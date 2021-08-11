Royal Gold Acquires Royalty on World-Class Red Chris Mine

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, International Royalty Corporation, has acquired a 1.0% Net Smelter Return Royalty (the “Royalty”) covering the currently known mineralization and prospective exploration areas that constitute a portion of the Red Chris Mine in British Columbia, Canada. Royal Gold paid $165 million in cash consideration for the Royalty to Glencore Canada Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore International AG. Red Chris is owned and operated by a joint venture (the “Red Chris JV”), which is owned 70% by Newcrest Mining Ltd. (“Newcrest”) and 30% by Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial Metals”), in which Newcrest is the operator.

“The acquisition of this royalty adds another high-quality and long-duration asset to Royal Gold’s portfolio,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. “The Red Chris Mine is a world-class copper/gold project in a mining-friendly jurisdiction operated by a leading global gold producer, and we believe this royalty has the potential to contribute significant revenue to Royal Gold for decades. We look forward to participating in the growth and development of this unique project as Newcrest advances its strategy to expand resources and develop the underground potential.”