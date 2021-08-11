HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Results
DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the largest independent HSA custodian, today announced plans to release its
second quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans
to host a conference call for investors on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review highlights from the Company’s second quarter results.
|HealthEquity’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
|Date:
|September 8, 2021
|Time:
|4:30 pm Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Mountain Time
|Dial-In:
|
1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada)
1-661-378-9636 (International)
|Conference ID:
|1425679
|Webcast:
|ir.healthequity.com
The Company also announced that it plans to participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:
|Wells Fargo Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)
|Date:
|September 9, 2021
|Time:
|1:20pm Eastern Time
|Location:
|Virtual conference presentation and 1x1 meetings
|Presenters:
|Jon Kessler, President and CEO and Tyson Murdock, EVP and CFO
|Webcast:
|None
|2021 R. W. Baird Global Healthcare Conference
|
Date:
Time:
Location:
Presenters:
Webcast:
|
September 14, 2021
3:10pm Eastern Time
Virtual conference presentation and 1x1 meetings
Jon Kessler, President and CEO and Tyson Murdock, EVP and CFO
None
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.
