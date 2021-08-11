Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021

“AspenTech finished fiscal 2021 having generated record profitability and free cash flow, with 4.8% annual spend growth in the midst of unprecedented challenges for many of our customers. Our ability to achieve these results reflects the mission-critical role our solutions play in supporting the sustainability and efficiency requirements of our customers across the process and other capital-intensive industries,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Technology.

Pietri continued, “As we enter fiscal 2022, we are optimistic about the long-term opportunity for AspenTech. The need for our customers to operate their assets safely, sustainably, reliably and profitably has never been greater. Our continued focus on innovation, including the recently released aspenONE v12.1 that embeds AI capabilities across our solutions, enables even more value creation by customers. We are confident in our ability to return to double-digit annual spend growth over time as economic conditions and industry budgets normalize.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Recent Business Highlights

Annual spend, which the company defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter, was $621 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which increased 4.8% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and 1.9% sequentially.

AspenTech repurchased approximately 361,000 shares of its common stock for $50 million in fiscal year 2021.

Summary of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

AspenTech’s total revenue of $198.0 million included:

License revenue , which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license, was $145.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license, was $145.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Maintenance revenue , which represents the portion of the term license agreement related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $45.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $45.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

, which represents the portion of the term license agreement related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $45.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $45.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Services and other revenue was $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, AspenTech reported income from operations of $105.9 million, compared to income from operations of $116.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net income was $95.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, leading to net income per share of $1.39, compared to net income per share of $1.39 in the same period last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $118.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $125.5 million in the same period last fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income was $105.3 million, or $1.53 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to non-GAAP net income of $101.8 million, or $1.49 per share, in the same period last fiscal year. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles and acquisition-related fees. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $379.9 million and total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, of $293.2 million at June 30, 2021.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $103.2 million in cash flow from operations and $103.7 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of: purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements; payments for capitalized computer software development costs, and other nonrecurring items, such as acquisition-related payments.

Summary of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

AspenTech’s total revenue of $709.4 million increased 18.5% from $598.7 million for fiscal year 2020.

License revenue was $497.5 million, an increase from $388.2 million for fiscal year 2020.

was $497.5 million, an increase from $388.2 million for fiscal year 2020. Maintenance revenue was $185.2 million, an increase from $178.1 million for fiscal year 2020.

was $185.2 million, an increase from $178.1 million for fiscal year 2020. Services and other revenue was $26.7 million, a decrease from $32.4 million for fiscal year 2020.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, AspenTech reported income from operations of $358.4 million, compared to income from operations of $257.4 million for fiscal year 2020.

Net income was $319.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, leading to net income per share of $4.67, compared to net income per share of $3.34 for fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $404.3 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $295.6 million for fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $356.0 million, or $5.20 per share, for fiscal year 2021, compared to non-GAAP net income of $259.8 million, or $3.78 per share, for fiscal year 2020.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the company generated $276.1 million in cash flow from operations and $277.5 million in free cash flow.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 11, 2021, Aspen Technology is issuing the following guidance for fiscal year 2022:

Annual spend growth of 5-7% year-over-year

Free cash flow of $275 to $285 million

Total bookings of $766 to $819 million

Total revenue of $702 to $737 million

GAAP total expense of $386 to $391 million

Non-GAAP total expense of $341 to $346 million

GAAP operating income of $316 to $346 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $361 to $391 million

GAAP net income of $288 to $314 million

Non-GAAP net income of $323 to $349 million

GAAP net income per share of $4.27 to $4.65

Non-GAAP net income per share of $4.79 to $5.17

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing Aspen Technology’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of Aspen Technology’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing Aspen Technology’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track Aspen Technology’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

Aspen Technology will host a conference call and webcast today, August 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 as well as the company’s business outlook. The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 or (678) 509-7573, conference ID code 7282409. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Aspen Technology’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/events-and-presentations, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on Aspen Technology’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 7282409, through August 18, 2021.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

Forward-Looking Statements

The third paragraph of this press release as well as the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may vary significantly from AspenTech’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: delays or reductions in demand for AspenTech solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; AspenTech’s failure to increase usage and product adoption of aspenONE offerings or grow the aspenONE APM business, and failure to continue to provide innovative, market-leading solutions; declines in the demand for, or usage of, aspenONE software for any reason, including declines due to adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries and materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the drop in demand for oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic; unfavorable economic and market conditions or a lessening demand in the market for asset process optimization software, including materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the significant drop in oil prices arising from drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks of foreign operations or transacting business with customers outside the United States; risks of competition and other risk factors described from time to time in AspenTech’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AspenTech cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. AspenTech expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: License $ 145,346 $ 149,869 $ 497,479 $ 388,180 Maintenance 45,603 45,721 185,164 178,139 Services and other 7,012 6,350 26,733 32,398 Total revenue 197,961 201,940 709,376 598,717 Cost of revenue: License 2,417 1,691 9,276 7,241 Maintenance 4,221 4,909 18,287 19,248 Services and other 7,677 8,558 32,588 35,118 Total cost of revenue 14,315 15,158 60,151 61,607 Gross profit 183,646 186,782 649,225 537,110 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 32,867 28,440 114,959 114,486 Research and development 23,653 23,536 94,229 92,230 General and administrative 21,247 18,510 81,636 73,035 Total operating expenses 77,767 70,486 290,824 279,751 Income from operations 105,879 116,296 358,401 257,359 Interest income 10,408 8,081 36,791 32,658 Interest (expense) (1,606) (2,494) (7,245) (11,862) Other (expense), net (1,393) 1,419 (3,200) 1,202 Income before income taxes 113,288 123,302 384,747 279,357 Provision for income taxes 17,843 28,772 64,944 49,686 Net income $ 95,445 $ 94,530 $ 319,803 $ 229,671 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.40 $ 4.71 $ 3.38 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.39 $ 4.67 $ 3.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 68,028 67,634 67,863 68,000 Diluted 68,612 68,176 68,492 68,727

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,853 $ 287,796 Accounts receivable, net 52,502 56,301 Current contract assets 308,607 291,497 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,716 10,884 Prepaid income taxes 14,639 3,962 Total current assets 768,317 650,440 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 5,610 5,963 Computer software development costs, net 1,461 928 Goodwill 159,852 137,055 Intangible assets, net 44,327 42,851 Non-current contract assets 407,180 318,976 Contract costs 29,056 28,614 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,539 34,905 Deferred tax assets 2,121 1,735 Other non-current assets 3,537 1,839 Total assets $ 1,454,000 $ 1,223,306 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,367 $ 3,988 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 50,575 43,556 Current operating lease liabilities 6,751 6,824 Income taxes payable 3,444 1,799 Current borrowings 20,000 135,163 Current deferred revenue 56,393 43,168 Total current liabilities 141,530 234,498 Non-current deferred revenue 11,732 13,913 Deferred income taxes 193,360 179,978 Non-current operating lease liabilities 29,699 33,088 Non-current borrowings, net 273,162 292,369 Other non-current liabilities 3,760 3,107 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Series D redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value—

Authorized— 367,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

Issued and outstanding— none as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 - - Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.10 par value— Authorized—210,000,000 shares

Issued— 104,543,414 shares at June 30, 2021 and 103,988,707 shares at June 30, 2020

Outstanding— 67,912,160 shares at June 30, 2021 and 67,718,692 shares at June 30, 2020 10,455 10,399 Additional paid-in capital 819,642 769,411 Retained earnings 1,778,133 1,458,330 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,026 (5,288) Treasury stock, at cost—36,631,254 shares of common stock at June 30, 2021 and 36,270,015 shares at June 30, 2020 (1,816,499) (1,766,499) Total stockholders’ equity 800,757 466,353 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,454,000 $ 1,223,306

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 95,445 $ 94,530 $ 319,803 $ 229,671 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,712 2,522 10,257 9,550 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 1,890 2,576 8,927 9,094 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 1,383 (1,128) 3,410 (945) Stock-based compensation 9,055 7,415 33,644 31,548 Deferred income taxes 5,226 29,617 12,255 28,101 Provision for bad debts 2,916 1,864 9,716 5,255 Other non-cash operating activities 203 202 921 625 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,247) 3,553 (2,132) (12,875) Contract assets, net (10,199) (30,413) (113,737) (28,084) Contract costs (636) (2,048) (438) (3,570) Lease liabilities (2,649) (2,668) (10,182) (9,508) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets (5,883) (3,087) (12,842) (5,288) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities 6,788 (2,608) (59) (23,360) Deferred revenue 3,181 (657) 16,591 13,044 Net cash provided by operating activities 103,185 99,670 276,134 243,258 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (504) (167) (1,237) (1,278) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (16,272) (74,460) Payments for equity method investments (217) (5) (1,143) (324) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (234) - (1,129) (141) Net cash used in investing activities (955) (172) (19,781) (76,203) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 13,588 3,640 26,096 9,004 Repurchases of common stock (45,647) (1,811) (45,647) (152,432) Payments of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (2,453) (1,921) (9,172) (10,167) Deferred business acquisition payments (1,229) - (1,229) (4,600) Proceeds from borrowings - - - 574,163 Repayments of amounts borrowed (4,000) (4,000) (135,182) (363,000) Payments of debt issuance costs - - - (3,533) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (39,741) (4,092) (165,134) 49,435 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 265 218 838 (620) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 62,754 95,624 92,057 215,870 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 317,099 192,172 287,796 71,926 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 379,853 $ 287,796 $ 379,853 $ 287,796 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 12,061 $ 13,174 $ 61,410 $ 39,533 Interest paid 731 4,198 6,403 12,444 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Change in purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 35 $ (10) $ 112 $ (99) Change in repurchases of common stock included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,353 (1,811) 4,353 (2,432) Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 2,012 2,387 3,500 14,013

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 92,082 $ 85,644 $ 350,975 $ 341,358 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (9,055) (7,415) (33,644) (31,548) Amortization of intangibles (2,040) (1,831) (7,697) (6,572) Acquisition related fees (1,385) - (4,518) (78) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 79,602 $ 76,398 $ 305,116 $ 303,160 Income from operations GAAP income from operations $ 105,879 $ 116,296 $ 358,401 $ 257,359 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 9,055 7,415 33,644 31,548 Amortization of intangibles 2,040 1,831 7,697 6,572 Acquisition related fees 1,385 - 4,518 78 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 118,359 $ 125,542 $ 404,260 $ 295,557 Net income GAAP net income $ 95,445 $ 94,530 $ 319,803 $ 229,671 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 9,055 7,415 33,644 31,548 Amortization of intangibles 2,040 1,831 7,697 6,572 Acquisition related fees 1,385 - 4,518 78 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (2,621) (1,942) (9,630) (8,022) Non-GAAP net income $ 105,304 $ 101,834 $ 356,032 $ 259,847 Diluted income per share GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.39 $ 1.39 $ 4.67 $ 3.34 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 0.13 0.11 0.49 0.46 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.11 0.10 Acquisition related fees 0.02 - 0.07 - Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (0.04) (0.03) (0.14) (0.12) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.53 $ 1.49 $ 5.20 $ 3.78 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 68,612 68,176 68,492 68,727 Three Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 103,185 $ 99,670 $ 276,134 $ 243,258 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (504) (167) (1,237) (1,278) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (234) - (1,129) (141) Acquisition related payments 1,300 - 3,733 1,264 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 103,747 $ 99,503 $ 277,501 $ 243,103 (a) GAAP total expenses Three Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total costs of revenue $ 14,315 $ 15,158 $ 60,151 $ 61,607 Total operating expenses 77,767 70,486 290,824 279,751 GAAP total expenses $ 92,082 $ 85,644 $ 350,975 $ 341,358 (b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of maintenance $ 208 $ 337 $ 896 $ 1,441 Cost of services and other 415 484 1,613 1,961 Selling and marketing 1,912 1,428 6,567 5,656 Research and development 2,472 2,113 8,987 8,306 General and administrative 4,048 3,053 15,581 14,184 Total stock-based compensation $ 9,055 $ 7,415 $ 33,644 $ 31,548 (c) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, is calculated utilizing the Company's statutory tax rate of 21 percent.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance Range

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 (a) Range Low High Guidance - Total expenses GAAP - total expenses $ 386,000 $ 391,000 Less: Stock-based compensation (36,000) (36,000) Amortization of intangibles (9,000) (9,000) Non-GAAP - total expenses $ 341,000 $ 346,000 Guidance - Income from operations GAAP - income from operations $ 316,000 $ 346,000 Plus: Stock-based compensation 36,000 36,000 Amortization of intangibles 9,000 9,000 Non-GAAP - income from operations 361,000 391,000 Guidance - Net income and diluted income per share GAAP - net income and diluted income per share $ 288,000 $ 4.27 $ 314,000 $ 4.65 Plus: Stock-based compensation 36,000 36,000 Amortization of intangibles 9,000 9,000 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (b) (10,000) (10,000) Non-GAAP - net income and diluted income per share $ 323,000 $ 4.79 $ 349,000 $ 5.17 Shares used in computing guidance for Non-GAAP diluted income per share 67,500 67,500 Guidance - Free Cash Flow GAAP - Net cash provided by operating activities $ 278,800 $ 288,800 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (3,000) (3,000) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (800) (800) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 275,000 $ 285,000 (a) Rounded amounts used, except per share data. (b) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 is calculated utilizing the Company's statutory tax rate of 21 percent.

