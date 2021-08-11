Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Signs First International VOD Agreement with Keshet Broadcasting

Keshet plans to launch a combined AVOD/SVOD service offering in Israel exhibiting content from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s extensive library. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is the exclusive provider of AVOD content to Keshet outside of Israel.

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the signing of its first international VOD agreement with Keshet Broadcasting, the largest broadcaster in Israel.

“Keshet is the perfect partner for our first international VOD venture. We offer a vast library of content that networks cannot easily find elsewhere; we offer strong technical and operational expertise; and we also have proven brands, which we expect to deploy in international markets in the future,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Keshet has significant market share with extensive viewership to market our content, and they also have a highly-skilled sales force in place that will be able to effectively sell ads. They fit the exact profile of the broadcasting partners that we hope to be partnering with around the world.”

“We have watched Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment systematically build its AVOD service in the United States, and we reached out to them as we are planning our VOD service. Their extensive film and television library and expertise in the VOD space made them the perfect partner for us,” said Avi Nir, CEO of Keshet Broadcasting. “We look forward to building a major VOD service in Israel with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s help.”

The service is scheduled to roll out during 2022. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as advisor to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.