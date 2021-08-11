Guild Holdings Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD) (“Guild” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total funded originations of $8.2 billion compared to $8.8 billion

Net revenue of $294.1 million compared to $435.1 million

Net income of $8.9 million compared to $123.0 million

Purchase originations represented $4.9 billion, or 59% of overall loan volume

Adjusted EBITDA of $74.9 million compared to $243.5 million

Year-To-Date 2021 Highlights

Total funded originations of $17.9 billion, up 23% from 2020

Net revenue of $820.3 million, representing a 36% increase from 2020

Net income of $169.5 million, up from $110.0 million in 2020

Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA down 33% year-over-year to $158.7 million and $219.2 million, respectively

Return on equity of 42.8% and adjusted return on equity of 40.1% year-over-year

“I am proud that our team delivered originations of $8.2 billion during the second quarter. Originations increased 23% year-over-year and we reported adjusted net income of $158.7 million for the first half of 2021. Given the market dynamics and lingering uncertainty in the industry, we believe the resilience of our earnings demonstrates the efficacy of our differentiated business model focused on purchase lending,” stated Mary Ann McGarry, Chief Executive Officer. “While we expect industry margins to continue to be pressured over the near-term, Guild remains well positioned to drive shareholder value while maintaining our consistent and proven record of profitability through various market and interest rate cycles.”

Second Quarter Results:

Originated 59% of closed loan origination volume from purchase business, compared to the Mortgage Bankers Association average of 44%

Gain on sale margins on originations of 405 bps

Gain on sale margins on pull-through adjusted locked volume of 415 bps

Held refinance recapture to 55%

Second Quarter Summary

($ amounts in millions, except per share amounts) 2Q’21 2Q’20 %Δ YTD’21 YTD’20 %Δ Total in-house originations $8,173.2 $8,814.6 (7)% $17,941.2 $14,558.9 23% Gain on sale margin on originations (bps) 405 560 (28)% 433 504 (14)% Gain on sale margin on pull-through adjusted locked volume 415 494 (16)% 454 407 12% UPB of servicing portfolio (period end) $65,670.3 $52,794.3 24% $65,670.3 $52,794.3 24% Net revenue $294.1 $435.1 (32)% $820.3 $605.3 36% Total expenses $280.2 $271.5 3% $592.8 $458.8 29% Net income $8.9 $123.0 (93)% $169.5 $110.0 54% Return on equity 4.1% 110.7% (96)% 42.8% 48.2% (11)% Adjusted net income $52.0 $179.5 (71)% $158.7 $237.4 (33)% Adjusted EBITDA $74.9 $243.5 (69)% $219.2 $325.5 (33)% Adjusted return on equity 23.8% 161.5% (85)% 40.1% 104.1% (62)% Earnings per share $0.15 (*) (*) $2.83 (*) (*) Diluted earnings per share $0.15 (*) (*) $2.81 (*) (*) Adjusted earnings per share $0.87 (*) (*) $2.64 (*) (*)

(*) The Company does not have a calculated earnings per share for prior periods due to the fact the Company’s stock was not publicly traded prior to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter Origination Segment Results

Origination segment net income declined to $78.8 million from $254.6 million driven primarily by the decline in gain on sale and origination volume. Gain on sale margins on originations declined approximately 28% year-over-year to 405 bps. Gain on sale margins on pull-through adjusted locked volume decreased 16% year-over-year to 415 bps. Total pull-through adjusted locked volume in the second quarter was $8.0 billion. The segment’s expenses increased 5% to $254.1 million compared to $241.3 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to an increase in salaries, incentive compensation and benefits expenses paid to our origination teams and our hiring of additional employees throughout 2020 to support the increase in our origination volume.

