Easterly Government Properties Announces Forward Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 22:04  |  28   |   |   

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6,300,000 shares of its common stock in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 945,000 shares of common stock.

RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

As part of the offering, the Company expects to enter into forward sale agreements with each of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal (collectively, the “forward purchasers”) with respect to 6,300,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into additional forward sale agreements with respect to an additional 945,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers and/or their affiliates are, at the Company’s request, borrowing from third parties and selling to the underwriters (when acting in such capacity, collectively, the “forward sellers”) 6,300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or an aggregate of 7,245,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) in connection with the forward sale agreements.

Pursuant to the terms of the forward sale agreements, and subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, the Company intends to issue and sell, upon one or more physical settlements of the forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company, which the Company expects will occur within approximately one year, up to 6,300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or an aggregate of 7,245,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchasers equal to the initial forward sale price set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering, subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

