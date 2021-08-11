Fisker Inc. Announces $600,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"). Fisker also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $90,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Fisker, and interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022. The notes will mature on September 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The notes will be convertible under certain circumstances into cash, shares of Fisker's Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”), or a combination thereof, at Fisker's election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Fisker expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes or affiliates thereof and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). The capped call transactions are expected to cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments substantially similar to those applicable to the notes, the number of shares of Common Stock that will initially underlie the notes. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the Common Stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any potential cash payments that Fisker is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Fisker expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties.