checkAd

Nerdy Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

Nerdy (NYSE: PACE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Nerdy’s operating and financial results exceeded our targets in Q2, including both revenue and gross profit growth over 50%, driven by several factors including year-over-year Active Learner growth, subject expansion into areas like Professional and Learning Differences, and expansion into new formats beyond one-on-one instruction such as small group classes," said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “We’re well positioned to help schools and students with a multi-format approach that supports personalized learning, regardless of the uncertain environment surrounding the new school year.”

Q2 2021 and Year-to-Date highlights

  • Revenue Growth Momentum – Second quarter revenue of $32.8 million grew 52% year-over-year, coming in more than $4.5 million ahead of forecast. Year-to-date revenue of $67.4 million increased $22.8 million and 51% year-over-year.
  • Marketplace Dynamics – Nerdy’s Active Learners increased 80%, Online Sessions grew 109%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 31% year-over-year in the second quarter. Year-to-date Active Learners increased 67%, Online Sessions grew 142%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 59% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit – Gross profit of $21.3 million increased by $7.2 million and 51% year-over-year during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Year-to-date gross profit of $44.6 million increased $16.1 million and 56% year-over-year.
  • New Product Growth – Nerdy continues to innovate and accelerate the launch of new product offerings, announcing that it has launched “Varsity Tutors for Schools”, a solution designed to help state educational agencies, school districts, and students overcome COVID learning loss, and accelerate learning by meeting the unique needs of every student with evidence-based, high dosage tutoring.

Please visit the Nerdy investor relations website https://www.nerdy.com/investors to view the Nerdy Q2 2021 Shareholder Letter.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal 2021.

To listen to the conference call, please visit https://www.nerdy.com/investors

The conference call can also be accessed using the following dial-ins:
1-844-200-6205 (Domestic) or +44-208-0682-558 (International), Conference ID: 871044

About Nerdy

Seite 1 von 4
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nerdy Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Nerdy (NYSE: PACE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. "Nerdy’s operating and financial results exceeded our targets in Q2, including both revenue and gross profit growth over 50%, driven by several factors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027
Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste