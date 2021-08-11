Vroom Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”).

18,268 ecommerce units sold, up 172% YoY

Ecommerce revenue of $579.7 million, up 230% YoY

Ecommerce gross profit of $49.6 million, up 588% YoY

Convertible Note offering provided over $600.0 million of additional liquidity

Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, commented:

“Vroom had an outstanding second quarter. We drove strong expansion in units and gross profit per unit. Ecommerce gross profit per unit continued its upward trajectory, growing $664 (+32%) quarter over quarter, as we continue to execute against our expansion plans in a favorable yet dynamic pricing environment. Our ecommerce units accelerated as our offering to consumers continues to resonate. Moving forward, we intend to continue to scale our capacity and efficiency ahead of growing demand with investments across our business, particularly in logistics, where we are ahead of schedule compared to our initial targets. We will also continue to strive for a frictionless ecommerce checkout experience to drive a compelling customer proposition and improved unit economics over time.”

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Ecommerce Results

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit

data and average days to sale) (in thousands, except unit

data and average days to sale) Ecommerce units sold 18,268 6,713 11,555 172.1 % 33,772 14,643 19,129 130.6 % Ecommerce revenue: Vehicle revenue $ 559,010 $ 170,460 $ 388,550 227.9 % $ 967,324 $ 396,065 $ 571,259 144.2 % Product revenue 20,653 5,108 15,545 304.3 % 34,647 12,675 21,972 173.3 % Total ecommerce revenue $ 579,663 $ 175,568 $ 404,095 230.2 % $ 1,001,971 $ 408,740 $ 593,231 145.1 % Ecommerce gross profit: Vehicle gross profit $ 28,985 $ 2,111 $ 26,874 1,273.0 % $ 46,828 $ 8,811 $ 38,017 431.5 % Product gross profit 20,653 5,108 15,545 304.3 % 34,647 12,675 21,972 173.3 % Total ecommerce gross profit $ 49,638 $ 7,219 $ 42,419 587.6 % $ 81,475 $ 21,486 $ 59,989 279.2 % Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit $ 30,601 $ 25,393 $ 5,208 20.5 % $ 28,643 $ 27,048 $ 1,595 5.9 % Gross profit per ecommerce unit: Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 1,587 $ 314 $ 1,273 405.4 % $ 1,387 $ 602 $ 785 130.4 % Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 1,131 761 370 48.6 % 1,026 866 160 18.5 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 2,718 $ 1,075 $ 1,643 152.8 % $ 2,413 $ 1,468 $ 945 64.4 % Ecommerce average days to sale 68 66 2 3.0 % 76 67 9 13.4 %

Ecommerce Units

Ecommerce units sold increased 172.1% to 18,268 driven by higher inventory levels, increased marketing spend, increased consumer demand as a result of the popularity of our business model, strong market demand for used vehicles, and further process improvements in our ecommerce platform. Average monthly unique visitors to our platform increased 75.0% to 1,749,480.

Ecommerce Revenue

Ecommerce revenue increased 230.2% to $579.7 million.

Ecommerce Vehicle revenue increased 227.9% to $559.0 million. The increase in ecommerce Vehicle revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold as well as an increase in the average selling price per unit, which increased from $25,393 to $30,601.

Ecommerce Product revenue increased 304.3% to $20.7 million. The increase in ecommerce Product revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold as well as an increase in ecommerce Product revenue per unit, which increased from $761 to $1,131 per unit.

Ecommerce Gross Profit

Ecommerce gross profit increased 587.6% to $49.6 million.

Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit increased to $28.9 million. The increase in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit was primarily due to a $1,273 increase in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit to $1,587 as well as an increase in ecommerce units sold.

Ecommerce Product gross profit increased 304.3% to $ 20.7 million. The increase in ecommerce Product gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold as well as an increase in ecommerce Product gross profit per unit, which increased from $761 to $1,131 per unit.

Ecommerce Gross Profit per Unit

Ecommerce gross profit per unit increased 152.8% to $2,718.

Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit increased 405.4% to $1,587, primarily driven by higher sales margins and improvements in reconditioning and inbound logistics costs, partially offset by a higher inventory reserve as a result of an increase in inventory levels. Strong sales margin per unit was partially driven by a record retail pricing environment during the second quarter of 2021 as well as an increase in vehicles sourced directly from consumers and further improvements in our pricing methodologies. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, our sales margin was negatively impacted by a strategic decision to reduce vehicle pricing in order to sell pre-COVID-19 inventory. Based on data from Cox Automotive, retail prices are expected to peak in the third quarter and begin to gradually return to normal market conditions and vehicle depreciation during the second half of 2021.

Ecommerce Product gross profit per unit increased 48.6% to $1,131, primarily driven by higher attachment rates and an increase in the average loan size as a result of higher ASP.

Results by Segment

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (1) Change % Change 2021 2020 (1) Change % Change (in thousands, except unit

data) (in thousands, except unit

data) Units: Ecommerce 18,268 6,713 11,555 172.1 % 33,772 14,643 19,129 130.6 % Wholesale 10,020 3,259 6,761 207.5 % 18,661 7,944 10,717 134.9 % TDA 1,583 1,110 473 42.6 % 3,358 4,145 (787 ) (19.0 )% Total units 29,871 11,082 18,789 169.5 % 55,791 26,732 29,059 108.7 % Revenue: Ecommerce $ 579,663 $ 175,568 $ 404,095 230.2 % $ 1,001,971 $ 408,740 $ 593,231 145.1 % Wholesale 128,108 50,921 77,187 151.6 % 246,132 106,497 139,635 131.1 % TDA 50,759 26,318 24,441 92.9 % 98,346 112,902 (14,556 ) (12.9 )% All Other (2) 3,360 286 3,074 1,074.8 % 6,559 726 5,833 803.4 % Total revenue $ 761,890 $ 253,093 $ 508,797 201.0 % $ 1,353,008 $ 628,865 $ 724,143 115.2 % Gross profit (loss): Ecommerce $ 49,638 $ 7,219 $ 42,419 587.6 % $ 81,475 $ 21,486 $ 59,989 279.2 % Wholesale 8,516 (543 ) 9,059 1,668.3 % 8,234 (1,838 ) 10,072 548.0 % TDA 3,148 864 2,284 264.4 % 5,939 6,124 (185 ) (3.0 )% All Other (2) 1,826 67 1,759 2,625.4 % 3,656 222 3,434 1,546.8 % Total gross profit $ 63,128 $ 7,607 $ 55,521 729.9 % $ 99,304 $ 25,994 $ 73,310 282.0 % Gross profit (loss) per unit (3): Ecommerce $ 2,718 $ 1,075 $ 1,643 152.8 % $ 2,413 $ 1,468 $ 945 64.4 % Wholesale $ 850 $ (167 ) $ 1,017 609.0 % $ 441 $ (231 ) $ 672 290.9 % TDA $ 1,988 $ 778 $ 1,210 155.5 % $ 1,768 $ 1,477 $ 291 19.7 %

(1) We reclassified other revenue and gross profit related to the vehicle repair service at TDA from the TDA reportable segment to the “All Other” category to conform to current year presentation. (2) All Other revenues and gross profit consist of the CarStory business and vehicle repair services at TDA. (3) Gross profit per unit metrics exclude the CarStory business and vehicle repair services at TDA.

Total Units

Total units sold increased 169.5% to 29,871.

Ecommerce units sold increased 172.1% to 18,268, as discussed above.

Wholesale units sold increased 207.5% to 10,020, primarily driven by an increase of wholesale grade units purchased from consumers, an increase in the number of trade-in vehicles as a result of the increase in number of ecommerce units sold and strong wholesale market demand for used vehicles.

TDA units sold increased 42.6% to 1,583. Despite strong market demand for used vehicles, TDA unit sales continue to be negatively impacted by reduced inventory at the TDA location as the ecommerce business continues to scale. TDA units sold were negatively impacted during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a significant reduction in foot traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Revenue

Total revenue increased 201.0% to $761.9 million.

Ecommerce revenue increased 230.2% to $579.7 million, as discussed above.

