Vine Energy Inc. Cancels Second-Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Vine Energy Inc. announced today that it cancelled its second-quarter 2021 conference call scheduled for August 16, 2021 at 9am Central time following the announcement of the definitive agreement in which Chesapeake Energy intends to acquire Vine. The call is not expected to be rescheduled.

The company expects to file its second-quarter 2021 results on Form 10-Q on or before August 16, 2021.