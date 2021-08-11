checkAd

Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021

BUENA, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLGT), ("Teligent" or the "Company"), a New Jersey based generics pharmaceutical company, today announced they will hold a conference call at 8:30AM ET on Monday, August 16th, 2021 to discuss the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results and business update.

Conference Call Information
Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13721972

This call is available via webcast and can be accessed under News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Teligent, Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “should” or words of similar meaning. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, but are not limited to: our inability to meet current or future regulatory requirements in connection with existing or future ANDAs; our inability to achieve profitability; our failure to obtain FDA approvals as anticipated; our inability to execute and implement our business plan and strategy; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors; and our inability to successfully complete future product acquisitions. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Teligent, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Teligent, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Philip Yachmetz
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 776-4632
pyachmetz@teligent.com
www.teligent.com 





