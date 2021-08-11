ChargePoint to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on September 1, 2021

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on September 1, 2021. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.