Wholesale revenue increased 151.6% to $128.1 million. The increase in wholesale revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in wholesale units sold, partially offset by a lower average selling price per unit, which decreased from $15,625 to $12,785. The higher average selling price per unit in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the sale of retail vehicles through wholesale channels to reduce our inventory levels at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TDA revenue increased 92.9% to $50.8 million, primarily due to a higher average selling price per unit, which increased from $23,144 to $31,021 as well as the increase in TDA units sold.

Total Gross Profit (Loss)

Total gross profit increased 729.9% to $63.1 million.

Ecommerce gross profit increased 588% to $49.6 million, as discussed above.

Wholesale gross profit increased to $8.5 million. Wholesale gross profit increased primarily due to a higher gross profit per unit, which increased from gross loss per unit of $(167) to gross profit per unit of $850.

TDA gross profit increased 264.4% to $3.1 million. TDA gross profit increased primarily due to an increase in TDA gross profit per unit of $1,210 as well as an increase in TDA units sold.

Gross Profit (Loss) per Unit

Ecommerce gross profit per unit increased 152.8% to $2,718, as discussed above.

Wholesale gross profit per unit increased 609.0% to $850 as a result of favorable wholesale market conditions. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, our sales margin was negatively impacted by the sale of retail vehicles through wholesale channels to reduce our inventory levels at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on data from Cox Automotive, wholesale prices appear to have reached their peak in June and are expected to begin to gradually return to normal market conditions and vehicle depreciation during the second half of 2021.

TDA gross profit per unit increased 155.5% to $1,988 driven primarily by higher sales margin and improvements in reconditioning and inbound logistics costs, partially offset by a higher inventory reserve as a result of an increase in inventory levels. Strong sales margin per unit was partially driven by a record retail pricing environment during the second quarter of 2021 as well as an increase in vehicles sourced directly from consumers and further improvements in our pricing methodologies. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, our sales margin was negatively impacted by a strategic decision to reduce vehicle pricing in order to sell pre-COVID-19 inventory. Based on data from Cox Automotive, retail prices are expected to peak in the third quarter and begin to gradually return to normal market conditions and vehicle depreciation during the second half of 2021.

SG&A

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Compensation & benefits $ 51,811 $ 20,618 $ 31,193 151.3 % $ 91,681 $ 40,940 $ 50,741 123.9 % Marketing expense 23,495 11,573 11,922 103.0 % 53,053 29,488 23,565 79.9 % Outbound logistics 20,153 5,470 14,683 268.4 % 35,271 11,261 24,010 213.2 % Occupancy and related costs 4,042 2,267 1,775 78.3 % 7,964 4,964 3,000 60.4 % Professional fees 4,259 1,465 2,794 190.7 % 8,257 3,924 4,333 110.4 % Other 20,138 6,518 13,620 209.0 % 36,538 15,714 20,824 132.5 % Total selling, general & administrative expenses $ 123,898 $ 47,911 $ 75,987 158.6 % $ 232,764 $ 106,291 $ 126,473 119.0 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 158.6% to $123.9 million. The increase was primarily due to:

$31.2 million increase in compensation and benefits due to an increase in headcount, an increase in variable fees for third-party sales and sales support providers as a result of an increase in units sold, as well as a $1.3 million increase in stock-based compensation to $5.4 million;

$14.7 million increase in outbound logistics costs partially attributable to the growth in ecommerce units sold, which increased outbound logistics costs by $9.4 million, and increases in market rates of logistics providers, which increased outbound logistics costs by $5.3 million;

$13.6 million increase in other selling, general and administrative expenses primarily related to volume-based fees for software licenses and other variable expenses as our business continues to scale as well as additional insurance costs associated with being a publicly traded company and growing inventory; and

$11.9 million increase in marketing expense as we expanded our national broad-reach brand advertising and increased performance and online marketing as we continue to grow our listed inventory.

We expect selling, general and administrative expenses to increase in the future as we scale our business and sell more ecommerce units. We also expect to incur increased selling, general and administrative expenses as we continue to invest in and improve our customer experience, invest in expanding our proprietary logistics and reconditioning networks, and explore a variety of strategies for a proprietary lending operation.

