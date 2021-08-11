John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 4th Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Year-End Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, Illinois, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 year-end operating results on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 year- end results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 2288426.