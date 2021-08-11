HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Results

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the largest independent HSA custodian, today announced plans to release its second quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review highlights from the Company’s second quarter results.



HealthEquity’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Date: September 8, 2021 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Mountain Time Dial-In: 1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada)

1-661-378-9636 (International) Conference ID: 1425679 Webcast: ir.healthequity.com

The Company also announced that it plans to participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

