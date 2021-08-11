CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

John Mengucci, CACI’s President and CEO, said, “Our fourth quarter results capped another strong year for CACI. We again achieved our financial commitments, delivering organic revenue growth above our addressable market, margin expansion, and robust cash flow, as well as record backlog. Our financial performance supported a flexible and opportunistic capital deployment strategy, enabling us to both invest ahead of need and execute a value-creating accelerated share repurchase. In Fiscal Year 2022, we see continued growth above our addressable market, margin expansion, and strong cash flow generation, and remain committed to delivering value for our customers and our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Three Months Ended (in millions except earnings per share and DSO) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Revenue $1,564.0 $1,495.6 4.6 % Operating income $112.1 $133.7 -16.2 % Net income $137.0 $93.7 46.1 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $149.4 $104.5 43.0 % Diluted earnings per share $5.74 $3.68 56.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $6.26 $4.10 52.7 % Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $144.9 $162.9 -11.1 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $99.5 $154.4 -35.5 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $77.7 $136.4 -43.1 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 54 57

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for fourth quarter FY21 and fourth quarter FY20 exclude the impact of the Company’s MARPA, which was 7 days and 9 days, respectively.

Revenue in Q4 FY21 increased 5% year-over-year as reported and 4% organically. The year-over-year decrease in operating income was driven by higher indirect expenses, the impact of tax elections taken under the CARES Act, and normal fluctuations in revenue mix. The year-over-year increases in net income and adjusted net income were due to a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher interest expense and the factors influencing operating income. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased faster than their respective net income metrics due to a lower share count as a result of the $500 million accelerated share repurchase announced in March 2021. The decrease in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by higher cash tax payments due to the aforementioned tax elections. The decrease in free cash flow was due to the same factors cited above, as well as higher capital expenditures.

Fourth Quarter Awards

Contract awards in Q4 FY21 totaled $3.6 billion, with approximately 40% for new business to CACI. For the full year, contract awards totaled $9.2 billion, with over 40% for new business to CACI. These awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

A five-year, single-award contract, with a ceiling value of $447 million, by the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide process and mission technology in support of the signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions that provide our nation’s policymakers and military with actionable intelligence to secure and defend vital networks.

An eight-year, single-award contract, with a ceiling value of $373 million, to provide mission expertise for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) analysis to U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

A four-year, single-award task order, with a ceiling value of more than $82 million, by the U.S. Army’s Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division (EWAGS) to provide mission expertise and technology for the Army’s cyber and ground electronic warfare (EW) missions.

A five-year, single-award task order, with a ceiling value of $1.4 billion, by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to continue providing mission expertise in support of countering emerging threats.

A nine-year, $496 million single-award IDIQ by the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) to provide mission technology for the Air Force Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative II (ATSSI II) contract.

A five-year, $96 million task order by the U.S. Department of State’s (DOS) Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS) to provide mission technology to develop, modernize, and enhance its diplomatic security systems.

A 10-year, multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), with a $1 billion total federal program value, to provide enterprise expertise and financial system integration support services.

Total backlog as of June 30, 2021 was $24.2 billion compared with $21.6 billion a year ago, an increase of 12 percent. Funded backlog as of June 30, 2021 was $3.3 billion compared with $2.8 billion a year ago, an increase of 18 percent.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

CACI was named a Fortune 500 company for the first time in company history. The Fortune 500 is an annual list of the largest corporations in the United States, ranked by revenue for the 2020 fiscal year. This honor reflects CACI's continued growth and record revenue of $5.7 billion in fiscal year 2020, resulting from a continued focus on its growth strategy.

CACI Strategic Advisor and Senior Vice President Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata is the 2021 recipient of the DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC) division of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). This award is named for retired Army Col. Albert DeProspero, who served in Special Forces and is a founding member of the SO/LIC Division, as well as a supporter and advocate of the Special Operations community. The award recognizes Lt. Gen. Nagata's distinct contribution of lasting impact in Special Operations, low-intensity conflict and irregular warfare. He will be presented with the award at the 32nd annual SO/LIC Symposium and Exhibition on November 4, 2021.

CACI was named a 2021 Top Workplace in Washington, D.C. for the seventh consecutive year and in New Jersey for the second consecutive year. The surveys are administered by Energage and honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

CACI received industry recognition during the quarter including: #20 on Bloomberg Government's Top Contractors list, increasing its position by six spots; #31 on Defense News' Top 100 for 2021, advancing three spots; and was named a Top 25 Largest Employer in the greater Washington D.C. metro area by Washington Business Journal.

Fiscal Year Results

Twelve Months Ended (in millions except earnings per share and DSO) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Revenue $6,044.1 $5,720.0 5.7 % Operating income $539.5 $457.7 17.9 % Net income $457.4 $321.5 42.3 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $507.2 $365.2 38.9 % Diluted earnings per share $18.30 $12.61 45.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $20.29 $14.33 41.6 % Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $668.6 $573.6 16.6 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $610.2 $511.2 19.4 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $537.1 $438.9 22.4 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Revenue in FY21 increased 6% year-over-year as reported and 5% organically. The year-over-year increase in operating income was driven by strong contract execution and lower contract costs, and faster growth in higher-margin technology revenue. The year-over-year increases in net income and adjusted net income were due to higher operating income, a lower effective tax rate, and lower interest expense. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by higher net income, partially offset by higher cash taxes paid as a result of tax elections taken under the CARES Act. The increase in free cash flow was due to the same factors cited above.

FY22 Guidance

The table below summarizes our FY22 guidance and represents our views as of August 11, 2021.

(in millions except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance Revenue $6,200 - $6,400 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $430 - $450 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $18.00 - $18.83 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $720

(1) Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Expected Fiscal Year 2022 free cash flow includes an estimated $230 million tax refund related to certain tax elections, as well as a payroll tax deferral repayment of approximately $45 million. Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Selected Financial Data CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Revenue $ 1,564,000 $ 1,495,581 4.6 % $ 6,044,135 $ 5,720,042 5.7 % Costs of revenue: Direct costs 1,043,407 981,678 6.3 % 3,930,707 3,719,056 5.7 % Indirect costs and selling expenses 376,788 351,427 7.2 % 1,448,614 1,432,602 1.1 % Depreciation and amortization 31,755 28,800 10.3 % 125,363 110,688 13.3 % Total costs of revenue: 1,451,950 1,361,905 6.6 % 5,504,684 5,262,346 4.6 % Operating income 112,050 133,676 -16.2 % 539,451 457,696 17.9 % Interest expense and other, net 11,815 10,447 13.1 % 39,836 56,059 -28.9 % Income before income taxes 100,235 123,229 -18.7 % 499,615 401,637 24.4 % Income taxes (36,742 ) 29,498 -224.6 % 42,172 80,157 -47.4 % Net income $ 136,977 $ 93,731 46.1 % $ 457,443 $ 321,480 42.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 5.82 $ 3.74 55.7 % $ 18.52 $ 12.84 44.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 5.74 $ 3.68 56.1 % $ 18.30 $ 12.61 45.1 % Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Basic 23,552 25,088 24,705 25,031 Diluted 23,856 25,487 24,992 25,485 Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Operating income margin 7.2 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 8.0 % Tax rate -36.7 % 23.9 % 8.4 % 20.0 % Net income margin 8.8 % 6.3 % 7.6 % 5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 144,915 $ 162,940 -11.1 % $ 668,582 $ 573,585 16.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.3 % 10.9 % 11.1 % 10.0 %

* This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Selected Financial Data (Continued) CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 ASSETS: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,031 $ 107,236 Accounts receivable, net 879,851 841,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 363,294 137,423 Total current assets 1,331,176 1,085,886 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 4,108,684 3,813,995 Property and equipment, net 190,444 170,521 Operating lease right-of-use assets 356,887 330,767 Other long-term assets 185,181 141,303 Total assets $ 6,172,372 $ 5,542,472 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 46,920 $ 46,920 Accounts payable 148,636 89,961 Accrued compensation and benefits 409,275 338,760 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 279,970 293,518 Total current liabilities 884,801 769,159 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,688,919 1,357,519 Other long-term liabilities 933,374 754,484 Total liabilities 3,507,094 2,881,162 Shareholders' equity 2,665,278 2,661,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,172,372 $ 5,542,472

Selected Financial Data (Continued) CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 457,443 $ 321,480 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 125,363 110,688 Non-cash lease expense 77,148 73,248 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,320 2,346 Loss on disposal of assets 6 190 Stock-based compensation expense 30,463 29,302 Deferred income taxes 108,973 17,874 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (38,162 ) 34,550 Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,766 ) (38,432 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 49,812 (24,406 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 68,742 46,769 Income taxes payable and receivable (231,971 ) (25,118 ) Operating lease liabilities (73,057 ) (74,928 ) Long-term liabilities 30,901 45,142 Net cash provided by operating activities 592,215 518,705 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (73,129 ) (72,303 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (356,261 ) (106,226 ) Other 2,744 - Net cash used in investing activities (426,646 ) (178,529 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net borrowings (payments) under credit facilities 329,080 (262,920 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (8,700 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 9,181 7,432 Repurchases of common stock (509,137 ) (7,806 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (19,720 ) (31,400 ) Net cash used in financing activities (190,596 ) (303,394 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,822 (1,574 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,205 ) 35,208 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 107,236 72,028 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 88,031 $ 107,236

Selected Financial Data (Continued) Revenue by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Department of Defense 1,094,166 69.9% 1,033,998 69.1% $ 60,168 5.8% Federal Civilian Agencies 399,604 25.6% 400,459 26.8% (855) -0.2% Commercial and other 70,230 4.5% 61,124 4.1% 9,106 14.9% Total 1,564,000 100.0% 1,495,581 100.0% $ 68,419 4.6% Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Department of Defense 4,185,292 69.3% 3,999,261 69.9% $ 186,031 4.7% Federal Civilian Agencies 1,585,672 26.2% 1,467,801 25.7% 117,871 8.0% Commercial and other 273,171 4.5% 252,980 4.4% 20,191 8.0% Total 6,044,135 100.0% 5,720,042 100.0% $ 324,093 5.7% Revenue by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee 931,871 59.6% 855,816 57.2% $ 76,055 8.9% Fixed price 438,107 28.0% 416,896 27.9% 21,211 5.1% Time and materials 194,022 12.4% 222,869 14.9% (28,847) -12.9% Total 1,564,000 100.0% 1,495,581 100.0% $ 68,419 4.6% Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee 3,504,838 58.0% 3,274,707 57.2% $ 230,131 7.0% Fixed price 1,769,841 29.3% 1,629,475 28.5% 140,366 8.6% Time and materials 769,456 12.7% 815,860 14.3% (46,404) -5.7% Total 6,044,135 100.0% 5,720,042 100.0% $ 324,093 5.7% Revenue by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Prime 1,394,094 89.1% 1,368,745 91.5% $ 25,349 1.9% Subcontractor 169,906 10.9% 126,836 8.5% 43,070 34.0% Total 1,564,000 100.0% 1,495,581 100.0% $ 68,419 4.6% Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Prime 5,449,590 90.2% 5,211,366 91.1% $ 238,224 4.6% Subcontractor 594,545 9.8% 508,676 8.9% 85,869 16.9% Total 6,044,135 100.0% 5,720,042 100.0% $ 324,093 5.7%

Selected Financial Data (Continued) Revenue by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Expertise 735,588 47.0% 773,789 51.7% $ (38,201) -4.9% Technology 828,412 53.0% 721,792 48.3% 106,620 14.8% Total 1,564,000 100.0% 1,495,581 100.0% $ 68,419 4.6% Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Expertise 2,972,966 49.2% 3,001,512 52.5% $ (28,546) -1.0% Technology 3,071,169 50.8% 2,718,530 47.5% 352,639 13.0% Total 6,044,135 100.0% 5,720,042 100.0% $ 324,093 5.7%

Contract Awards Received (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 3,642,295 $ 3,387,343 $ 254,952 7.5% Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 9,171,752 $ 11,564,085 $ (2,392,333) -20.7%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Net income, as reported $ 136,977 $ 93,731 46.1 % $ 457,443 $ 321,480 42.3 % Intangible amortization expense 16,896 14,634 15.5 % 67,501 59,273 13.9 % Tax effect of intangible amortization (1) (4,442 ) (3,848 ) 15.4 % (17,748 ) (15,585 ) 13.9 % Adjusted net income $ 149,431 $ 104,517 43.0 % $ 507,196 $ 365,168 38.9 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Diluted EPS, as reported $ 5.74 $ 3.68 56.1 % $ 18.30 $ 12.61 45.1 % Intangible amortization expense $ 0.71 $ 0.57 24.6 % $ 2.70 $ 2.33 15.9 % Tax effect of intangible amortization (1) (0.19 ) (0.15 ) 30.0 % (0.71 ) (0.61 ) 16.1 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 6.26 $ 4.10 52.7 % $ 20.29 $ 14.33 41.6 % FY22 Guidance Range (amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Low End High End Net income, as reported $ 380 --- $ 400 Intangible amortization expense 68 --- 68 Tax effect of intangible amortization (1) (18 ) --- (18 ) Adjusted net income $ 430 --- $ 450 FY22 Guidance Range Low End High End Diluted EPS, as reported $ 15.90 --- $ 16.74 Intangible amortization expense $ 2.85 --- $ 2.85 Tax effect of intangible amortization (1) (0.75 ) --- (0.75 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 18.00 --- $ 18.83 (1) Calculation uses an estimated statutory tax rate of 26.3% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Unaudited)

The Company views Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, both of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with those of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, including depreciation within direct costs, and earnout adjustments. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets, amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations, as well as the effect of earnout gains and losses, which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Net income $ 136,977 $ 93,731 46.1 % $ 457,443 $ 321,480 42.3 % Plus: Income taxes (36,742 ) 29,498 -224.6 % 42,172 80,157 -47.4 % Interest income and expense, net 11,815 10,447 13.1 % 39,836 56,059 -28.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts within direct costs 32,865 29,264 12.3 % 129,131 112,889 14.4 % Earnout adjustments - - - 3,000 -100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,915 $ 162,940 -11.1 % $ 668,582 $ 573,585 16.6 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 % Change Revenue, as reported $ 1,564,000 $ 1,495,581 4.6 % $ 6,044,135 $ 5,720,042 5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 144,915 162,940 -11.1 % 668,582 573,585 16.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.3 % 10.9 % 11.1 % 10.0 %

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding MARPA and to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

The Company defines Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA as net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude cash flows from CACI’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA) for the sale of certain designated eligible U.S. government receivables up to a maximum amount of $200.0 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines Free cash flow as Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess our ability to generate cash from our business operations and plan for future operating and capital actions. We believe this measure allows investors to more easily compare current period results to prior period results and to results of our peers. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes and should not be used as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 91,699 $ 160,880 $ 592,215 $ 518,705 Cash used (provided) by MARPA 7,833 (6,501 ) 17,973 (7,473 ) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA 99,532 154,379 610,188 511,232 Capital expenditures (21,856 ) (17,972 ) (73,129 ) (72,303 ) Free cash flow $ 77,676 $ 136,407 $ 537,059 $ 438,929 (Amounts in millions) FY22 Guidance Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 810 Cash used (provided) by MARPA - Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA 810 Capital expenditures (90 ) Free cash flow $ 720

(1) Includes estimated tax refund of $230 million related to certain tax elections, as well as payroll tax deferral repayment of approximately $45 million.

