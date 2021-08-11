Royal Gold Reports Record Revenue and Strong Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter, and Record Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow for Fiscal Year 2021

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) reports fiscal year 2021 (“fiscal 2021”) net income of $302.5 million, or $4.61 per share, on revenue of $615.9 million and operating cash flow of $407.2 million. Adjusted net income 1 was $236.5 million, or $3.59 per share.

Record financial performance with revenue of $615.9 million , operating cash flow of $407.2 million and earnings of $302.5 million , increases of 23% , 19% and 52% , respectively, over the prior year

financial performance with , and , increases of , and , respectively, over the prior year 74% of revenue from gold and 10% from silver

of revenue from and from Volume of 333,100 GEOs 2

Ended the year debt free , with net cash 3 of $222 million and available liquidity of $1.2 billion

, with net cash of and available liquidity of Increased dividend for the 20 th consecutive year to $1.20 per share , a 7% increase over the prior year

for the 20 consecutive year to , a over the prior year Continued Board renewal with election of Fabiana Chubbs

Key Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Record revenue of $168.0 million and operating cash flow of $120.9 million

and Acquired royalty on the Côté Gold development project

development project Announced gold stream on the NX Gold Mine, including ESG funding commitment

Mine, including ESG funding commitment Khoemac a u stream rate increased to 84% of payable silver, with first concentrate produced June 30

Post Quarter Events:

Acquired royalty on the world-class Red Chris Mine

Mine Drew $100 million on revolving credit facility to fund acquisitions

“Not only did we produce record financial results, but we also achieved several significant strategic goals in fiscal 2021,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold, “including the following highlights for the year:

We funded our base silver stream at Khoemac a u and, with an incremental stream advance, are now positioned to purchase 84% of the payable silver from a project that has recently produced its first concentrate,

u and, with an incremental stream advance, are now positioned to purchase 84% of the payable silver from a project that has recently produced its first concentrate, We sharpened our focus on our core royalty and streaming business with the sale of our Peak Gold joint venture interest, and with our three recent acquisitions we remain committed to both gold as our strategic metal of focus, and investing in properties with exploration and production upside,

We completed our acquisitions with existing sources of liquidity and without equity dilution to our shareholders, while also increasing our return of capital to our shareholders through the 20 th consecutive increase in our annual dividend,

consecutive increase in our annual dividend, We extended our revolving credit to July 2026, securing a key source of liquidity to finance accretive growth for another five years,

We completed community support arrangements with two of our principal property operators and introduced an ongoing ESG support structure to our NX Gold stream, and

We will transition to a December 31 fiscal year end in order to align our reporting with our precious metal peers and facilitate comparative analysis for our analysts and shareholders.

We achieved all of these accomplishments only through the efforts of our dedicated employees, who continue to work with great professionalism and dedication while successfully working through the various challenges of the COVID-19 environment.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“fourth quarter”), net income of $81.7 million, or $1.24 per share, was reported on record revenue of $168.0 million and record operating cash flow of $120.9 million. Adjusted net income 1 was $68.7 million, or $1.04 per share.

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are a non-GAAP financial measures. See Schedule A of this press release for additional information, including a detailed description of adjustments to net income.

2 See Schedule A of this press release for additional information about gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs.

3 Net debt (and net cash) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Schedule A of this press release for additional information.

Recent Developments

First Concentrate Production and Shipment at the Khoemacau Project

According to Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty.) Limited (“KCM”), a major milestone was achieved at the Khoemacau Project (“Khoemacau”) in Botswana on June 30, 2021, with the production of the first copper silver concentrate from the Boseto process plant. This milestone was achieved safely, within schedule and the overall project remains within 3% of the original budget. The project is currently undergoing commissioning activities and the first shipment of concentrate was made in mid-July 2021.

Since underground development of Zone 5 commenced in early calendar 2020, more than 350,000 tonnes of high-grade sulphide ore has been stockpiled on surface. While the state of emergency declared by the Government of Botswana to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 remains in place until at least September 30, 2021, mining remains designated as an “essential service” and KCM reports that activities at site are continuing. Absent any potential further unforeseen impacts caused by COVID-19 considerations, KCM expects to ramp up through the balance of calendar 2021 and reach full production in early 2022. At full production, Khoemacau has the capacity to produce 155,000 to 165,000 tonnes of high-grade copper and silver concentrate a year, containing approximately 60,000 to 65,000 tonnes of payable copper and 1.8 to 2.0 million ounces of payable silver.

Royal Gold holds the right to receive 84% of the payable silver produced from Khoemacau until the delivery of approximately 33.6 million silver ounces, and 42% thereafter. Royal Gold will pay a cash price equal to 20% of the spot silver price for each ounce delivered; however, if KCM achieves mill expansion throughput levels above 13,000 tonnes per day (30% above current mill design capacity), Royal Gold will pay a higher ongoing cash price for silver ounces delivered in excess of specific annual thresholds.

As of June 30, 2021, Royal Gold had remaining committed funding of $49.4 million to KCM in the form of $42.4 million of additional advance payments under the stream and $7.0 million remaining on a subordinated debt facility, both of which may be drawn at the election of KCM prior to the earlier of completion of development or 60 days after the start of commercial production. On July 7, 2021, KCM drew the remaining $7.0 million amount on the subordinated debt facility, reducing Royal Gold’s remaining committed funding to $42.4 million of additional advance payments. The subordinated debt facility has a term of seven years, carries interest at a rate of LIBOR +11% and requires mandatory repayment upon certain events. KCM has indicated that it does not expect to draw any material amounts from this remaining committed funding.

