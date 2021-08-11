checkAd

Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend Of 28 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.28 per share payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 26, 2021.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

