EVERTEC Announces Credit Rating Upgrade by S&P Global Ratings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has upgraded Evertec’s issuer credit rating to 'BB-'/Stable Outlook from 'B+'. As basis for its upgrade, S&P noted Evertec’s conservative balance sheet and solid credit metrics while expanding revenue amid several external impacts including the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P also cited its expectation that Evertec will generate consistent financial performance over the next two years, underpinned by its defensible market position in Puerto Rico and growth opportunities in Latin America.

“We are pleased with S&P Global Ratings’ decision to upgrade our rating to BB- with a stable outlook,” said Joaquín Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. “This follows our credit rating upgrade by Moody’s last week and further underscores our solid execution and the resiliency of our business model.”

On August 4, 2021, Moody’s Investors Services (“Moody’s”) upgraded Evertec’s corporate family rating to B1 with a stable outlook.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

