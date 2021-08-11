checkAd

Laird Superfood Announces Leadership Transition

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) (“Laird Superfood”, “we” and “our”), today announced that Paul Hodge, Jr. will begin transitioning to a non-executive role and stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer once a successor is named. The Company’s Board of Directors has commenced a search for his successor.

“It has been a privilege to lead this company for the past six years and I’m extremely proud of all we’ve accomplished together,” said Mr. Hodge. “In a short period of time we’ve gone from ideation to creating a leading consumer brand and dominant omnichannel platform while staying true to our values around high-quality, natural ingredients and sustainability. My deep passion for this Company is widely known as is my commitment to its long-term success for all stakeholders. As a large shareholder myself, I recognize the benefit that complementary platform expertise would bring to accelerating growth on the path to becoming the multi-billion dollar business to which we aspire. So the search is underway for a person who shares our passion, vision and values for the Laird Superfood brand along with possessing other key attributes including large CPG experience. I thank you all for your support. The next chapter of growth for Laird Superfood is underway, it’s going to be an exciting journey.”

“We are grateful for Paul’s vision in inventing and building the Laird Superfood brand from the ground up, and his leadership throughout a period of rapid growth,” said Geoffrey Barker, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “He and his team have created significant value for our customers and shareholders. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Paul for his efforts in making Laird Superfood the unique, dynamic company it is today, well positioned for substantial long-term growth. Paul will remain a valued member of the Company’s Board of Directors and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

