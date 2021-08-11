checkAd

Conifer Holdings Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 22:01  |  18   |   |   

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

  • Gross written premium increased 27.0% to $35.0 million
  • Commercial Lines gross written premium increased 20.9% to $30.9 million
  • Personal Lines gross written premium increased 107.4% to $4.0 million
  • Other gains were $8.9 million, which consisted of the sale of certain agency business within its wholly owned Sycamore Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Sycamore”) as described below
  • Net income of $5.6 million, or $0.57 per share, based on 9.7 million average shares outstanding
  • Book value per share of $4.53 as of June 30, 2021

James Petcoff, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We were pleased to report strong premium growth in the quarter and in the first half of 2021, produced through both expansion in our niche commercial markets as well as an improving rate environment. We continued to see challenges in development from prior years, but feel that our improved business mix over the last several years should help alleviate development as we continue to push rate and transition our business away from certain geographic regions. In addition to our growth in the quarter, our on-going expense reduction efforts generated our lowest recorded expense ratio in six years. Our goal remains to drive profitable top line growth which, coupled with efficiencies throughout our organization, we feel will lead to a consistently improving bottom line over time.”

2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Overview

  At and for the
Three Months Ended June 30, 		  At and for the
Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021       2020     % Change     2021       2020     % Change
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                       
Gross written premiums $ 34,981     $ 27,545     27.0%   $ 65,354     $ 52,629     24.2%
Net written premiums   28,532       23,065     23.7%     53,015       44,116     20.2%
Net earned premiums   24,838       21,758     14.2%     47,673       43,775     8.9%
                       
Net investment income   503       863     -41.7%     1,035       1,817     -43.0%
Net realized investment gains   1,060       245     **     3,984       1,173     **
Change in fair value of equity investments   (525 )     1,576     **     (1,065 )     (1,510 )    
Other gains   8,910       145     **     8,910       260     **
                       
Net income (loss)   5,552       1,505     **     916       (3,220 )   **
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.57     $ 0.16         $ 0.09     $ (0.34 )    
                       
Adjusted operating income (loss)*   (3,893 )     (461 )   **     (10,913 )     (3,143 )   **
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (0.40 )   $ (0.04 )   **   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.33 )   **
                       
Book value per common share outstanding $ 4.53     $ 4.51         $ 4.53     $ 4.51      
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   9,686,631       9,595,668           9,684,193       9,594,221      
                       
Underwriting ratios:                      
Loss ratio (1)   71.9 %     54.6 %         77.9 %     59.6 %    
Expense ratio (2)   41.3 %     45.9 %         42.9 %     46.5 %    
Combined ratio (3)   113.2 %     100.5 %         120.8 %     106.1 %    
                       
* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.
** Percentage is not meaningful                      
(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.
                       

2021 Second Quarter Premiums

Gross Written Premiums

Gross written premiums increased 27.0% in the second quarter of 2021 to $35.0 million, compared to $27.5 million in the prior year period. The increase was the result of growth in both Commercial and Personal Lines business as general economic and business conditions began to improve following pandemic-related softness.

Net Earned Premiums
Net earned premiums increased 14.2% to $24.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $21.8 million for the prior year period. The Company expects net earned premiums to increase throughout 2021 as the gross written premium growth achieved in the second half of 2020 continues to be earned ratably through the year.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review 

Commercial Lines Financial Review
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   % Change   2021   2020   % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Gross written premiums $ 30,947     $ 25,600     20.9%   $ 58,168     $ 49,044     18.6%
Net written premiums   24,672       21,377     15.4%     46,229       41,064     12.6%
Net earned premiums   22,188       20,105     10.4%     42,894       40,536     5.8%
                       
Underwriting ratios:                      
Loss ratio   76.2 %     55.9 %         78.8 %     60.8 %    
Expense ratio   41.2 %     45.8 %         42.9 %     46.5 %    
Combined ratio   117.4 %     101.7 %         121.7 %     107.3 %    
                       
Contribution to combined ratio from net                      
(favorable) adverse prior year development   27.8 %     15.2 %         26.4 %     16.6 %    
                       
Accident year combined ratio (1)   89.6 %     86.5 %         95.3 %     90.7 %    
                       
(1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.
                       

The Company’s commercial lines of business, representing 88.5% of total gross written premium in the second quarter of 2021, primarily consists of property and liability coverage offered to owner-operated small- to mid-sized businesses.

Commercial lines gross written premium increased 20.9% in the second quarter of 2021 to $30.9 million, as the Company continues to emphasize growth of its specialty lines business.

The Commercial lines combined ratio was 117.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 101.7% in the prior year period.   The loss ratio was 76.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 55.9% in the prior year period while the expense ratio was 41.2% in the current year period, compared with 45.8% during the prior year period.

Commercial lines accident year combined ratio was 89.6% for the quarter.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

                       
Personal Lines Financial Review
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   % Change   2021   2020   % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Gross written premiums $ 4,034     $ 1,945     107.4%   $ 7,186     $ 3,585     100.4%
Net written premiums   3,860       1,688     128.7%     6,786       3,052     122.3%
Net earned premiums   2,650       1,653     60.3%     4,779       3,239     47.5%
                       
Underwriting ratios:                      
Loss ratio   36.6 %     39.6 %         69.8 %     44.6 %    
Expense ratio   42.0 %     46.1 %         42.8 %     46.6 %    
Combined ratio   78.6 %     85.7 %         112.6 %     91.2 %    
                       
Contribution to combined ratio from net                      
(favorable) adverse prior year development   0.9 %     (1.2 )%         13.1 %     1.4 %    
                       
Accident year combined ratio   77.7 %     86.9 %         99.5 %     89.8 %    
                       

Personal lines, representing 11.5% of total gross written premium for the second quarter of 2021, consists largely of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance.

Personal lines gross written premium increased 107.4% to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period, led by growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business in Texas.

Personal lines combined ratio was 78.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 85.7% in the prior year period. Personal lines loss ratio improved to 36.6%, compared to 39.6% in the prior year period.

The personal lines accident year combined ratio was 77.7% for the quarter.

Sale of New and Renewal Rights of Sycamore Insurance Agency, Inc.

Details of Transaction

Sycamore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conifer, is a managing general agent and wholesale broker that underwrites and distributes various property and casualty insurance products for Conifer Holdings and various other insurance markets.

On June 30, 2021, Sycamore Insurance Agency sold to Venture Holdings, Inc. select customer accounts and other related assets of some of its personal and commercial lines of business. Sycamore will continue to produce various personal and commercial lines that it did not sell; lines which are substantially all produced for, and underwritten by, Conifer’s Insurance Company Subsidiaries. Conifer recognized an $8.9 million gain on the sale.

The assets sold included the customer accounts of substantially all of the personal lines business and a small subset of the commercial lines business underwritten by our Insurance Company Subsidiaries, and all of the customer accounts Sycamore produced for third-party insurers. The business will roll over to Venture as it produces new or renewal business effective July 1, 2021.

We expect our Insurance Company Subsidiaries will continue to underwrite substantially all of the business we sold to Venture (that we underwrote prior to the transaction). And we expect Venture to be able to grow both the business we underwrite, plus the third-party business more effectively as a separate entity outside of CHI’s group. As of June 30, 2021, we had a non-controlling 50% interest in Venture.

Combined Ratio Analysis

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (dollars in thousands)
               
Underwriting ratios:              
Loss ratio 71.9%   54.6%   77.9%   59.6%
Expense ratio 41.3%   45.9%   42.9%   46.5%
Combined ratio 113.2%   100.5%   120.8%   106.1%
               
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable)              
adverse prior year development 24.9%   13.9%   25.0%   15.4%
               
Accident year combined ratio 88.3%   86.6%   95.8%   90.7%
               

Combined Ratio
The Company's combined ratio was 113.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 100.5% for the same period in 2020. The Company’s accident year combined ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 88.3%, compared to 86.6% in the prior year period.

Loss Ratio:
The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $17.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $11.9 million in the prior year period. This resulted in a loss ratio of 71.9%, compared to 54.6% in the prior year period.

Expense Ratio:
The expense ratio was 41.3% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 45.9% in the prior year period.

Net Investment Income
Net investment income was $503,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $863,000 in the prior year period.

Net Realized Investment Gains
Net realized investment gains during the second quarter were $1.1 million, compared to net realized investment gains of $245,000 in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities
During the quarter, the Company reported a loss from the change in fair value of equity investments of $525,000, compared to a gain of $1.6 million in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss)
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $5.6 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.16 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $3.9 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $461,000, or $0.04 per share, for the same period in 2020. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Earnings Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation
The Company will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

  Webcast:   On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
  Conference Call:   844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

About the Company
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our specialty insureds. Nationwide, Conifer markets largely through independent agents, and is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains and losses, excluding the tax effect of changes in unrealized gains and losses, excluding the after-tax change in fair value of equity securities. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
   
  (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
Net income (loss) $ 5,552     $ 1,505     $ 916     $ (3,220 )
Less:              
Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax   9,970       390       12,894       1,433  
Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax   (525 )     1,576       (1,065 )     (1,510 )
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (3,893 )   $ (461 )   $ (10,913 )   $ (3,143 )
               
Weighted average common shares, diluted   9,686,631       9,595,668       9,684,193       9,594,221  
               
Diluted income (loss) per common share:              
Net income (loss) $ 0.57     $ 0.16     $ 0.09     $ (0.34 )
Less:              
Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax   1.03       0.04       1.33       0.15  
Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax   (0.06 )     0.16       (0.11 )     (0.16 )
Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.40 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.33 )
               

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

         
Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
         
    June 30,   December 31,
      2021       2020  
Assets   (Unaudited)    
Investment securities:        
Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $148,699 and $149,954, respectively)   $ 149,188     $ 151,999  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $20,080 and $16,912, respectively)   19,994       17,891  
Short-term investments, at fair value     11,435       13,317  
Total investments     180,617       183,207  
         
Cash and cash equivalents     4,668       8,193  
Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net     22,887       20,162  
Receivable from Affiliate     9,002       8  
Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses     22,824       24,218  
Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses     3,269       2,138  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums     4,964       1,316  
Deferred policy acquisition costs     13,121       12,243  
Other assets     8,383       10,112  
Total assets   $ 269,735     $ 261,597  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Liabilities:        
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 117,852     $ 111,270  
Unearned premiums     63,103       56,224  
Debt     37,153       40,997  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     7,743       8,693  
Total liabilities     225,851       217,184  
         
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,689,421 and 9,681,728 issued and outstanding, respectively)     92,612       92,486  
Accumulated deficit     (48,069 )     (48,985 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (659 )     912  
Total shareholders' equity     43,884       44,413  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 269,735     $ 261,597  
         



Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
Revenue and Other Income                
Premiums                
Gross earned premiums   $ 30,228     $ 25,959     $ 58,475     $ 52,012  
Ceded earned premiums     (5,390 )     (4,201 )     (10,802 )     (8,237 )
Net earned premiums     24,838       21,758       47,673       43,775  
Net investment income     503       863       1,035       1,817  
Net realized investment gains     1,060       245       3,984       1,173  
Change in fair value of equity securities     (525 )     1,576       (1,065 )     (1,510 )
Other gains     8,910       145       8,910       260  
Other income     666       713       1,222       1,371  
Total revenue and other income     35,452       25,300       61,759       46,886  
                 
Expenses                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net     17,926       11,945       37,288       26,214  
Policy acquisition costs     6,896       6,395       13,646       12,698  
Operating expenses     4,342       4,859       8,691       9,904  
Interest expense     732       731       1,453       1,462  
Total expenses     29,896       23,930       61,078       50,278  
                 
Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes     5,556       1,370       681       (3,392 )
Equity earnings in Affiliate, net of tax     180       179       428       229  
Income tax expense     184       44       193       57  
Net income (loss)     5,552       1,505       916       (3,220 )
                 
Earnings (loss) per common share,                
basic and diluted   $ 0.57     $ 0.16     $ 0.09     $ (0.34 )
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding,                
basic and diluted     9,686,631       9,595,668       9,684,193       9,594,221  
                 

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conifer Holdings Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Taboola Beats Q2 Guidance, Raises Expectations for Rest Of The Year and 2022
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board