checkAd

Zomedica Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 22:10  |  33   |   |   

TRUFORMA Instrument Placement Program Implemented to Incentivize Future Assay Sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today reported consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

Robert Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica stated that, “I fully understand and appreciate that what all of our stakeholders, both internal and external, want to see is continued execution on our goals and the building of increased value in our business. For quite some time now, we have been focused on executing on the many behind the scenes activities necessary to advance and grow a young company. After a delay due, in part, to the unexpected sale of our distribution partner and the lack of completion of the fT4 and ACTH assays from our development partner, we have implemented a new plan to place TRUFORMA Instruments in veterinary clinics. That program -- named our Customer Appreciation Program -- provides interested customers with a TRUFORMA Instrument pursuant to a written agreement under which the customer agrees to purchase assay cartridges for use on that Instrument. Our intent not only is to sell cartridges to be used on these Instruments, but also to establish an installed base of TRUFORMA Instruments so that assays available in the future can be added to their then-existing usage, similar to a razor/razor blade model. From July 13th, when we began the program, to yesterday, we have secured 41 signed Instrument placement agreements and have installed 25 TRUFORMA Instruments under our Customer Appreciation Program. These installations tend to lag approximately one to two weeks behind the signature of an agreement. We are likely to continue the Customer Appreciation Program until the availability of the fT4 assay.”

Mr. Cohen continued, “Our business development efforts also are continuing. We have evaluated many opportunities, and intend to carefully evaluate all opportunities that we or others bring to Zomedica. Potential structures of interest to the Company range from acquisition to distribution of third-party products to minority investment to securing the rights to developing technologies, all with the intended goal of enhancing the value of Zomedica by providing additional high-quality products to our direct sales organization and additional value to both our installed base of customers and new customers. With the continued growth in the animal health market, we believe that now is an opportune time to expand our product offerings in this exciting industry.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zomedica Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results TRUFORMA Instrument Placement Program Implemented to Incentivize Future Assay SalesANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Taboola Beats Q2 Guidance, Raises Expectations for Rest Of The Year and 2022
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board