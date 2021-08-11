checkAd

Marqeta Second Quarter Earnings Report Shows 76 Percent Jump in Net Revenue, Driven by Customer Growth

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), a leading modern card issuing platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Marqeta reported net revenue was $122 million, with total processing volume (TPV) of $26.5 billion, both increases of 76% from the same quarter of 2020. The company saw gross profit of $47 million during the quarter, up 70% from the same quarter of 2020. Marqeta reported a GAAP net loss of $68.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.6) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our earnings demonstrate an enormous appetite for modern card issuing, demand across diverse industries and rapid growth with our customers,” said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta.

Marqeta’s second quarter earnings growth was underscored by several key business updates:

  • Marqeta announced that it had been chosen by Google to power the launch of a digital card for Google Pay balance users.
  • Marqeta continues to see strong growth from the Buy Now, Pay Later vertical, where it supports the majority of the leading innovators. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net revenue for this vertical increased 350% compared to the same quarter in 2020.
  • In July, Marqeta extended its agreement with Affirm, a Buy Now, Pay Later category leader, through January 2024, showing the long term commitment its customers are making to build and scale on its platform.
  • Marqeta added two key leaders with deep experience to drive the next chapter of Marqeta’s growth: Darren Mowry, formerly leading AWS’s business in EMEA, joined as CRO, while Randy Kern, a technology leader with Salesforce, joined as CTO.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts or as noted) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

%

Change

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

%

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Financial metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

122,266

 

 

$

69,402

 

 

76%

 

$

230,249

 

 

$

117,790

 

 

95%

Gross profit

$

46,975

 

 

$

27,617

 

 

70%

 

$

96,832

 

 

$

46,179

 

 

110%

Gross profit margin

38

%

 

40

%

 

(2) pps

 

42

%

 

39

%

 

3 pps

Net loss

$

(68,554)

 

 

$

(7,107)

 

 

865%

 

$

(81,392)

 

 

$

(21,637)

 

 

276%

Net loss margin

(56)

%

 

(10)

%

 

(46) pps

 

(35)

%

 

(18)

%

 

(17) pps

Net loss per share - basic and diluted 1

$

(0.29)

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

383%

 

$

(0.44)

 

 

$

(0.18)

 

 

144%

Key operating metric and Non-GAAP financial measures 2:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Processing Volume (TPV) (in millions)

$

26,520

 

 

$

15,082

 

 

76%

 

$

50,518

 

 

$

24,077

 

 

110%

Adjusted EBITDA 3

$

(10,637)

 

 

$

(3,029)

 

 

251%

 

$

(8,990)

 

 

$

(13,440)

 

 

(33)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin 3

(9)

%

 

(4)

%

 

(5) pps

 

(4)

%

 

(11)

%

 

(7) pps

1 Net loss per share is computed by dividing net loss by the weighted average of common shares and dilutive common shares outstanding during the period.
2 We track a number of operating and financial metrics, including the key metric set forth in this table (Total Processing Volume), to help evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, evaluate the effectiveness of our investments, and assess operational efficiencies. Total Processing Volume (TPV) represents the total dollar amount of payments processed through our platform, net of returns and chargebacks. We believe that TPV is a key indicator of the market adoption of our platform, growth of our brand, growth of our customers' businesses and scale of our business.
3 See "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation of the net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Net Revenue: Net revenue increased by $52.9 million, or 76% year-over-year, driven by higher TPV from existing large customers and continued growth in processing volume from both our Digital Banking and Buy-Now-Pay-Later customers.

Gross Profit: Gross profit increased by 70% year-over-year to $47.0 million. Gross margin decreased from 40% during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to 38% during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to increased card networks fees.

Net Loss: Net loss increased by $61.4 million, or 865%, year-over-year to $68.6 million as a significant increase in gross profit was offset by increases in employee-related costs.

Total Processing Volume: TPV increased by 76% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $(10.6) million, a decrease of $(7.6) million year-over-year.

