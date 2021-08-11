checkAd

Payoneer Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2021 versus Second Quarter 2020

  • Revenue increased 42% to $110.9 million as compared to $78.4 million in 2020.
    - Volume increased 29% to $13.6 billion as compared to $10.5 billion in 2020.
    - Revenue as a percentage of volume (“Take Rate”) increased to 82 basis points from 75 basis points in 2020.
  • Transaction costs improved to 26% of revenue compared to 30% of revenue in 2020.
  • Net loss of $12.4 million compared to a net loss of $6.7 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million compared to $1.4 million in 2020.

“We delivered strong results in our first quarter as a public company. The momentum that we have been building over the past year continued as we delivered revenues well ahead of our internal targets. Given our strong performance we are raising the full-year revenue outlook and expect to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in 2021,“ said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer.

“We continue to execute on our long-term strategy to be the world’s go-to-partner for digital commerce everywhere. By driving growth as a trusted partner for marketplace ecosystems and investing to deliver even more value for more customers with B2B AP/AR, Merchant Services, Working Capital and Commercial Cards, we believe we are well-positioned to benefit for many years to come from the strong tailwinds provided by digitalization trends globally. The unique platform, team, network effects, compliance capabilities and global footprint we have built provides a strong underpinning for the future. We achieved a significant milestone in June by becoming a public company, and I’m excited for the whole Payoneer team, our customers, and investors to begin this next phase of our growth together,” concluded Galit.

2021 Guidance

“We are raising guidance for full year 2021 revenues to grow approximately 28%-30% over 2020, up from our previous guidance of 25% growth. The increase in revenue guidance reflects higher take rate expectations that will more than offset lower than expected volume growth. We have also updated our transaction costs guidance to reflect improved performance. Finally, while we continue to invest aggressively in our platform and products for future growth, our better-than-expected first half allows us to forecast positive adjusted EBITDA for full year 2021,” said Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer of Payoneer.

2021 guidance as follows:

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Volume

$57 billion - $60 billion

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$442 million - $448 million

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs (1)

$112 million - $113 million

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$1 million - $3 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Based on using 25.3% as % of revenue.

(2)

Please refer to “Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Webcast

Payoneer will host a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 11, 2021. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.payoneer.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

www.payoneer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future volume, revenue, transaction cost and adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings, including following the announcement of the business combination with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (the “Reorganization”) and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (2) the ongoing ability to meet the Nasdaq’s listing standards following the consummation of the Reorganization; (3) the risk that the Reorganization disrupts current plans and operations of Payoneer; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Reorganization, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Payoneer to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs related to the Reorganization; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (8) Payoneer’s estimates of its financial performance; and (9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer’s prospectus, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Payoneer uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Payoneer’s performance to that of prior periods for budgeting and planning purposes. Payoneer believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Payoneer’s results of operations. Payoneer's method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and Payoneer does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. Payoneer management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Payoneer’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. You should review Payoneer’s financial statements, which were included in the above prospectus and 10-Q, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Payoneer’s business.

Non-GAAP measures include the following item:

Adjusted EBITDA: We provide adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: Reorganization related expenses, M&A related expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, share in losses (gain) of associated company, gain from change in fair value of warrants, other financial expense (income), net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may calculate the above measure differently, and therefore Payoneer’s measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, guidance for fiscal year, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis, which Payoneer will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to expected net income under “2021 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

TABLE - 1
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Revenues

$

110,927

 

$

78,389

 

$

211,533

 

$

160,348

 

 
Transaction costs

 

28,521

 

 

23,782

 

 

48,676

 

 

48,575

 

Other operating expenses

 

32,010

 

 

19,643

 

 

58,624

 

 

39,495

 

Research and development expenses

 

18,541

 

 

11,150

 

 

35,194

 

 

21,724

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

27,702

 

 

17,108

 

 

50,841

 

 

34,937

 

General and administrative expenses

 

18,163

 

 

8,307

 

 

28,681

 

 

16,133

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,351

 

 

4,130

 

 

9,028

 

 

8,296

 

Total operating expenses

 

129,288

 

 

84,120

 

 

231,043

 

 

169,160

 

 
Operating loss

 

(18,361

)

 

(5,731

)

 

(19,510

)

 

(8,812

)

 
Financial income (expense):
Gain from change in fair value of Warrants

 

12,076

 

 

-

 

 

12,076

 

 

-

 

Other financial income (expense), net

 

(2,937

)

 

1,381

 

 

(3,559

)

 

(422

)

Financial income (expense), net

 

9,139

 

 

1,381

 

 

8,517

 

 

(422

)

 
Loss before income taxes on income

 

(9,222

)

 

(4,350

)

 

(10,993

)

 

(9,234

)

Taxes on income

 

3,197

 

 

2,227

 

 

4,928

 

 

4,800

 

Share in losses (gain) of associated company

 

(5

)

 

83

 

 

1

 

 

105

 

Net Loss

$

(12,414

)

$

(6,660

)

$

(15,922

)

$

(14,139

)

 
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted

$

(0.63

)

$

(0.22

)

$

(0.84

)

$

(0.47

)

 
 
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing loss per share - basic and diluted

 

66,744,348

 

 

44,474,388

 

 

58,702,320

 

 

43,023,819

 

 
TABLE - 2
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
Net loss

$

(12,414

)

$

(6,660

)

$

(15,922

)

$

(14,139

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,351

 

 

4,130

 

 

9,028

 

 

8,296

 

Taxes on income

 

3,197

 

 

2,227

 

 

4,928

 

 

4,800

 

Other financial expense (income), net

 

2,937

 

 

(1,381

)

 

3,559

 

 

422

 

Non-GAAP EBITDA

 

(1,929

)

 

(1,684

)

 

1,593

 

 

(621

)

Stock based compensation expenses (1)

 

10,671

 

 

2,982

 

 

14,968

 

 

5,160

 

Reorganization related expenses (2)

 

5,087

 

 

-

 

 

5,087

 

 

-

 

Share in losses (gain) of associated company

 

(5

)

 

83

 

 

1

 

 

105

 

M&A related expenses (3)

 

(1,074

)

 

-

 

 

(1,074

)

 

-

 

Gain from change in fair value of Warrants (4)

 

(12,076

)

 

-

 

 

(12,076

)

 

-

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

674

 

$

1,381

 

$

8,499

 

$

4,644

 

(1)

Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

(2)

Represents the non-recurring reorganizational costs that were not recorded as a reduction of additional paid in capital. The amounts relate to legal and professional services associated with the Reorganization.

(3)

Represents non-recurring fair value adjustment of a liability related to our 2020 acquisition of Optile.

(4)

Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as gain or loss on the statements of operations. The impact is removed from EBITDA as it represents market conditions that are not in control of the Company.
TABLE - 3
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATION OF LOSS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Numerator:
Net loss

 

(12,414

)

 

(6,660

)

 

(15,922

)

 

(14,139

)

Less dividends attributable to redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

29,611

 

 

2,990

 

 

33,632

 

 

5,904

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(42,025

)

$

(9,650

)

$

(49,554

)

$

(20,043

)

Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

 

66,744,348

 

 

44,474,388

 

 

58,702,320

 

 

43,023,819

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted

($0.63

)

($0.22

)

($0.84

)

($0.47

)

 
TABLE - 4
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

 
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

498,706

 

$

102,988

 

Restricted cash

 

2,716

 

 

26,394

 

Customer funds

 

3,634,211

 

 

3,346,722

 

Accounts receivables, net

 

12,247

 

 

17,843

 

CA receivables, net

 

49,226

 

 

66,095

 

Other current assets

 

18,833

 

 

10,417

 

Total current assets

 

4,215,939

 

 

3,570,459

 

 
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net

 

11,318

 

 

12,694

 

Goodwill

 

22,031

 

 

22,541

 

