AOS was $0.95, compared to $0.77 for the prior quarter and $0.29 for the same quarter last year.

Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $44.2 million, compared to $38.6 million in prior quarter. Operating cash flow provided by AOS alone (excluding the JV Company) was $32.6 million, compared to $33.3 million in the prior quarter.

The Company closed the quarter with $202.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, including $37.5 million cash balance at the JV Company.

AOS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mike Chang commented, "Our fourth fiscal quarter continued the momentum we saw throughout the year. We delivered strong year-over-year performance in each of our market segments with record revenue and significantly improved profitability. We also benefited from solid end market demand, enabling us to optimize our product mix. Our fourth quarter results demonstrated the strength of our market diversification strategy, expanding product portfolio, deepening customer relationships and growing production scale. Our strong fourth quarter performance capped an outstanding fiscal year 2021, where we delivered 41% revenue growth year-over-year, expanded both gross margins and operating margins, and increased net income substantially. Importantly, we had previously set a target of $600 million in annual revenue for calendar year 2021, and I am pleased to report that we achieved $657 million in fiscal year 2021 and successfully surpassed that target ahead of plan."

Dr. Chang continued, "As we enter fiscal year 2022, there are plenty of opportunities and much work to be done to continue to grow and scale our business. I am confident that we have the right leadership and the right products in place to capitalize on these opportunities. Our mission to be a trusted technology partner and a global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors remains on track. Looking ahead, our goal is to grow our annual revenue to $1 billion in the next few years.”

Business Outlook for Fiscal Q1 Ending September 30, 2021

The following statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. AOS undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Revenue is expected to be $180 million plus or minus $3 million.

Gross margin is expected to be 33.7% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 34.5% plus or minus 1%. Note that non-GAAP gross margin excludes $0.6 million of estimated share-based compensation charges and $0.8 million of amortization of purchased intangible.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $37.7 million, plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $33.5 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $0.5 million of estimated legal expenses related to the government investigation and $3.9 million of estimated share-based compensation charges.

Tax expense is expected to be $1.0 million to $1.4 million.

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be around $0.5 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to growth opportunities and new markets, targeted annual revenue in future years, opportunities for growth and sales and our ability to capitalize on these opportunities, projected amount of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), income tax expenses, net income (loss), noncontrolling interest, and share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, tax expenses, and non-GAAP loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, our objectives to achieve long-term success, and other information under the section entitled “Business Outlook for Fiscal Q1 Ending September 30, 2021”. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our ability to successfully operate our joint venture in China; our ability to develop and succeed in the digital power business; difficulties and challenges in executing our diversification strategy into different market segments; new tariffs on goods from China; ordering pattern from distributors and seasonality; changes in regulatory environment and government investigation; our ability to introduce or develop new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance; decline of PC markets; the actual product performance in volume production; the quality and reliability of our product, our ability to achieve design wins; the general business and economic conditions; the state of semiconductor industry and seasonality of our markets; our ability to maintain factory utilization at a desirable level; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 to be filed by AOS with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures for our historical performance, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, earnings per share attributable to AOS, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and EBITDAS. These supplemental measures exclude, among other items, share-based compensation expenses, legal and profession fees related to government investigation, amortization of purchased intangible, and impairment of privately-held investment, as well as production ramp up costs related to the JV Company. We also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures in our guidance for the next quarter, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We believe that these historical and forecast non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items and expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results or do not reflect our normal business operations. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP operating expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. In addition, we included amount of income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in the non-GAAP net income of reconciliation table for all periods presented as the management believes that such non-GAAP presentation provides useful information to investors, even though the amounts are not significant. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures both in the text in this press release and in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

