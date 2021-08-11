Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 10158926

Live Call: 1-844-378-6481 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-5159 (International)

Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll-Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 8, 2021)

Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 3,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