Intangible assets, net

 

35,231

 

 

34,415

 

Restricted cash

 

5,017

 

 

5,199

 

Deferred taxes

 

3,340

 

 

3,684

 

Investment in associated company

 

6,846

 

 

6,858

 

Severance pay fund

 

2,047

 

 

1,624

 

ROU Assets

 

15,747

 

 

-

 

Other assets

 

15,978

 

 

12,210

 

Total assets

$

4,333,494

 

$

3,669,684

 

 
Liabilities, Redeemable and Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Shareholders’ Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Trade payables

$

16,892

 

$

17,245

 

Outstanding operating balances

 

3,634,211

 

 

3,346,722

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

-

 

 

13,500

 

Redeemable preferred stock liability

 

39,804

 

 

-

 

Other payables

 

81,428

 

 

63,455

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,772,335

 

 

3,440,922

 

 
Non-Current Liabilities:
Long-term debt

 

-

 

 

26,525

 

Warrant liability

 

59,625

 

 

-

 

Other long term liabilities

 

19,751

 

 

12,403

 

Total liabilities

 

3,851,711

 

 

3,479,850

 

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 209,529,798 shares authorized; 209,529,798 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $213,484 at December 31, 2020.

 

-

 

 

154,800

 

 
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 3,500 shares authorized; 3,500 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $36,520 at December 31, 2020.

 

-

 

 

10,735

 

 
Shareholders' equity:
 
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized; no shares were issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021. Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,800,000,000 and 320,115,953 shares authorized; 338,351,977 and 48,608,176 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

3,384

 

 

486

 

 
Additional paid-in capital

 

550,952

 

 

79,706

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

3,436

 

 

4,174

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(75,989

)

 

(60,067

)

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

481,783

 

 

24,299

 

 
Total liabilities redeemable preferred stock, redeemable convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity

$

4,333,494

 

$

3,669,684

 

 
TABLE - 5
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Cash flows from operating activities
 
Net Loss

$

(15,922

)

$

(14,139

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

9,028

 

 

8,296

 

Deferred taxes

 

344

 

 

1,458

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

15,128

 

 

5,280

 

Share in losses of associated company

 

1

 

 

104

 

Gain from change in fair value of Warrants

 

(12,076

)

 

-

 

Transaction costs allocated to Warrants

 

5,087

 

 

-

 

Foreign currency re-measurement (gain) loss

 

861

 

 

(97

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquired:
Other current assets

 

(8,311

)

 

2,638

 

Trade payables

 

(468

)

 

(5,583

)

Deferred revenue

 

1,862

 

 

(6

)

Accounts receivables

 

5,560

 

 

3,167

 

CA extended to customers

 

(189,927

)

 

(97,660

)

CA collected from customers

 

206,796

 

 

122,257

 

Other payables

 

1,407

 

 

(12,547

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

(3,582

)

 

310

 

Operating lease right-of-use lease assets

 

4,676

 

 

-

 

Other assets

 

(3,768

)

 

(2,193

)

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

16,696

 

 

11,285

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, equipment and software

 

(2,044

)

 

(3,240

)

Capitalization of internal use software

 

(6,646

)

 

(4,666

)

Change in severance pay fund

 

(423

)

 

145

 

Change in customer funds in transit

 

9,396

 

 

(15,082

)

Acquisition of Optile, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

(15,482

)

Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities

 

283

 

 

(38,325

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities
 
Exercise of options

 

16,346

 

 

300

 

Outstanding operating balances

 

287,486

 

 

238,271

 

Proceeds from Reverse Recapitalization, net

 

108,643

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from PIPE financing, net

 

280,185

 

 

-

 

Repayment of outstanding debt

 

(40,025

)

 

-

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

652,635

 

 

238,571

 

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(871

)

 

97

 

 
 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds

 

668,743

 

 

211,628

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at beginning of the period

 

3,413,289

 

 

1,796,517

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at end of the period

$

4,082,032

 

$

2,008,145

 

 

 

