Capital Southwest Supports Hybrid Apparel’s Acquisition of Air Waves

"We are thrilled to partner with Altamont and Hybrid on their acquisition of Airwaves,” said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director of Capital Southwest, “Hybrid’s reputation precedes itself as a leading design and apparel distribution company for retailers and ecommerce platforms alike.” Spencer Klein, Senior Vice President of Capital Southwest, adds further, “The partnership with Air Waves will expand upon Hybrid’s existing service offering and make a high-value print-on-demand service available to Hybrid’s customers. This will be a great strategic addition for the Altamont and Hybrid teams.”

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it backed an Altamont Capital Partners (“Altamont”) portfolio company, Hybrid Apparel (“Hybrid”, or the “Company”) in its acquisition of Air Waves with a split lien term loan. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent on the credit facility. Main Street Capital Corporation is also a lender in the split lien term loan.

Founded in 1997, Hybrid Apparel is the leading full-service design, development, sourcing, production and apparel distribution company based in Cypress, California. Hybrid has a world-class sourcing and global supply chain infrastructure, with expertise in customer delivery and service across a wide range of apparel categories and geographies. As the industry leader in brand and licensing management, Hybrid supports the best global and national brands as well as global licensed properties across media and entertainment, music, gaming, food & beverage, auto, lifestyle and more.

Founded in 1981, Air Waves is a leading provider of on-demand garment printing and fulfillment services. Air Waves services several major online retailers using customer e-commerce integrations and offers thousands of creative, high quality apparel products with rapid turnaround times and “mass customization” capabilities. Air Waves is located in Columbus, Ohio where it operates its production and fulfillment.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $368 million in net assets as of June 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.