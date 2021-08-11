Stewart Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company of 2021 by The Financial Technology Report

“To be recognized by The Financial Technology Report is another sign that Stewart is on the right track to becoming the Premier Title Services Company,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “Through strategic acquisitions and developing industry-leading technology, we’re able to offer our customers an end-to-end experience through digital mortgage solutions, digital closing tools, appraisal and valuations, and remote notary capabilities. I want to thank all of our employees worldwide who helped Stewart set financial records in 2020 despite the hardships and difficulties we all faced.”

According to the report, “The pioneering companies noted in this list have one thing in common: they are nimbler than their traditional financial services predecessors, often finding white spaces in personal and commercial finance and providing faster, more streamlined, and highly individualized service. These awardees are evidence that financial technology has unquestionably evolved.”

The Financial Technology Report selected awardees based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth among other factors.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