The following unaudited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenue $ 177,309 $ 169,212 $ 122,395 $ 656,902 $ 464,909 Cost of goods sold 116,729 116,521 93,461 452,359 362,178 Gross profit 60,580 52,691 28,934 204,543 102,731 Gross margin 34.2 % 31.1 % 23.6 % 31.1 % 22.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 17,282 15,557 13,168 62,953 51,252 Selling, general and administrative 20,935 19,338 17,093 77,514 64,816 Impairment of privately-held investment — — — — 600 Total operating expenses 38,217 34,895 30,261 140,467 116,668 Operating income (loss) 22,363 17,796 (1,327 ) 64,076 (13,937 ) Interest expense and other income (loss), net (1,107 ) (1,815 ) (228 ) (3,852 ) (3,972 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 21,256 15,981 (1,555 ) 60,224 (17,909 ) Income tax expense 1,241 1,014 385 3,935 348 Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest 20,015 14,967 (1,940 ) 56,289 (18,257 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 476 (1,133 ) (1,835 ) (1,827 ) (11,661 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $ 19,539 $ 16,100 $ (105 ) $ 58,116 $ (6,596 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.62 $ (0.00 ) $ 2.25 $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.58 $ (0.00 ) $ 2.13 $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of common share attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 26,251 25,882 25,227 25,786 24,840 Diluted 27,705 27,716 25,227 27,272 24,840

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value per share) (unaudited) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,412 $ 158,536 Restricted cash 233 2,190 Accounts receivable, net 35,789 13,272 Inventories 154,293 135,528 Other current assets 14,595 8,807 Total current assets 407,322 318,333 Property, plant and equipment, net 436,977 412,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 34,660 32,948 Intangible assets, net 13,410 16,770 Deferred income tax assets 5,167 4,766 Restricted cash - long-term 2,168 1,978 Other long-term assets 18,869 5,804 Total assets $ 918,573 $ 792,939 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,699 $ 86,181 Accrued liabilities 69,494 54,986 Income taxes payable 2,604 1,360 Short-term debt 58,030 30,114 Finance lease liabilities 16,724 15,258 Operating lease liabilities 5,679 4,159 Total current liabilities 233,230 192,058 Long-term debt 77,990 99,775 Income taxes payable - long-term 1,319 903 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,448 496 Finance lease liabilities - long-term 12,698 26,842 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 30,440 30,254 Other long-term liabilities 44,123 10,723 Total liabilities 402,248 361,051 Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.002 per share: Authorized: 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at June 30, 2021 and 2020 — — Common shares, par value $0.002 per share: Authorized: 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 32,975 shares and 26,350 shares, respectively at June 30, 2021 and 31,944 shares and 25,305 shares, respectively at June 30, 2020 66 64 Treasury shares at cost; 6,625 shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,639 shares at June 30, 2020 (66,064 ) (66,184 ) Additional paid-in capital 259,993 246,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,315 (5,127 ) Retained earnings 176,895 118,833 Total Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shareholders’ equity 373,205 293,689 Noncontrolling interest 143,120 138,199 Total equity 516,325 431,888 Total liabilities and equity $ 918,573 $ 792,939

Supplemental disclosures of financial information: (in thousands) As of June 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2020 AOS CQJV Consolidated AOS CQJV Consolidated Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,933 $ 37,479 $ 202,412 $ 110,346 $ 48,190 $ 158,536 Bank borrowings liabilities $ 24,307 $ 141,135 * $ 165,442 $ 32,594 $ 139,395 * $ 171,989 Inventory $ 100,246 $ 54,047 $ 154,293 $ 97,593 $ 37,935 $ 135,528 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 174,507 $ 262,470 $ 436,977 $ 162,833 $ 249,507 $ 412,340 * AOS is not a guarantor of CQJV's (Chongqing Joint Venture) debts.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 AOS CQJV Consolidated AOS CQJV Consolidated AOS CQJV Consolidated Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,646 $ 11,574 $ 44,220 $ 33,313 $ 5,278 $ 38,591 $ 20,167 $ 20,125 $ 40,292 Purchase of property and equipment, net of government grant $ 25,072 $ 7,087 $ 32,159 $ 10,071 $ 5,702 $ 15,773 $ 8,972 $ 4,222 $ 13,194 EBITDAS $ 33,602 $ 7,780 ** $ 40,906 $ 30,610 $ 4,503 ** $ 36,246 $ 11,979 $ 1,078 ** $ 14,892

