Nerdy Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"Nerdy’s operating and financial results exceeded our targets in Q2, including both revenue and gross profit growth over 50%, driven by several factors including year-over-year Active Learner growth, subject expansion into areas like Professional and Learning Differences, and expansion into new formats beyond one-on-one instruction such as small group classes," said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “We’re well positioned to help schools and students with a multi-format approach that supports personalized learning, regardless of the uncertain environment surrounding the new school year.”

Nerdy (NYSE: PACE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue Growth Momentum – Second quarter revenue of $32.8 million grew 52% year-over-year, coming in more than $4.5 million ahead of forecast. Year-to-date revenue of $67.4 million increased $22.8 million and 51% year-over-year.

Marketplace Dynamics – Nerdy’s Active Learners increased 80%, Online Sessions grew 109%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 31% year-over-year in the second quarter. Year-to-date Active Learners increased 67%, Online Sessions grew 142%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 59% year-over-year.

Gross Profit – Gross profit of $21.3 million increased by $7.2 million and 51% year-over-year during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Year-to-date gross profit of $44.6 million increased $16.1 million and 56% year-over-year.

New Product Growth – Nerdy continues to innovate and accelerate the launch of new product offerings, announcing that it has launched “Varsity Tutors for Schools”, a solution designed to help state educational agencies, school districts, and students overcome COVID learning loss, and accelerate learning by meeting the unique needs of every student with evidence-based, high dosage tutoring.

