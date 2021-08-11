Phyto Extractions Inc. Announces Proposed Acquisition of PerceiveMD, a Multidisciplinary Centre for Medical Cannabis and Psychedelic Therapies

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) (“Phyto Extractions™” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated …

PerceiveMD was incorporated in 2019 and carries on the business of a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies in British Columbia under the trade name of ‘PerceiveMD’. PerceiveMD offers a holistic, team-based approach to patient care. Its team of nurses, pharmacists, physicians, specialists, and educators work together to ensure that patients are appropriately assessed, informed, and prescribed treatment where appropriate, and monitored. PerceiveMD provides its therapeutic services through a virtual platform to a wide range of clinics across British Columbia and serves an estimated 4,500 patients.

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) (“ Phyto Extractions™ ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated August 10, 2021 (the “ Share Purchase Agreement ”) pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire, indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adastra Labs Inc. (“ Adastra ”), all the issued and outstanding shares of 1225140 B.C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD (“ PerceiveMD ”), from the shareholders (the “ Vendors ”) of PerceiveMD (the “ Acquisition ”).

Over the past 12 months, PerceiveMD has generated average unaudited revenues of approximately $53,000 per month. In addition, as of the date of the Share Purchase Agreement, PerceiveMD had no material long-term debt and had positive working capital.

“Through acquiring PerceiveMD and its extensive team of industry experts, we will be able to build and develop new medical cannabis products through Phyto Extractions™ to service patients suffering from a variety of ailments,” shared Phyto Extractions™’s CEO, Michael Forbes. “This is an opportunity to work with one of British Columbia’s leading medical cannabis and forward-looking therapy clinics, allowing us to greatly enhance our product lineup based on rapid and direct patient feedback.”

Terms of the Acquisition

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement, on the closing date (the “Closing Date”) of the Acquisition, the Vendors will sell, assign, and transfer to Adastra, and Adastra will purchase from the Vendors, all of the issued and outstanding shares of PerceiveMD for a total purchase price of $2,300,000 (the “Purchase Price”). The Share Purchase Agreement provides for the payment of the Purchase Price to the Vendors as follows: (i) $10,000 by Adastra as a non-refundable deposit on the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement; and (ii) $2,290,000 by way of the issuance by Phyto Extractions™, on behalf of Adastra, of that certain amount of unrestricted shares in the capital of Phyto Extractions™ that, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, equals $2,290,000 as calculated on the basis of the daily volume weighted average closing price for ten consecutive trading days immediately before the Closing Date.