Year Ended June 30, 2021 Year Ended June 30, 2020 AOS CQJV Consolidated AOS CQJV Consolidated Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,338 $ 14,406 $ 128,744 $ 57,957 $ 4,358 $ 62,315 Purchase of property and equipment, net of government grant $ 49,985 $ 22,715 $ 72,700 $ 42,389 $ 20,009 $ 62,398 EBITDAS $ 111,698 $ 22,843 ** $ 136,368 $ 44,817 $ (4,439 ) ** $ 52,039

** CQJV EBITDAS includes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 GAAP gross profit $ 60,580 $ 52,691 $ 28,934 $ 204,543 $ 102,731 Share-based compensation 561 427 333 1,756 1,530 Amortization of purchased intangible 812 812 — 3,247 — Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — — 4,432 275 25,461 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 61,953 $ 53,930 $ 33,699 $ 209,821 $ 129,722 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 34.9 % 31.9 % 27.5 % 31.9 % 27.9 % GAAP operating expense $ 38,217 $ 34,895 $ 30,261 $ 140,467 $ 116,668 Share-based compensation 4,838 3,398 2,389 13,568 8,924 Legal costs related to government investigation 553 563 2,551 3,066 4,684 Impairment of privately-held investment — — — — 600 Non-GAAP operating expense $ 32,826 $ 30,934 $ 25,321 $ 123,833 $ 102,460 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 22,363 $ 17,796 $ (1,327 ) $ 64,076 $ (13,937 ) Share-based compensation 5,399 3,825 2,722 15,324 10,454 Amortization of purchased intangible 812 812 — 3,247 — Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — — 4,432 275 25,461 Legal costs related to government investigation 553 563 2,551 3,066 4,684 Impairment of privately-held investment — — — — 600 Non-GAAP operating income $ 29,127 $ 22,996 $ 8,378 $ 85,988 $ 27,262 Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue 16.4 % 13.6 % 6.8 % 13.1 % 5.9 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to AOS $ 19,539 $ 16,100 $ (105 ) $ 58,116 $ (6,596 ) Share-based compensation 5,399 3,825 2,722 15,324 10,454 Amortization of purchased intangible 812 812 — 3,247 — Pre-production expenses related to joint venture — — — — 24 Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — — 2,224 135 13,356 Legal costs related to government investigation 553 563 2,551 3,066 4,684 Impairment of privately-held investment — — — — 600 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2 ) 64 (4 ) 53 (11 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to AOS $ 26,301 $ 21,364 $ 7,388 $ 79,941 $ 22,511 Non-GAAP net margin attributable to AOS as a % of revenue 14.8 % 12.6 % 6.0 % 12.2 % 4.8 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to AOS $ 19,539 $ 16,100 $ (105 ) $ 58,116 $ (6,596 ) Share-based compensation 5,399 3,825 2,722 15,324 10,454 Amortization and depreciation 13,251 13,745 11,552 52,685 45,090 Interest expense (income), net 1,476 1,562 338 6,308 2,743 Income tax expense (income) 1,241 1,014 385 3,935 348 EBITDAS $ 40,906 $ 36,246 $ 14,892 $ 136,368 $ 52,039 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to AOS $ 0.71 $ 0.58 $ (0.00 ) $ 2.13 $ (0.27 ) Share-based compensation 0.19 0.14 0.10 0.56 0.41 Pre-production expenses related to joint venture — — — — 0.00 Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — — 0.09 0.01 0.54 Legal costs related to government investigation 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.11 0.18 Amortization of purchased intangible 0.03 0.03 — 0.12 — Impairment of privately-held investment — — — — 0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to AOS $ 0.95 $ 0.77 $ 0.29 $ 2.93 $ 0.88 Shares used to compute GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 27,705 27,716 25,227 27,272 24,840 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 27,705 27,716 25,895 27,272 25,627

