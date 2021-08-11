Spruce Biosciences to Host Virtual R&D Day on August 25, 2021

The event will include an overview of Spruce’s clinical development programs for tildacerfont in adult and pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). The event will also feature a KOL panel discussion and Q&A session with company management.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc . (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the company will host its inaugural virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ET.

Richard King, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences, will be joined by members of the company’s management team, as well as leading endocrinologists, Richard Auchus, MD, PhD, Professor of Internal Medicine and Pharmacology at the University of Michigan, and Paul Thornton, MD, Medical Director, Endocrine and Diabetes Program, Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Spruce Biosciences R&D Day Webcast Details: Tildacerfont for Adult & Pediatric Classic CAH

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Interested parties may also access the webcast from the Events section of the company’s investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Tildacerfont

Tildacerfont is a potent and highly selective, non-steroidal, oral antagonist of the CRF1 receptor, which is the receptor for corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF), a hormone that is secreted by the hypothalamus. The CRF1 receptor is abundantly expressed in the pituitary gland where it is the primary regulator of the HPA axis. By blocking the CRF1 receptor, tildacerfont has the potential to address the uncontrolled cortisol feedback regulatory pathway in CAH, and in turn reduce the production of ACTH in the pituitary, limiting the amount of androgen produced downstream from the adrenal gland. Tildacerfont has been evaluated in 235 patients across eight clinical trials in which it has been generally well tolerated. No drug-related serious adverse events have been reported related to tildacerfont treatment.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess. To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter @Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

