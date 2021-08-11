checkAd

United Rentals Names Larry De Shon to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that Larry De Shon has joined the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. His appointment expands the composition of the board to 12 members, of which 10 are independent directors.

Michael Kneeland, chairman of United Rentals, said, “Larry De Shon is a strong addition to our board. He’s an innovative thinker whose credentials are directly relevant to United Rentals’ strategy and business model — critical, service-intensive solutions delivered at scale, with diverse customer markets. I’m delighted to welcome Larry as an independent director.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu United Rentals!
Long
Basispreis 321,70€
Hebel 10,72
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 384,98€
Hebel 10,35
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Mr. De Shon’s career spans more than 40 years in transportation services, most recently as president and chief executive officer of Avis Budget Group, Inc. until his retirement in 2019. Earlier, he served as president of Avis Budget Group International, among other positions, with oversight of the Avis, Budget, Zipcar, Payless, Maggiore and Apex brands in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to Avis, he served in various executive roles during 28 years with UAL Corporation (now United Continental Holdings, Inc.), where he led United Airlines’ global airport operations, including safety, customer service, logistics, product development and internal communications. In addition to United Rentals, Mr. De Shon serves as a director on the boards of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Air New Zealand Limited. He holds degrees in communications and sociology from the University of Missouri.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,275 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 19,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,200 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.06 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

United Rentals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Rentals Names Larry De Shon to Board of Directors United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that Larry De Shon has joined the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. His appointment expands the composition of the board to 12 members, of which 10 are independent directors. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027
Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical ...
SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Spectrum ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21United Rentals Announces Pricing of Offering of $750 Million of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2032
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21 United Rentals Announces Proposed Offering of $750 Million of Senior Notes due 2032
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21United Rentals Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Raises 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21United Rentals, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten