F45 Training Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results To Be Released Thursday, August 26, 2021

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45"; NYSE: FXLV) will release its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 26, 2021. At 4:30 P.M. Eastern, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.f45training.com/ or by dialing 646-904-5544 or 844-200-6205 and entering passcode 093239.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.f45training.com/. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 6:00 P.M. Eastern, Thursday, August 26, 2021 through 6:00 P.M. Eastern, Thursday, September 2, 2021 by dialing 929-458-6194 and entering passcode 354115.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

19.07.21F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
