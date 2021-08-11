checkAd

Floor & Decor Opens its 150th Store with the Grand Opening of its South Austin, Texas Store on August 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, opens the doors to its newest location in South Austin, Texas on August 18, 2021. This announcement marks a milestone in Floor & Decor’s history, being its 150th store nationwide. This opening is the 20th store location in Texas and the third store in the Austin market. The 80,000 square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Daniel Kuck, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in South Austin,” said Kuck. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The South Austin Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on August 18, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoversouthaustin.com. Registration ends on September 10.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in South Austin. Pros are invited to text 737PRO to 26786 to schedule a personal tour of the new store. Those scheduling tours from July 26 thru August 25 will be able to register to win a Chevrolet Colorado truck and other great prizes like iPad, Nintendo Switch, Yeti Cooler, GoPro Hero and so much more! During the tour, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team and learn about Floor & Decor’s products and services.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Kuck. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 9315 S IH 35 North Bound Service Road, Austin, TX 78744

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta based Floor & Decor is a leading high growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 147 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

Floor & Decor Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Floor & Decor Opens its 150th Store with the Grand Opening of its South Austin, Texas Store on August 18, 2021 Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, opens the doors to its newest location in South Austin, Texas on August 18, 2021. This announcement marks a milestone in Floor & Decor’s history, being its 150th store …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027
Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of Its Columbia, South Carolina Store on August 17, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Commack, New York Store on July 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten