Proterra and LG Energy Solution to Partner on Long-Term Supply Agreement For EV Battery Cells

  • Proterra to commit upfront a low nine-figure dollar sum to secure long-term supply of cylindrical cells manufactured at LG Energy Solution U.S. plant for industry-leading commercial EV battery technology
  • Partnership represents multiple GWhs of dedicated battery cell capacity on an annual basis and will increase Proterra’s manufacturing capacity for USMCA-compliant commercial EV battery systems

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it has concluded negotiations with LG Energy Solution on a new agreement that will provide Proterra with a long-term supply of cylindrical cells produced at an LG Energy Solution battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States.

The U.S.-manufactured battery cells will be delivered to Proterra factories for the manufacture of the company’s industry-leading commercial electric vehicle battery systems. Proterra will commit upfront a low nine-figure dollar sum under the agreement to secure multiple gigawatt hours of dedicated U.S.-manufactured battery cell capacity on an annual basis.

In addition to the U.S.-manufactured battery cells that will be supplied to Proterra under the new agreement, Proterra and LG Energy Solution have extended their existing battery cell supply agreement through 2024. Together, this secures Proterra a stable supply of LG Energy Solution battery cells through 2028.

Both Proterra and LG Energy Solution plan on getting approval by their Board of Directors for the agreement and the investment by Q4 of 2021, respectively.

“As an American technology leader, Proterra is proud to build on our strong relationship with LG Energy Solution to bring battery cell manufacturing to the United States,” said Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra Powered & Energy. “The technologies we need to combat the climate crisis and meet the global demand for zero-emission, battery-electric commercial vehicles can and must be built in the U.S. Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in this pursuit and Proterra’s mission of advancing EV technology to deliver the world’s best performing commercial vehicles.”