Acquisition of Royalty on the Red Chris Mine

On August 11, 2021, Royal Gold acquired a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on certain areas of the Red Chris Mine in British Columbia, Canada, from a subsidiary of Glencore International AG for $165 million in cash. The royalty covers an area of approximately 5,100 hectares which includes the currently known mineralization and prospective exploration targets.

The Red Chris Mine is an operating open pit mine producing gold, copper and silver, and is located on the northern edge of the Skeena Mountains. The mine is owned and operated by the Red Chris JV, which is owned 70% by Newcrest Mining Ltd. (“Newcrest”) and 30% by Imperial Metals Corporation, in which Newcrest is the operator.

Acquisition of Gold Stream on the NX Gold Mine

As previously announced, Royal Gold entered into a stream agreement on June 30, 2021, for gold produced from the NX Gold Mine in Brazil with Ero Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ero Copper Corp., and certain of its affiliates (together, “Ero”).

The transaction closed on August 6, 2021, and Royal Gold made an advance payment of $100 million upon closing. Royal Gold will make up to an additional $10 million of further payments from the beginning of calendar 2022 through the end of calendar 2024 based on Ero’s achievement of success-based targets related to regional exploration and resource additions. In return, Royal Gold will receive 25% of the gold produced from the NX Gold Mine until the delivery of 93,000 ounces, and 10% thereafter. Royal Gold will pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered until the delivery of 49,000 ounces, and 40% of the spot gold price thereafter. Royal Gold will also contribute $5 per ounce of gold delivered under the stream agreement towards Ero’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) commitments within the area of influence of the NX Gold Mine.

A delivery of approximately 2,500 ounces of gold based on mine production through to closing is expected to be received from Ero within five business days of closing the transaction.

On July 7, 2021, Ero announced that nine drill rigs were operating on the property with a focus on extending the Santo Antonio Vein, identifying new veins within and adjacent to the mine’s infrastructure, and conducting the first regional exploration drill program on newly identified structures. Results reported included a 9 meter intercept grading 22.7 grams per tonne gold located approximately 10 meters beyond the limit of the 2020 inferred mineral resource shell at the Santo Antonio Vein, and the discovery of a new high-grade extension of the Matinha Vein. Regional drilling resulted in the discovery of two new mineralized gold systems located approximately 1.2 kilometers Northeast (Sovaco de Cobra) and 25 kilometers East-Northeast (Mata Verde) of the NX Gold Mine.

On August 4, 2021, Ero reaffirmed 2021 gold production guidance for the NX Gold Mine of 34,500 ounces to 37,500 ounces.

Acquisition of Royalty on the Côté Gold Project

On June 7, 2021, Royal Gold acquired a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on certain claims covering the Côté Gold Project in Northern Ontario, Canada, for $75 million in cash. The Côté Gold Project is owned 92.5% by the Côté Gold Joint Venture (a joint venture owned 70% by IAMGOLD Corporation (“Iamgold”) and 30% by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.), and 7.5% by a third party. The royalty covers the Chester 3 claims, which contain approximately 70% of the current reserves of the Côté Gold Project, as well as other areas outside the current project area.

The Côté Gold Project is currently under construction by the Côté Gold Joint Venture, with Iamgold as the operator. A positive investment decision was made on July 21, 2020, and Iamgold reported that approximately $276 million of the $1,605 to $1,680 million total estimated cost had been incurred as of June 30, 2021. According to Iamgold, the Côté Gold Project was approximately 27% complete as of June 30, 2021, and is currently on schedule and on track for commercial production in the second half of calendar 2023.

The Côté Gold Project has Proven and Probable Reserves of 7.3 million ounces of gold and is expected to operate for a mine life of at least 18 years. Iamgold expects the mine to produce an average of 367,000 ounces of gold per year with an average of 493,000 ounces per year in the first five years of production. Life of mine total cash costs are expected to be $600 per ounce with all-sustaining costs of $771 per ounce.

Mount Milligan Life of Mine Plan and Water Supply Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) reported in May 2021 that given productivity improvements, cost controls and brownfield exploration success, it is updating the Mount Milligan life of mine plan. On August 10, 2021, Centerra reported that exploration activity is ongoing and results from drilling during the quarter ended June 30 indicate significant mineralization at targets below the ultimate open pit boundary and along the eastern and southeastern margins of the open pit.

With respect to water supply, Centerra reported that Mount Milligan accessed water from surface water sources and groundwater wells near the tailings storage facility in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and with stored water inventory in excess of eight million cubic meters it estimated that Mount Milligan has sufficient water to enable continuous production for at least twelve months. Centerra also reported that it continues to pursue a longer-term solution to its water requirements at Mount Milligan and is in discussions with regulators, First Nations partners and other stakeholders. Centerra reported that in the first half of 2021 it obtained an environmental assessment certificate amendment and related permits to access surface water sources for Mount Milligan through November 2023.

On August 10, 2021, Centerra also reported that it is on track to achieve previously-provided 2021 production guidance of between 180,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold and between 70 million and 80 million pounds of copper at Mount Milligan. However, Centerra advised that forest fires in the Province of British Columbia have the potential to disrupt shipments to and from the mine and the operation itself.

Pueblo Viejo Expansion Continues and Silver Recoveries Improving

Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) reported continued progress at Pueblo Viejo during the June 2021 quarter to expand the process plant and tailings storage capacity. Barrick estimates that the expansion project could significantly increase throughput and allow the mine to maintain average annual gold production of approximately 800,000 ounces after calendar 2022 (on a 100% basis), and that the increase in tailings storage capacity has the potential to convert over 9 million ounces of mineralized material to reserves (on a 100% basis). Barrick reported that as of June 30, 2021, the engineering design of the process plant expansion is 87% complete, construction is 10% complete, and completion of the process plant expansion is expected by the end of calendar 2022. Barrick also reported an agreement with key stakeholders to allow independent government-led oversight of the strategic environmental and social impact assessment studies for the new tailings storage facility, which is an important first step in starting fieldwork and advancing the permitting process.

Silver stream deliveries were approximately 1.5 million ounces of silver during fiscal 2021, compared to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver during fiscal 2020. The decrease in silver deliveries during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, is attributable to lower silver recoveries resulting from temporary operational issues with the silver circuit that caused recoveries to fall below the fixed 70% recovery rate specified in the stream agreement. The stream agreement includes a deferral mechanism for ounces that cannot be delivered at this fixed recovery rate, with the economic impact of any shortfall in deliveries to be made up in future periods. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 437,000 ounces of silver deliveries have been deferred. Barrick has advised that maintenance work on the silver recovery circuit is complete and silver recovery has steadily improved over the past quarter. Barrick also advised that modifications to further improve silver recovery are underway and are expected to be completed during the current quarter. With the recovery improvements, Royal Gold expects that delivery of the deferred ounces to begin next quarter.

Repayment and Amendment of Revolving Credit Facility

On April 1, 2021, Royal Gold repaid the then-remaining $150 million outstanding balance under the revolving credit facility, reducing the amount outstanding to $0 for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

On July 7, 2021, Royal Gold entered into a fourth amendment to the revolving credit facility dated as of June 2, 2017. The amendment extends the maturity date from June 3, 2024, to July 7, 2026, provides for the eventual replacement of LIBOR and makes certain changes to the lenders under the agreement.

In August 2021, the Company drew $100 million on the revolving credit facility for business development activities, leaving $900 million available under the credit facility.

Change to Fiscal Year End and Provision of Full Year Guidance

On August 9, 2021, the Royal Gold Board of Directors approved a change to Royal Gold’s fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31, effective as of December 31, 2021. To complete the change, Royal Gold will use a six-month transition period from July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. As part of this change, Royal Gold will hold its 2022 annual stockholders’ meeting on May 25, 2022.

Additionally, Royal Gold expects to issue one-year guidance for total GEO sales, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and effective tax rate during the second calendar quarter of 2022. With this change, Royal Gold will no longer provide guidance for stream sales on a quarterly basis.

These changes are intended to more closely align Royal Gold’s reporting and disclosure with that of the majority of its counterparties and the precious metals sector, which will allow market participants to more closely evaluate and compare Royal Gold’s performance.

Fiscal 2021 Overview

For fiscal 2021, the Company recorded net income of $302.5 million, or $4.61 per basic share and $4.60 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $199.3 million, or $3.04 per basic share and $3.03 per diluted share, for fiscal 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to (i) an increase in revenue, (ii) a one-time gain attributable to the sale of the Peak Gold JV interest during the September 2020 quarter and (iii) various discrete income tax benefits recognized during the September 2020 and June 2021 quarters. These increases were partially offset by increases in the cost of sales and depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, each discussed further below.

For fiscal 2021, the Company recognized total revenue of $615.9 million, which is comprised of stream revenue of $424.0 million and royalty revenue of $191.9 million, at an average gold price of $1,849 per ounce, an average silver price of $25.38 per ounce and an average copper price of $3.60 per pound, compared to total revenue of $498.8 million, which is comprised of stream revenue of $359.9 million and royalty revenue of $138.9 million, at an average gold price of $1,560 per ounce, an average silver price of $16.90 per ounce and an average copper price of $2.57 per pound, for fiscal 2020. The increase in total revenue for fiscal 2021 compared with fiscal 2020 resulted primarily from an increase in the average gold, silver and copper prices compared to the prior period and an increase in production within the royalty segment.

Cost of sales increased to $92.9 million for fiscal 2021 from $83.9 million for fiscal 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the gold, silver and copper prices and an increase in copper sales at Mount Milligan when compared to the prior period. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in gold sales at Mount Milligan and Andacollo when compared to the prior period. Cost of sales, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, is specific to the Company’s stream agreements and is the result of the purchase of gold, silver and copper for a cash payment. The cash payment for gold from Mount Milligan is the lesser of $435 per ounce or the prevailing market price of gold when purchased, while the cash payment for all other streams is a set contractual percentage of the gold, silver or copper spot price, as applicable, near the date of metal delivery.

General and administrative costs decreased to $28.4 million for fiscal 2021 from $30.2 million for fiscal 2020. The decrease was primarily due to additional non-cash stock compensation expense of approximately $3.3 million recognized in the prior year period due to the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards in connection with the retirement of the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer and former Vice President and General Counsel in January 2020.

Exploration costs decreased to $0.6 million for fiscal 2021 from $5.2 million for fiscal 2020. Exploration costs were specific to the exploration and advancement of the Peak Gold JV. On September 30, 2020, the Company sold the Peak Gold JV interest for cash consideration of $61.3 million and certain incremental net smelter return royalties.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization increased to $183.6 million for fiscal 2021 from $175.4 million for fiscal 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher copper sales at Mount Milligan and an increase in depletion rates at Mount Milligan through the six months ended December 31, 2020, as previously discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. The increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization was offset by a decrease in gold sales at Mount Milligan and Andacollo.

The Company recognized a gain in fair value changes in equity securities of $6.0 million for fiscal 2021, compared to a gain in fair value changes in equity securities of $1.4 million for fiscal 2020.

Interest and other expense decreased to $6.4 million for fiscal 2021, from $9.8 million for fiscal 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense as a result of a decrease in average debt amounts outstanding during the current period when compared to the prior period.

During fiscal 2021 the Company recognized income tax expense totaling $36.9 million compared with an income tax benefit of $3.7 million during fiscal 2020. This resulted in an effective tax rate of 10.9% during the current period, compared with (1.9%) in the prior period. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2021 was primarily impacted by the release of uncertain tax liabilities resulting from settlement agreements with foreign tax authorities in various jurisdictions. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 was primarily impacted by a net step-up of tax assets due to the enactment of the Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing in Switzerland (Swiss Tax Reform) and the release of an uncertain tax liability resulting from a settlement agreement with a foreign tax authority. Absent these discrete income tax items, the Company’s effective tax rate would have been approximately 21% for fiscal 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $407.2 million for fiscal 2021 compared to $340.8 million for fiscal 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in proceeds received from the Company’s stream and royalty interests, net of cost of sales and production taxes, of approximately $86.1 million over fiscal 2020. This increase was offset by $27.4 million of higher cash taxes paid, net of refunds over the fiscal and lower income taxes paid over fiscal 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had current assets of $297.1 million compared to current liabilities of $52.1 million resulting in working capital of $245.0 million. This compares to current assets of $362.2 million and current liabilities of $43.6 million at June 30, 2020, resulting in working capital of $318.6 million. The decrease in working capital was primarily attributable to the repayment of outstanding debt.

During fiscal 2021, liquidity needs were met from $407.2 million in net cash provided by operating activities and available cash resources. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $1 billion available and no amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility. Working capital, combined with available capacity under the revolving credit facility, resulted in approximately $1.2 billion of total liquidity at June 30, 2021. In August 2021, the Company borrowed $100 million under the revolving credit facility for business development activities.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Overview

Fourth quarter revenue was $168.0 million compared to $120.0 million in the prior year quarter, with stream revenue totaling $114.4 million and royalty revenue totaling $53.6 million. The increase in total revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year quarter was due to higher average gold, silver and copper prices, higher gold stream sales from Andacollo, higher copper stream sales from Mount Milligan and higher royalty revenue primarily from Peñasquito, Cortez and Voisey’s Bay. These increases were partially offset by lower gold sales from Mount Milligan and lower silver sales from Pueblo Viejo.

Cost of sales, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, increased to $24.7 million for the fourth quarter from $20.7 million for the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher gold, silver and copper prices, higher gold sales from Andacollo and higher copper sales from Mount Milligan, partially offset by lower gold sales from Mount Milligan and lower silver sales from Pueblo Viejo. Cost of sales is specific to the Company’s stream agreements and is the result of the purchase of gold, silver and copper for a cash payment.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization increased to $48.0 million for the fourth quarter from $45.4 million for the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher GEO volumes.

During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized a gain of $2.0 million on changes in fair value of equity securities related to warrants to purchase common shares of TriStar Gold Inc., compared to a gain of $6.4 million in the prior year period. Holdings in the prior period also included shares in Contango ORE, Inc., which were sold in September 2020, and shares in Battle North Gold Corporation, which were sold in May 2021.

Interest and other expense decreased to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter, from $2.7 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense as a result of a decrease in average debt amounts outstanding when compared to the prior year quarter.

During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized an income tax expense of $5.5 million, compared with an income tax expense of $0.045 million during the prior year period. The current period tax expense was primarily impacted by the release of an uncertain tax liability resulting from a settlement agreement with a foreign tax authority related to withholding tax. Absent the discrete income tax benefit, the Company’s effective tax rate would have been approximately 20% for the fourth quarter.

Outlook

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Royal Gold expects stream segment sales to range between 62,000 and 67,000 GEOs with quarter-end inventory ranging between 22,000 and 27,000 GEOs.

For the 6-month stub period ended December 31, 2021, Royal Gold expects total stream segment and royalty sales volume to range between 175,000 and 185,000 GEOs4. For the same period, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense is expected to range between $520 and $570 per GEO.

Other than potential remaining conditional funding at the Khoemacau Project and potential exploration and resource payments under the NX Gold Mine stream, both as described above, Royal Gold has no other project capital commitments or financing obligations.

4 Commodity price assumptions for GEO projections include: $1,750 per ounce of gold, $25.50 per ounce of silver, $4.15 per pound of copper, $8.00 per pound of nickel, $0.95 per pound of lead, and $1.25 per pound of zinc

Property Highlights

A breakdown of revenue for the stream and royalty portfolio can be found on Table 1. Historical production reported by operators of the Company’s principal stream and royalty properties can be found on Table 2. Calendar year 2021 operator production estimates for the Company’s principal stream and royalty properties compared to actual production at these properties through June 30, 2021 can be found on Table 3. Results of the streaming business for the fiscal 2021 and the fourth quarter, compared to fiscal 2020 and prior year quarter, respectively, can be found on Table 4. Highlights at certain of the Company’s principal producing and development properties during the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year quarter, are detailed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words like “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “forecast,” “potential,” “intend,” “continue,” “project,” or negatives of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: statements about our expected financial performance and outlook, including sales volume, revenue, expenses, tax rates, earnings or cash flow; operators’ expected operating and financial performance, including production, deliveries, mine plans and reserves, development, cash flows and capital expenditures; planned and potential acquisitions or dispositions, including funding schedules and conditions; liquidity, financing and stockholder returns; our overall investment portfolio; macroeconomic and market conditions including the impacts of COVID-19; prices for gold, silver, copper, nickel and other metals; potential impairments; or tax changes.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: a lower-price environment for gold, silver, copper, nickel or other metals; operating activities or financial performance of properties on which we hold stream or royalty interests, including variations between actual and forecasted performance, operators’ ability to complete projects on schedule and as planned, changes to mine plans and reserves, liquidity needs, mining and environmental hazards, labor disputes, distribution and supply chain disruptions, permitting and licensing issues, contractual issues involving our stream or royalty agreements, or operational disruptions due to COVID-19, including due to variant strains of the virus; risks associated with doing business in foreign countries; increased competition for stream and royalty interests; environmental risks, included those caused by climate change; potential cyber-attacks, including ransomware; our ability to identify, finance, value and complete acquisitions; adverse economic and market conditions; changes in laws or regulations governing us, operators or operating properties; changes in management and key employees; and other factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Most of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Information: Certain information provided in this press release, including production estimates, has been provided to us by the operators of the relevant properties or is publicly available information filed by these operators with applicable securities regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission. Royal Gold has not verified, and is not in a position to verify, and expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or fairness of any such third-party information and refers the reader to the public reports filed by the operators for information regarding those properties.

Information in this press release concerning the Khoemacau Copper Project was provided to the Company by Cupric Canyon Capital L.P., the privately held owner and developer of Khoemacau. Such information may not have been prepared in accordance with applicable laws, stock exchange rules or international standards governing preparation and public disclosure of technical data and information relating to mineral properties. Royal Gold has not verified, and is not in a position to verify, and expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or fairness of this third-party information, and investors are cautioned not to rely upon this information.

TABLE 1 Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue by Stream and Royalty Interests (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Current Stream/Royalty

Interest1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Stream: Canada Mount Milligan Gold, copper 35% of payable gold and 18.75% of payable copper $ 43,802 $ 38,001 $ 156,938 $ 131,425 Rainy River Gold, silver 6.5% of gold produced and 60% of silver produced 8,238 7,745 33,599 27,311 Latin America Pueblo Viejo Gold, silver 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold and 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver $ 26,585 $ 23,444 $ 115,583 $ 96,978 Andacollo Gold 100% of payable gold 27,867 10,895 82,164 74,219 Africa Wassa Gold 10.5% of payable gold $ 7,129 $ 4,443 $ 31,772 $ 23,203 Prestea and Bogoso Gold 5.5% of payable gold 800 1,275 3,933 6,732 Total stream revenue $ 114,421 $ 85,803 $ 423,989 $ 359,868 Royalty: Canada Holt Gold 0.00013 x Au price NSR $ - $ 866 $ - $ 11,108 Voisey's Bay Copper, nickel, cobalt 2.7% NVR 5,310 682 16,302 6,880 Canadian Malartic Gold 1.0%-1.5% sliding-scale NSR 2,379 1,166 8,776 6,758 Williams Gold 0.97% NSR 681 741 3,082 2,736 LaRonde Zone 5 Gold 2.0% NSR 619 399 2,247 1,786 Other-Canada Various Various 611 587 1,264 1,256 United States Cortez Gold GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C $ 13,739 $ 8,233 $ 36,160 $ 22,342 Robinson Gold, copper 3.0% NSR 2,899 2,079 11,955 8,712 Marigold Gold 2.0% NSR 2,101 1,676 9,184 - 6,722 Goldstrike Gold 0.9% NSR 587 756 3,146 3,401 Wharf Gold 0.0%-2.0% sliding-scale GSR 873 851 3,550 2,873 Other-United States Various Various 1,149 1,284 4,615 4,641 Latin America Penasquito Gold, silver, lead, zinc 2.0% NSR $ 13,399 $ 6,076 $ 49,688 $ 25,498 Dolores Gold, silver 3.25% NSR (gold), 2.0% NSR (silver) 2,792 1,732 8,524 7,233 El Limon Gold 3.0% NSR 1,234 551 5,071 3,063 Other-Latin America Various Various - 6 664 1,052 Africa Taparko Gold 2.0% GSR, 0.75% GSR (milling royalty) $ 559 $ 848 $ 2,801 $ 2,575 Other - Africa Various Various - - - - Australia South Laverton Gold 1.5% NSR, 4.0% NPI $ 1,826 $ 1,516 $ 7,006 $ 5,263 Gwalia Deeps Gold 1.5% NSR 1,178 1,317 4,118 4,166 Meekatharra Gold 0.45% or 1.5% NSR 738 758 4,033 3,027 Other-Australia Various Various 507 595 6,308 2,796 Europe Las Cruces Copper 1.5% NSR $ 423 $ 1,445 $ 3,372 $ 5,062 Other-Europe Various Various - - - - Total royalty revenue $ 53,606 $ 34,162 $ 191,867 $ 138,951 Total revenue $ 168,027 $ 119,965 $ 615,856 $ 498,819

1 Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company’s Fiscal 2021 Form 10-K for a full description of the Company’s stream and royalty interests.

TABLE 2 Operators’ Historical Production Reported Production For The Quarter Ended1 Property Operator Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Stream: Mount Milligan Centerra 35% of payable gold Gold 16,100 oz 9,200 oz 16,900 oz 11,800 oz 20,200 oz 18.75% of payable copper Copper 3.4 Mlb 4.4 Mlb 4.1 Mlb 4.1 Mlb 1.7 Mlb Pueblo Viejo Barrick (60%) 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold up to 990,000 ounces; 3.75% thereafter Gold 11,100 oz 10,500 oz 9,400 oz 11,100 oz 10,200 oz 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver up to 50 million ounces; 37.5% thereafter(2) Silver 247,500 oz 418,200 oz 408,600 oz 451,200 oz 394,700 oz Andacollo Teck 100% of payable gold up to 900,000 ounces; 50% thereafter Gold 15,400 oz 7,100 oz 9,500 oz 12,200 oz 6,300 oz Wassa Golden Star 10.5% of payable gold up to 240,000 ounces; 5.5% thereafter Gold 4,000 oz 4,800 oz 3,600 oz 4,900 oz 2,600 oz Royalty: Peñasquito Newmont Corporation 2.0% NSR Gold 179,800 oz 180,400 oz 210,600 oz 130,700 oz 83,700 oz Silver 7.6 Moz 8.1 Moz 8.7 Moz 6.4 Moz 5.2 Moz Lead 41.8 Mlb 50.1 Mlb 52.1 Mlb 41.7 Mlb 30.6 Mlb Zinc 101.7 Mlb 119.3 Mlb 93.8 Mlb 98.0 Mlb 90.2 Mlb Cortez Nevada Gold Mines LLC GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C(3) Gold 89,800 oz 51,900 oz 57,600 oz 37,600 oz 52,500 oz

1 Reported production relates to the amount of metal sales subject to our stream and royalty interests for the stated periods and may differ from the operators’ public reporting. 2 The Pueblo Viejo silver stream is determined based on a fixed metallurgical recovery of 70% of silver in mill feed. 3 Production includes applicable royalty deductions. Please refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company’s Fiscal 2021 Form 10-K for a full description of the Company’s royalty interests at Cortez.

TABLE 3 Operator’s Estimated and Actual Production Operator's Estimated Production for Operator's Actual Calendar 2021 Full Year Calendar 2021(1) Production(2) Stream/Royalty Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Stream: Andacollo(3) N/A 19,700 Mount Milligan(4) 180,000 - 200,000 97,300 Copper 70 - 80 M 38.4 M Pueblo Viejo(5) 470,000 - 510,000 N/A 254,000 N/A Wassa(6) 145,000 - 155,000 78,000 Royalty: Cortez(7) 350,000 - 375,000 141,700 Peñasquito(8) 660,000 30 M 348,000 15.6 M Lead 190 M 94 M Zinc 475 M 216 M

1 Production estimates received from the operators are for calendar 2021. There can be no assurance that production estimates received from the operators will be achieved. Please also refer to our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements above, as well as the Risk Factors identified in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company’s Fiscal 2021 Form 10-K for information regarding factors that could affect actual results. 2 Actual production figures shown are from the operators and cover the period January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, unless otherwise noted in footnotes to this table. 3 The actual production figure shown for Andacollo is contained gold in concentrate. The estimated production figure was not available on the date of this release. 4 The estimated production figures shown for Mount Milligan are payable gold and copper in concentrate. 5 The estimated and actual production figures shown for Pueblo Viejo are payable gold in doré and represent the 60% interest in Pueblo Viejo held by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”). Barrick did not provide estimated or actual silver production. 6 The estimated and actual production figures shown for Wassa are payable gold in doré. 7 Production from Cortez subject to Royal Gold’s royalty interests. 8 The estimated and actual gold production figures shown for Peñasquito are payable gold and silver in concentrate and doré. The estimated and actual lead and zinc production figures shown are payable lead and zinc in concentrate.

TABLE 4 Stream Summary Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Mount Milligan 20,800 16,100 15,000 20,200 11,400 3,300 Andacollo 11,300 15,400 6,100 6,300 2,400 100 Pueblo Viejo 9,800 11,100 11,100 10,200 9,800 11,100 Wassa 3,600 4,000 4,900 2,500 2,300 2,900 Other 3,800 4,000 3,700 4,900 1,300 1,500 Total 49,300 50,600 40,800 44,100 27,200 18,900 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Pueblo Viejo 386,500 247,500 451,200 394,700 386,500 451,200 Other 98,600 72,000 37,400 55,300 98,900 23,400 Total 485,100 319,500 488,600 450,000 485,400 474,600 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Mount Milligan 5.1 3.4 2.4 1.7 1.7 0.8

Year Ended Year Ended As of As of June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Mount Milligan 62,300 54,200 59,900 63,700 11,400 3,300 Andacollo 46,400 44,100 43,900 48,100 2,400 100 Pueblo Viejo 40,800 42,100 45,000 43,300 9,800 11,100 Wassa 16,700 17,300 16,500 15,000 2,300 2,900 Other 17,100 17,400 19,500 20,300 1,300 1,500 Total 183,300 175,100 184,800 190,400 27,200 18,900 Year Ended Year Ended As of As of June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Pueblo Viejo 1,460,800 1,525,500 1,726,100 1,750,400 386,500 451,200 Other 288,900 213,400 175,700 188,800 98,900 23,400 Total 1,749,700 1,738,900 1,901,800 1,939,200 485,400 474,600 Year Ended Year Ended As of As of June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Mount Milligan 16.9 15.9 12.6 12.7 1.7 0.8

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands except share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 225,916 $ 319,128 Royalty receivables 47,242 27,689 Income tax receivable 4,520 2,435 Stream inventory 17,684 11,671 Prepaid expenses and other 1,773 1,227 Total current assets 297,135 362,150 Stream and royalty interests, net 2,262,158 2,318,913 Other assets 92,312 85,224 Total assets $ 2,651,605 $ 2,766,287 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 6,398 $ 2,484 Dividends payable 19,681 18,364 Income tax payable 14,479 13,323 Other current liabilities 11,525 9,384 Total current liabilities 52,083 43,555 Debt — 300,439 Deferred tax liabilities 88,000 86,439 Uncertain tax positions 910 25,427 Other liabilities 7,197 8,308 Total liabilities 148,190 464,168 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; and 0 shares issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; and 65,551,061 and 65,531,288 shares outstanding, respectively 656 655 Additional paid-in capital 2,203,863 2,210,429 Accumulated earnings 286,249 61,133 Total Royal Gold stockholders’ equity 2,490,768 2,272,217 Non-controlling interests 12,647 29,902 Total equity 2,503,415 2,302,119 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,651,605 $ 2,766,287

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited, in thousands except for per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Year Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 168,027 $ 119,965 $ 615,856 $ 498,819 Costs and expenses Cost of sales (excludes depletion, depreciation and amortization) 24,668 20,741 92,898 83,890 General and administrative 7,212 6,537 28,387 30,195 Production taxes 2,152 890 6,743 3,824 Exploration costs — 485 563 5,190 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 48,028 45,396 183,569 175,434 Impairment of royalty interests — 1,341 — 1,341 Total costs and expenses 82,060 75,390 312,160 299,874 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — 33,906 — Operating income 85,967 44,576 337,602 198,945 Fair value changes in equity securities 1,957 6,390 6,017 1,418 Interest and other income 676 425 2,443 2,046 Interest and other expense (1,145) (2,674) (6,419) (9,813) Income before income taxes 87,455 48,717 339,643 192,596 Income tax (expense) benefit (5,536) (45) (36,867) 3,654 Net income and comprehensive income 81,919 48,672 302,776 196,250 Net (income) loss and comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (242) 343 (244) 3,093 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 81,677 $ 49,015 $ 302,532 $ 199,343 Net income per share attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders: Basic earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 0.75 $ 4.61 $ 3.04 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,550,682 65,522,569 65,546,400 65,523,024 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 0.75 $ 4.60 $ 3.03 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,636,964 65,627,851 65,627,591 65,643,390 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 1.18 $ 1.11

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income and comprehensive income $ 81,920 $ 48,672 $ 302,776 $ 196,250 Adjustments to reconcile net income and comprehensive income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 48,028 45,395 183,569 175,434 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,148 285 1,148 1,136 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (33,906) — Non-cash employee stock compensation expense 1,494 833 5,730 9,116 Fair value changes in equity securities (1,957) (6,390) (6,017) (1,418) Deferred tax (benefit) expense 9,506 4,718 456 (32,399) Impairment of royalty interests — 1,341 — 1,341 Other (861) — (177) (148) Changes in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables (1,814) 4,632 (19,552) (6,957) Stream inventory (3,194) 276 (6,014) (291) Income tax receivable 10,150 8,926 (2,085) 268 Prepaid expenses and other assets (680) (2,057) 318 (7,828) Accounts payable 1,993 1,020 3,237 (275) Income tax payable (11,181) (7,705) 1,156 6,349 Uncertain tax positions (12,048) (11,014) (24,518) (11,146) Other liabilities (1,651) 2,625 1,030 11,320 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,853 $ 91,557 $ 407,151 $ 340,752 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (85,659) (48,130) (168,147) (155,985) Khoemacau subordinated debt facility (18,000) — (18,000) — Proceeds from sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — 49,154 — Proceeds from sale of equity securities 8,651 — 20,797 — Other (90) 360 (541) 3,126 Net used in provided by investing activities $ (95,098) $ (47,770) $ (116,737) $ (152,859) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (150,000) — (305,000) (115,000) Borrowings from revolving credit facility — 200,000 — 200,000 Net payments from issuance of common stock (40) 77 (1,465) (4,180) Common stock dividends (19,682) (18,360) (76,099) (71,471) Other (377) (91) (1,062) 2,411 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (170,099) $ 181,626 $ (383,626) $ 11,760 Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents (144,344) 225,413 (93,212) 199,653 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 370,260 93,715 319,128 119,475 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 225,916 $ 319,128 $ 225,916 $ 319,128

Schedule A – Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Other Measures

Overview of non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We have provided below reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to compare period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. The adjustments made to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures are subjective and involve significant management judgement. Non-GAAP financial measures used by management in this report or elsewhere include the following:

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects our operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operations. Net debt (or net cash) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as debt (excluding debt issuance costs) as of a date minus cash and equivalents for that same date. Net debt (or net cash) to trailing twelve months (TTM) adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net debt (or net cash) as of a date divided by the TTM adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) ending on that date. We believe that these measures are important to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Cash and equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce our debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt (or net cash) is that it subtracts cash and equivalents and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. We believe that investors may find these measures useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated by the Company as net income and net income per share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliations below. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of our operating results excluding items that we believe are not indicative of our fundamental ongoing operations. The tax effect of adjustments is computed by applying the statutory tax rate in the applicable jurisdictions to the income or expense items that are adjusted in the period presented. If a valuation allowance exists, the rate applied is zero. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities for a period minus acquisition of stream and royalty interests for that same period. We believe that free cash flow represents an additional way of viewing liquidity as it is adjusted for contractual investments made during such period. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We believe it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our consolidated statements of cash flows. Cash general and administrative expense, or cash G&A, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as general and administrative expenses for a period minus non-cash employee stock compensation expense for the same period. We believe that cash G&A is useful as an indicator of overhead efficiency without regard to non-cash expenses associated with employee stock compensation.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, net cash, and net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income and comprehensive income $ 81,919 $ 48,672 $ 302,774 $ 196,250 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 48,028 45,396 183,569 175,434 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,494 833 5,729 9,116 Impairment of royalty interests — 1,341 — 1,341 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (33,906) — Fair value changes in equity securities (1,957) (6,390) (6,016) (1,418) Interest and other, net 469 2,249 3,975 7,767 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,536 45 36,869 (3,654) Non-controlling interests in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries (242) 343 (243) 3,241 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,247 $ 92,489 $ 492,751 $ 388,077

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Net income and comprehensive income $ 81,919 $ 54,193 $ 59,988 $ 106,674 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 48,028 41,296 47,945 46,300 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,494 1,344 1,398 1,493 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — — (33,906) Fair value changes in equity securities (1,957) (1,902) 382 (2,539) Interest and other, net 469 1,087 965 1,454 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,536 17,679 16,031 (2,377) Non-controlling interests in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries (242) (167) (99) 265 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,247 $ 113,530 $ 126,610 $ 117,364 TTM adjusted EBITDA $ 492,751 Debt $ — Debt issuance costs 3,443 Cash and equivalents (225,916) Net (cash) $ (222,473) Net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA (0.45)x

Cash G&A: Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 General and administrative expense $ 7,212 $ 6,537 $ 28,387 $ 30,195 Non-cash employee stock compensation (1,494) (833) (5,729) (9,116) Cash G&A $ 5,718 $ 5,704 $ 22,658 $ 21,079

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 General and administrative expense $ 7,212 $ 6,932 $ 6,789 $ 7,454 Non-cash employee stock compensation (1,494) (1,344) (1,398) (1,493) Cash G&A $ 5,718 $ 5,588 $ 5,391 $ 5,961 TTM cash G&A $ 22,658

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share: Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 81,677 $ 49,015 $ 302,532 $ 199,343 Fair value changes in equity securities (1,957) (6,390) (6,017) (1,418) Impairment of royalty interests — 1,341 — 1,341 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (33,906) — Discrete tax benefits (11,488) (11,477) (34,686) (40,014) Non-recurring non-cash employee stock compensation — — — 3,338 Tax effect of adjustments 499 1,741 8,532 (180) Adjusted net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders 68,731 34,230 $ 236,455 $ 162,410 Net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.24 $ 0.75 4.60 3.03 Fair value changes in equity securities (0.03) (0.10) (0.09) (0.02) Impairment of royalty interests — 0.02 — 0.02 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (0.52) — Discrete tax benefits (0.18) (0.17) (0.53) (0.61) Non-recurring non-cash employee stock compensation — — — 0.05 Tax effect of adjustments 0.01 0.03 0.13 — Adjusted net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.04 $ 0.53 $ 3.59 $ 2.47

Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,853 $ 91,557 $ 407,151 $ 340,752 Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (85,659) (48,130) (168,147) (155,985) Free cash flow $ 35,194 $ 43,427 $ 239,004 $ 184,767 Net cash used in investing activities $ (95,098) $ (47,770) $ (116,737) $ (152,859) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (170,099) $ 181,626 $ (383,626) $ 11,760

Other measures

We use certain other measures in managing and evaluating our business. We believe these measures may provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these measures to compare period-over-period performance and liquidity on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. Other measures used by management in this report and elsewhere include the following:

Gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, is calculated by the Company as revenue (in total or by reportable segment) for a period divided by the average gold price for that same period. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization, or DD&A, per GEO is calculated by the Company as depreciation, depletion, and amortization for a period divided by GEOs (as defined above) for that same period. Working capital is calculated by the Company as current assets as of a date minus current liabilities as of that same date. Liquidity is calculated by the Company as working capital plus available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility. Dividend payout ratio is calculated by the Company as dividends paid during a period divided by net cash provided by operating activities for that same period. Operating margin is calculated by the Company as operating income for a period divided by revenue for that same period.

