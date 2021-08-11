Nerdy Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Nerdy (NYSE: PACE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
"Nerdy’s operating and financial results exceeded our targets in Q2, including both revenue and gross profit growth over 50%, driven by several factors including year-over-year Active Learner growth, subject expansion into areas like Professional and Learning Differences, and expansion into new formats beyond one-on-one instruction such as small group classes," said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “We’re well positioned to help schools and students with a multi-format approach that supports personalized learning, regardless of the uncertain environment surrounding the new school year.”
Q2 2021 and Year-to-Date highlights
- Revenue Growth Momentum – Second quarter revenue of $32.8 million grew 52% year-over-year, coming in more than $4.5 million ahead of forecast. Year-to-date revenue of $67.4 million increased $22.8 million and 51% year-over-year.
- Marketplace Dynamics – Nerdy’s Active Learners increased 80%, Online Sessions grew 109%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 31% year-over-year in the second quarter. Year-to-date Active Learners increased 67%, Online Sessions grew 142%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 59% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit – Gross profit of $21.3 million increased by $7.2 million and 51% year-over-year during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Year-to-date gross profit of $44.6 million increased $16.1 million and 56% year-over-year.
- New Product Growth – Nerdy continues to innovate and accelerate the launch of new product offerings, announcing that it has launched “Varsity Tutors for Schools”, a solution designed to help state educational agencies, school districts, and students overcome COVID learning loss, and accelerate learning by meeting the unique needs of every student with evidence-based, high dosage tutoring.
Please visit the Nerdy investor relations website https://www.nerdy.com/investors to view the Nerdy Q2 2021 Shareholder Letter.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal 2021.
To listen to the conference call, please visit https://www.nerdy.com/investors
The conference call can also be accessed using the following dial-ins:
1-844-200-6205 (Domestic) or +44-208-0682-558 (International), Conference ID: 871044
