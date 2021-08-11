SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S; the “Company” or “SentinelOne”) announced today that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal second quarter 2022 ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the conference call for 12 months.