Zomedica Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TRUFORMA Instrument Placement Program Implemented to Incentivize Future Assay Sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today reported consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).



Robert Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica stated that, “I fully understand and appreciate that what all of our stakeholders, both internal and external, want to see is continued execution on our goals and the building of increased value in our business. For quite some time now, we have been focused on executing on the many behind the scenes activities necessary to advance and grow a young company. After a delay due, in part, to the unexpected sale of our distribution partner and the lack of completion of the fT4 and ACTH assays from our development partner, we have implemented a new plan to place TRUFORMA Instruments in veterinary clinics. That program -- named our Customer Appreciation Program -- provides interested customers with a TRUFORMA Instrument pursuant to a written agreement under which the customer agrees to purchase assay cartridges for use on that Instrument. Our intent not only is to sell cartridges to be used on these Instruments, but also to establish an installed base of TRUFORMA Instruments so that assays available in the future can be added to their then-existing usage, similar to a razor/razor blade model. From July 13th, when we began the program, to yesterday, we have secured 41 signed Instrument placement agreements and have installed 25 TRUFORMA Instruments under our Customer Appreciation Program. These installations tend to lag approximately one to two weeks behind the signature of an agreement. We are likely to continue the Customer Appreciation Program until the availability of the fT4 assay.”

Mr. Cohen continued, “Our business development efforts also are continuing. We have evaluated many opportunities, and intend to carefully evaluate all opportunities that we or others bring to Zomedica. Potential structures of interest to the Company range from acquisition to distribution of third-party products to minority investment to securing the rights to developing technologies, all with the intended goal of enhancing the value of Zomedica by providing additional high-quality products to our direct sales organization and additional value to both our installed base of customers and new customers. With the continued growth in the animal health market, we believe that now is an opportune time to expand our product offerings in this exciting industry.”