Financial Guidance

The following summarizes Marqeta's guidance for the third quarter of 2021:

 

Third Quarter 2021

Net revenue

$114 - $119 million

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$(16) - $(13) million

(1) See "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Marqeta will host a live conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). To join the call, please dial-in 10 minutes in advance: toll-free at 1-877-407-4018 or direct at 1-201-689-8471. The conference call will also be available live via webcast online at http://investors.Marqeta.com.

The telephone replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 and 1-412-317-6671 and will be available until November 9, 2021, 5:00 p.m. Pacific time (8:00 p.m. Eastern time). The confirmation code for the replay is 13721145.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Marqeta’s guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2021; statements regarding Marqeta’s business plans, business strategy and the continued success and growth of our customers; expectations regarding Marqeta’s ability to address significant global opportunities; and statements made by Marqeta’ Founder and CEO. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: the effect of uncertainties related to the global COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global economies, our business, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our platform, sales cycles and customer retention; the risk that Marqeta is unable to further attract, retain, diversify, and expand its customer base; the risk that Marqeta is unable to drive increased TPV on its platform; the risk that consumers and customers will not perceive the benefits of Marqeta’s products as Marqeta expects; the risk that Marqeta's technology platform, including hosted solutions, do not operate as intended resulting in system outages; the risk that Marqeta will not be able to achieve the cost structure that Marqeta currently expects; the risk that Marqeta’s solution will not achieve the expected market acceptance; the risk that competition could reduce expected demand for Marqeta’s services; the risk that changes in the regulatory landscape adversely affects the gross interchange or other revenue Marqeta earns or adversely affects the bank and network costs Marqeta incurs; and the risk that Marqeta may be subject to additional risks such as currency fluctuations due to its international business activities. Detailed information about these risks and other factors that could potentially affect Marqeta’s business, financial condition and results of operations are included in the “Risk Factors” disclosed in Marqeta's prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 9, 2021 and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in Marqeta’s periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta’s website at http://investors.Marqeta.com.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclosure Information

Investors and others should note that Marqeta announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Marqeta also uses social media to communicate with its customers and the public about Marqeta, its products and services and other matters relating to its business and market. It is possible that the information Marqeta posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Marqeta encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Marqeta to review the information we post on social media channels including the Marqeta Twitter Feed and the Marqeta LinkedIn Feed. These social media channels may be updated from time to time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta’s open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 36 countries globally.

Marqeta is a registered trademark of Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net revenue

$

122,266

 

 

$

69,402

 

 

$

230,249

 

 

$

117,790

 

Costs of revenue

75,291

 

 

41,785

 

 

133,417

 

 

71,611

 

Gross profit

46,975

 

 

27,617

 

 

96,832

 

 

46,179

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

95,204

 

 

25,901

 

 

140,043

 

 

50,883

 

Professional services

6,382

 

 

2,479

 

 

12,643

 

 

4,825

 

Technology

7,569

 

 

2,660

 

 

13,195

 

 

5,099

 

Occupancy

907

 

 

1,080

 

 

1,993

 

 

2,167

 

Depreciation and amortization

874

 

 

850

 

 

1,781

 

 

1,707

 

Marketing and advertising

495

 

 

343

 

 

990

 

 

681

 

Other operating expenses

3,530

 

 

1,101

 

 

4,825

 

 

2,627

 

Total operating expenses

114,961

 

 

34,414

 

 

175,470

 

 

67,989

 

Loss from operations

(67,986)

 

 

(6,797)

 

 

(78,638)

 

 

(21,810)

 

Other income (expense), net

(481)

 

 

(295)

 

 

(2,648)

 

 

200

 

Loss before income tax expense

(68,467)

 

 

(7,092)

 

 

(81,286)

 

 

(21,610)

 

Income tax expense

(87)

 

 

(15)

 

 

(106)

 

 

(27)

 

Net loss

$

(68,554)

 

 

$

(7,107)

 

 

$

(81,392)

 

 

$

(21,637)

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.29)

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

(0.44)

 

 

$

(0.18)

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

234,669,664

 

 

120,051,635

 

 

183,784,697

 

 

119,265,816

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,579,287

 

 

$

220,433

 

Restricted cash

7,800

 

 

7,800

 

Marketable securities

105,053

 

 

149,903

 

Accounts receivable, net

5,931

 

 

8,420

 

Settlements receivable, net

9,598

 

 

12,867

 

Network incentives receivable

37,437

 

 

20,022

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,179

 

 

11,461

 

Total current assets

1,756,285

 

 

430,906

 

Property and equipment, net

10,104

 

 

9,477

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

12,353

 

 

13,411

 

Other assets

1,582

 

 

3,886

 

Total assets

$

1,780,324

 

 

$

457,680

 

Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,301

 

 

$

2,362

 

Revenue share payable

82,015

 

 

78,191

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

87,323

 

 

60,545

 

Total current liabilities

171,639

 

 

141,098

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities

 

 

2,517

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

13,984

 

 

15,449

 

Other liabilities

8,715

 

 

10,452

 

Total liabilities

194,338

 

 

169,516

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

501,881

 

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

54

 

 

13

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,920,936

 

 

39,769

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(88)

 

 

25

 

Accumulated deficit

(334,916)

 

 

(253,524)

 

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

1,585,986

 

 

(213,717)

 

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

1,780,324

 

 

$

457,680

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(81,392)

 

 

$

(21,637)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,781

 

 

1,707

 

Share-based compensation expense

66,928

 

 

6,663

 

Non-cash operating leases expense

1,058

 

 

1,010

 

Amortization of premium on marketable securities

716

 

 

87

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

73

 

 

23

 

Other

2,901

 

 

601

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

2,416

 

 

(1,918)

 

Settlements receivable

3,269

 

 

135

 

Network incentives receivable

(17,415)

 

 

(1,718)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

354

 

 

612

 

Accounts payable

(18)

 

 

(534)

 

Revenue share payable

3,824

 

 

22,580

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

22,738

 

 

7,947

 

Operating lease liabilities

(1,420)

 

 

(848)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,813

 

 

14,710

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,096)

 

 

(1,501)

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(13,145)

 

 

(63,033)

 

Maturities of marketable securities

57,188

 

 

61,720

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

42,947

 

 

(2,814)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions

1,319,809

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

143,109

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options

2,571

 

 

561

 

Payments for net settlement of restricted stock units

(10,273)

 

 

 

Payment of deferred offering costs

(1,981)

 

 

(511)

 

Repurchase of early exercised unvested options

(32)

 

 

(65)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,310,094

 

 

143,094

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,358,854

 

 

154,990

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash- Beginning of period

228,233

 

 

68,144

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period

$

1,587,087

 

 

$

223,134

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data or as noted)

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Year over

Year Change

- Q2'21 vs Q2'20

 

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

Operating performance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

 

$

122,266

 

 

$

107,983

 

 

$

88,196

 

 

$

84,306

 

 

$

69,402

 

 

76

%

Costs of revenue

 

75,291

 

 

58,126

 

 

51,750

 

 

49,024

 

 

41,785

 

 

80

%

Gross profit

 

46,975

 

 

49,857

 

 

36,446

 

 

35,282

 

 

27,617

 

 

70

%

Gross profit margin

 

38

%

 

46

%

 

41

%

 

42

%

 

40

%

 

(2)

pps

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

95,204

 

 

44,839

 

 

37,747

 

 

38,231

 

 

25,901

 

 

268

%

Professional services

 

6,382

 

 

6,261

 

 

3,172

 

 

2,132

 

 

2,479

 

 

157

%

Technology

 

7,569

 

 

5,626

 

 

4,708

 

 

3,432

 

 

2,660

 

 

185

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

907

 

 

1,086

 

 

1,070

 

 

1,100

 

 

1,080

 

 

(16)

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

874

 

 

907

 

 

890

 

 

901

 

 

850

 

 

3

%

Marketing and advertising

 

495

 

 

495

 

 

618

 

 

371

 

 

343

 

 

44

%

Other operating expenses

 

3,530

 

 

1,295

 

 

1,346

 

 

1,287

 

 

1,101

 

 

221

%

Total operating expenses

 

114,961

 

 

60,509

 

 

49,551

 

 

47,454

 

 

34,414

 

 

234

%

Loss from operations

 

(67,986)

 

 

(10,652)

 

 

(13,105)

 

 

(12,172)

 

 

(6,797)

 

 

900

%

Other income (expense), net

 

(481)

 

 

(2,167)

 

 

(638)

 

 

(83)

 

 

(295)

 

 

63

%

Loss before income tax expense

 

(68,467)

 

 

(12,819)

 

 

(13,743)

 

 

(12,255)

 

 

(7,092)

 

 

865

%

income tax expense

 

(87)

 

 

(19)

 

 

(17)

 

 

(43)

 

 

(15)

 

 

480

%

Net loss

 

$

(68,554)

 

 

$

(12,838)

 

 

$

(13,760)

 

 

$

(12,298)

 

 

$

(7,107)

 

 

865

%

Loss per share - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.29)

 

 

$

(0.10)

 

 

$

(0.11)

 

 

$

(0.10)

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

383

%

TPV (in millions)

 

$

26,520

 

 

$

23,998

 

 

$

18,748

 

 

$

17,250

 

 

$

15,082

 

 

76

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(10,637)

 

 

$

1,647

 

 

$

(2,624)

 

 

$

686

 

 

$

(3,029)

 

 

251

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

(9)

%

 

2

%

 

(3)

%

 

1

%

 

(4)

%

 

(5)

pps

Financial condition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,579,287

 

 

$

247,630

 

 

$

220,433

 

 

$

214,960

 

 

$

215,334

 

 

633

%

Restricted cash

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

$

7,800

 

 

%

Marketable securities

 

$

105,053

 

 

$

140,145

 

 

$

149,903

 

 

$

134,328

 

 

$

96,730

 

 

9

%

Total assets

 

$

1,780,324

 

 

$

481,803

 

 

$

457,680

 

 

$

424,661

 

 

$

382,260

 

 

366

%

Total liabilities

 

$

194,338

 

 

$

193,497

 

 

$

169,516

 

 

$

133,922

 

 

$

115,901

 

 

68

%

Redeemable preferred stock

 

$

 

 

$

501,881

 

 

$

501,881

 

 

$

501,881

 

 

$

478,857

 

 

(100)

%

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

$

1,585,986

 

 

$

(213,575)

 

 

$

(213,717)

 

 

$

(211,142)

 

 

$

(212,498)

 

 

(846)

%

pps = percentage points

Marqeta, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Marqeta considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; income tax expense; and other income (expense) net, which consists of changes in the fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities (for periods prior to the IPO), realized foreign currency gains and losses, and interest income from our marketable securities. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results, including our operating efficiencies, from period to period. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into our calculation of certain annual employee bonus plans.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. This measure is used by management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net loss, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than Marqeta does, which limits its usefulness in comparing Marqeta’s financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows Marqeta's GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP net revenue

$

122,266

 

 

$

69,402

 

 

$

230,249

 

 

$

117,790

 

GAAP net loss

$

(68,554)

 

 

$

(7,107)

 

 

$

(81,392)

 

 

$

(21,637)

 

GAAP net loss margin

(56)

%

 

(10)

%

 

(35)

%

 

(18)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

$

(68,554)

 

 

$

(7,107)

 

 

$

(81,392)

 

 

$

(21,637)

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

874

 

 

850

 

 

1,781

 

 

1,707

 

Share-based compensation expense

55,536

 

 

2,918

 

 

66,928

 

 

6,663

 

Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation

939

 

 

 

 

939

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

481

 

 

295

 

 

2,648

 

 

(200)

 

Income tax expense

87

 

 

15

 

 

106

 

 

27

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(10,637)

 

 

$

(3,029)

 

 

$

(8,990)

 

 

$

(13,440)

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(9)

%

 

(4)

%

 

(4)

%

 

(11)

%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure is not available due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the items as such items cannot be reasonably predicted. Because of those challenges, reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Disclaimer

