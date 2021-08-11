The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to be finalized on or about August 13, 2021. Upon closing, NBA will be renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.” and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE American with the ticker symbol “MIMO.”

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”) (NYSE American: NBA ) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”) at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Airspan

Airspan is a US-based provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions interoperable with other vendors. As a result of our innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand our 5G solutions portfolio, Airspan believes it is well positioned with Open RAN, private networks, fixed wireless access (FWA) and CBRS solutions, providing solutions to tier 1 mobile network operators to deploy their networks of the future, today. With over 1 million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

In March 2021, Airspan entered into a business combination agreement with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”) (NYSE American: NBA), pursuant to which Airspan will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBA. The closing of the business combination (the “Business Combination”) with NBA is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approvals and the expiration or early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. Upon closing, NBA will be renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.” and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE American with the ticker symbol “MIMO.” See www.nbaspac.com for more information.

About New Beginnings Acquisition Corp.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: NBA), is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NBA’s business strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company that can benefit from (i) the managerial and operational experience of its management team, (ii) additional capital and (iii) access to public securities markets.