Loss from Operations and Net Loss

Loss from operations increased 54.2% to $ 63.8 million. Net loss increased 4.1% to $ 65.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted loss from operations, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted loss from operations, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted loss from operations, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense and we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the one-time, IPO related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (65,807 ) $ (63,228 ) $ (142,996 ) $ (104,287 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 3,880 1,297 7,692 4,123 Interest income (2,062 ) (715 ) (4,358 ) (2,671 ) Provision for income taxes 194 52 350 105 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,122 1,089 6,028 2,059 EBITDA $ (60,673 ) $ (61,505 ) $ (133,284 ) $ (100,671 ) One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation — 1,262 — 1,262 One-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant — 21,260 — 20,470 Adjusted EBITDA $ (60,673 ) $ (38,983 ) $ (133,284 ) $ (78,939 )

Adjusted loss from Operations

We calculate Adjusted loss from operations as loss from operations adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted loss from operations to loss from operations, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (63,828 ) $ (41,387 ) $ (139,360 ) $ (82,346 ) Add: One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation — 1,262 — 1,262 Adjusted loss from operations $ (63,828 ) $ (40,125 ) $ (139,360 ) $ (81,084 )

Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted

We calculate Non-GAAP net loss as net loss adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the one-time, IPO related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant. We calculate Non-GAAP net loss per share as Non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding. The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss per share to net loss and net loss per share, which are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (65,807 ) $ (63,228 ) $ (142,996 ) $ (104,287 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (65,807 ) $ (63,228 ) $ (142,996 ) $ (104,287 ) Add: One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation — 1,262 — 1,262 Add: One-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant — 21,260 — 20,470 Non-GAAP net loss $ (65,807 ) $ (40,706 ) $ (142,996 ) $ (82,555 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 136,507,177 31,599,497 136,002,344 20,035,476 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (5.21 ) Impact of one-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation — 0.04 — 0.07 Impact of one-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant — 0.67 — 1.02 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (4.12 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted(a) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.70 )

(a) Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted has been computed to give effect to, as of the beginning of each period presented, (i) the shares of common stock issued in connection with our IPO and (ii) the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock that occurred upon the consummation of our IPO. The computation of Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted is as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Non-GAAP net loss $ (65,807 ) $ (40,706 ) $ (142,996 ) $ (82,555 ) Non-GAAP net loss, as adjusted $ (65,807 ) $ (40,706 ) $ (142,996 ) $ (82,555 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 136,507,177 31,599,497 136,002,344 20,035,476 Add: unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO — 24,437,500 — 24,437,500 Add: unweighted adjustment for conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with IPO — 85,533,394 — 85,533,394 Less: Adjustment for the impact of the above items already included in weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the periods presented — (22,960,956 ) — (11,480,478 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted 136,507,177 118,609,435 136,002,344 118,525,892 Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.70 )

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, we continue to expect triple digit year-over-year growth in ecommerce unit sales and more than 200% year-over-year growth in aggregate gross profit. For the third quarter 2021, we expect the following results:

Ecommerce unit sales of 20,000 to 20,500, implying year over year growth of 130% at the mid-point of the guidance range.

Average ecommerce selling price per unit of $32,000 to $33,000 and average ecommerce gross profit per unit of $2,350 to $2,450.

Wholesale unit sales of 9,500 to 10,500, average selling price per unit of $12,000 to $13,000 and average gross profit per unit of $50 to $100.

TDA unit sales of 1,550 to 1,650, average selling price per unit of $32,000 to $33,000 and average gross profit per unit of $1,650 to $1,750.

Total revenue of $858 to $891 million.

Total gross profit of $51 to $56 million.

EBITDA* of $(100) to $(92) million.

Stock-based compensation expense of $6.6 million.

Net loss per share of $(0.78) to $(0.73).

*A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures for our third quarter 2021 Financial Outlook is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the second quarter 2021 in the reconciliation table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above.

