Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend Of 28 Cents Per Share The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.28 per share payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 26, 2021. About Xylem Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology …



