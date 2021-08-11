checkAd

HanesBrands Announces New Head of U.S. Champion Brand

11.08.2021, 22:02  |  19   |   |   

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that Maria Teza has been promoted to senior vice president of the Champion brand in the United States, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

HanesBrands has promoted Maria Teza to senior vice president of the Champion brand in the United States, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Teza has more than 30 years in the apparel industry, with nearly 20 years at the company. During the last 10 years, she has led businesses across HBI’s activewear, basics and intimates portfolio – most recently as vice president and general manager of intimates. In this role, Teza and her team led the Bali and Playtex brands’ return to growth. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teza will play a key role in growing Champion into a global $3 billion brand as part of the company’s Full Potential plan.

“Maria is a dynamic, strategic leader who has a track record of building high-performing teams and delivering results,” said Jon Ram, group president of global activewear. “She will focus on forging deeper connections with consumers, creating compelling products and expanding our channels.”

Teza has more than 30 years in the apparel industry, with nearly 20 years at HanesBrands. During the last 10 years, she has led businesses across the company’s activewear, basics and intimates portfolio – most recently as vice president and general manager of intimates. In this role, Teza and her team led the Bali and Playtex brands’ return to growth.

“I’m honored to lead such an iconic brand and talented team as we unlock the Full Potential of HanesBrands,” Teza said. “It is great to be back on the Champion brand, which has come so far and has enormous opportunities ahead. I look forward to building on the brand’s success by driving growth in the United States.”

Teza holds a bachelor of science degree in textile manufacturing and management from Clemson University.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 61,000 associates in 47 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

Wertpapier