We expect the following number of GAAP weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter and the full year 2021:

Quarter YTD 2021 136,717,347 136,359,846

These estimates exclude any shares potentially issuable under stock-based compensation plans.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations as of August 11, 2021 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 1597432. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company’s scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery. For more information visit www.vroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations regarding our business strategy and plans, including our ability to scale our business, grow inventory, expand reconditioning capacity, invest in logistics and improve our end-to-end customer experience, and for future results of operations and financial position, including our ability to improve our unit economics and our outlook for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, each of which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of As of June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,463,573 $ 1,056,213 Restricted cash 37,116 33,826 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,304 and $2,803, respectively 100,491 60,576 Inventory 519,966 423,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,984 23,617 Total current assets 2,171,130 1,597,879 Property and equipment, net 21,397 15,092 Intangible assets, net 31,318 34 Goodwill 159,306 78,172 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,679 17,137 Other assets 19,809 15,742 Total assets $ 2,420,639 $ 1,724,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 69,813 $ 32,925 Accrued expenses 86,328 59,405 Vehicle floorplan 363,614 329,231 Deferred revenue 41,648 24,822 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,612 6,052 Other current liabilities 90,986 30,275 Total current liabilities 659,001 482,710 Convertible senior notes 608,960 — Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 12,348 12,093 Other long-term liabilities 3,584 2,151 Total liabilities 1,283,893 496,954 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 136,717,347 and 134,043,969 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 134 132 Additional paid-in-capital 2,057,479 2,004,841 Accumulated deficit (920,867 ) (777,871 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,136,746 1,227,102 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,420,639 $ 1,724,056

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Retail vehicle, net $ 608,116 $ 196,150 $ 1,062,439 $ 504,862 Wholesale vehicle 128,108 50,921 246,132 106,497 Product, net 22,306 5,736 37,878 16,780 Other 3,360 286 6,559 726 Total revenue 761,890 253,093 1,353,008 628,865 Cost of sales 698,762 245,486 1,253,704 602,871 Total gross profit 63,128 7,607 99,304 25,994 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,898 47,911 232,764 106,291 Depreciation and amortization 3,058 1,083 5,900 2,049 Loss from operations (63,828 ) (41,387 ) (139,360 ) (82,346 ) Interest expense 3,880 1,297 7,692 4,123 Interest income (2,062 ) (715 ) (4,358 ) (2,671 ) Revaluation of preferred stock warrant — 21,260 — 20,470 Other income, net (33 ) (53 ) (48 ) (86 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (65,613 ) (63,176 ) (142,646 ) (104,182 ) Provision for income taxes 194 52 350 105 Net loss $ (65,807 ) $ (63,228 ) $ (142,996 ) $ (104,287 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (5.21 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 136,507,177 31,599,497 136,002,344 20,035,476

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (142,996 ) $ (104,287 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,028 2,059 Amortization of debt issuance costs 698 375 Stock-based compensation expense 8,212 4,700 Provision to record inventory at lower of cost or net realizable value 3,093 (1,564 ) Revaluation of preferred stock warrant — 20,470 Other 2,818 632 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (41,393 ) 14,863 Inventory (99,412 ) 66,247 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (26,669 ) (7,909 ) Other assets (3,948 ) (1,285 ) Accounts payable 36,507 919 Accrued expenses 26,306 4,714 Deferred revenue 16,788 (1,835 ) Other liabilities 62,117 1,905 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (151,851 ) 4 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (8,943 ) (3,128 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (76,145 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (85,088 ) (3,128 ) Financing activities Proceeds from vehicle floorplan 1,070,110 465,663 Repayments of vehicle floorplan (1,035,727 ) (529,341 ) Payment of vehicle floorplan upfront commitment fees — (1,125 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 625,000 — Issuance costs paid for convertible senior notes (16,175 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net — 21,694 Repurchase of common stock — (1,818 ) Common stock shares withheld to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations — (878 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with IPO, net of underwriting discount — 504,023 Payments of costs related to IPO — (1,740 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,381 13 Other financing activities — (66 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 647,589 456,425 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 410,650 453,301 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,090,039 219,587 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 1,500,689 $ 672,888

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005833/en/