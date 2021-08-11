SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S; the “Company” or “SentinelOne”) announced today that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal second quarter 2022 ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.
A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the conference call for 12 months.
Disclosure Information
SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005656/en/
