checkAd

Stewart Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company of 2021 by The Financial Technology Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 22:00  |  13   |   |   

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that the company was named #24 on The Financial Technology Report’s annual Top 100 Financial Technology Companies list.

“To be recognized by The Financial Technology Report is another sign that Stewart is on the right track to becoming the Premier Title Services Company,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “Through strategic acquisitions and developing industry-leading technology, we’re able to offer our customers an end-to-end experience through digital mortgage solutions, digital closing tools, appraisal and valuations, and remote notary capabilities. I want to thank all of our employees worldwide who helped Stewart set financial records in 2020 despite the hardships and difficulties we all faced.”

According to the report, “The pioneering companies noted in this list have one thing in common: they are nimbler than their traditional financial services predecessors, often finding white spaces in personal and commercial finance and providing faster, more streamlined, and highly individualized service. These awardees are evidence that financial technology has unquestionably evolved.”

The Financial Technology Report selected awardees based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth among other factors.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Stewart Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stewart Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company of 2021 by The Financial Technology Report Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that the company was named #24 on The Financial Technology Report’s annual Top 100 Financial Technology Companies list. “To be recognized by The Financial Technology Report is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027
Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Stewart Group President Tara Smith Honored with HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Stewart Continues Expansion With the Acquisition of Title First Agency
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten