TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. Improves Independence and Corporate Governance with Additions to its Board of Directors

Peter Nguyen is a Chartered Professional Accountant and an alumnus of the University of British Columbia. Mr. Nguyen serves as an officer and director of several publicly traded companies in a variety of industries. Mr. Nguyen has more than 10 years of experience in various financial reporting and business strategy positions and has held several senior financial positions for public and private entities where he provides assurance, corporate financing, tax, and business advisory services.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT ”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peter Nguyen and John Martin to its Board of Directors as independent directors, effective today. Mr. Nguyen and Mr. Martin have also been appointed as audit committee members of the Company. Following their appointments, the Company’s Board of Directors will consist of six directors, four of whom are independent directors as required by leading public stock exchanges. The Company’s audit committee members are all independent directors consisting of John Cumming, John Martin, and Peter Nguyen.

John Martin has over 35 years of international business experience, mainly in capital markets and fund management. Mr. Martin held senior positions with Royal Bank of Canada and for 10 years was Head of Capital Markets at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi (Switzerland). In 2002, he established CMI Credit Market Investments Sarl., an advisory firm active in distressed debt.

The Company’s Board of Directors has been diligently working to institute updated regulatory and compliance procedures with a focus on establishing and maintaining Disclosure Controls and Procedures (“DC&P”), Internal Control over Financial Reporting (“ICFR”), and other corporate governance protocols in accordance with the regulations and standards of leading public stock exchanges. The Company previously announced its application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market in a press release dated April 23, 2021.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “On behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Nguyen and Mr. Martin to the team, who are each bringing to the table unique expertise in public companies. TAAT has made considerable strides in the past year, with public market presences in good standing in Canada, the United States, and Germany. Within just nine months of being publicly listed in Canada, TAAT ascended to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States. Moreover, upon becoming a ‘post-revenue’ company at the end of 2020, TAAT was added to the CSE Composite Index as well as its CSE25 subset (the 25 largest firms in Composite by market capitalization). We look forward to working with Mr. Nguyen and Mr. Martin as we continue our initiatives to build market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.”