($ amounts in millions) 2Q’21 2Q’20 %Δ YTD’21 YTD’20 %Δ Total in-house originations $8,173.2 $8,814.6 (7)% $17,941.2 $14,558.9 23% In-house originations # (000’s) 27 31 (13)% 62 52 19% Net revenue $332.8 $495.9 (33)% $780.5 $736.9 6% Total expenses $254.1 $241.3 5% $541.6 $413.5 31% Net income allocated to origination $78.8 $254.6 (69)% $238.9 $323.5 (26)%

Second Quarter Servicing Segment Results

Net loss attributed to the servicing segment was $48.9 million compared to $68.6 million in the prior year. The Company’s in-house servicing portfolio grew 24% year-over-year to $65.7 billion, with loan servicing and other fees growing 26% to $47.7 million. Guild retained servicing rights of 92% for total loans sold in the second quarter of 2021.

Net revenue totaled negative $37.2 million compared to negative $59.3 million in the prior-year quarter due to adjustments to the fair value of the Company’s Mortgage Servicing Rights, which declined to $84.8 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to a decrease of $96.2 million in the prior year. Guild recaptured 55% of refinance volumes as new originations, which aligns with the Company’s symbiotic business model. Servicing expenses were up 26% year-over-year driven by increased salaries, incentive compensation and benefits expenses due to hiring of additional employees throughout 2020 to support the growth in servicing volume and those clients electing to accept forbearance relief under the CARES Act.

As of June 30, 2021, approximately 2.1% of the loans in the Company’s servicing portfolio had elected the forbearance option compared to the industry average of 3.9%, as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

($ amounts in millions) 2Q’21 2Q’20 %Δ YTD’21 YTD’20 %Δ UPB of servicing portfolio (period end) $65,670.3 $52,794.3 24 % $65,670.3 $52,794.3 24 % # Loans serviced (000’s) (period end) 287 249 15 % 287 249 15 % Loan servicing and other fees $47.7 $37.8 26 % $92.9 $76.3 22 % Valuation adjustment of MSRs ($84.8 ) ($96.2 ) 12 % ($49.0 ) ($204.8 ) 76 % Net revenue ($37.2 ) ($59.3 ) (37 )% $42.7 ($128.3 ) 133 % Total expenses $11.7 $9.3 26 % $24.5 $19.6 25 % Net income (loss) allocated to servicing ($48.9 ) ($68.6 ) 29 % $18.2 ($147.9 ) 112 %

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

The Company’s operating cash position was $322.0 million at June 30, 2021. The Company’s unutilized loan funding capacity represented $1.2 billion, while the unutilized Mortgage Servicing Rights line of credit was $149.6 million, based on total committed amounts and our borrowing base limitations.

(in millions) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $322.0 $334.6 Mortgage servicing rights, net $578.7 $447.0 Warehouse lines of credit $1,883.7 $2,143.4 Notes payable $165.0 $145.8 Total stockholders’ equity $848.6 $736.0

Subsequent Event

On July 1, 2021 the Company closed on its acquisition of Residential Mortgage Services, Inc. (“RMS”). RMS is a fast-growing retail originator focused in the Northeast and extends Guild’s presence into new geographies and provides additional opportunities for growth as Guild builds market share across the United States. RMS’ retail, purchase market strengths align well with Guild’s core competencies.

About Guild Holdings Company

Guild is a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership in neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Guild was established in 1960 and has expanded its retail origination operation to now serve homebuyers in 32 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: any changes in macro-economic conditions and in U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in prevailing interest rates or monetary policies and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; any disruptions in the secondary home loan market and their effects on our ability to sell the loans that we originate; any changes in certain U.S. government-sponsored entities and government agencies, including Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Government National Mortgage Association, the Federal Housing Administration, the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development and the United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs, or their current roles; the effects of any termination of our servicing rights; the effects of our existing and future indebtedness on our liquidity and our ability to operate our business; any failure to maintain and improve the technological infrastructure that supports our origination and servicing platform; any failure to maintain or grow our historical referral relationships with our referral partners; any failure to continue the historical levels of growth in our market share in the mortgage origination and servicing industry; any decline in our ability to recapture loans from borrowers who refinance; our inability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our failure to identify, develop and integrate acquisitions of other companies or technologies, or any diversion of our management’s attention due to the foregoing, including risks related to our recent acquisition of Residential Mortgage Services, Inc.; inaccuracies in the estimates of the fair value of the substantial portion of our assets that are measured on that basis (including our mortgage servicing rights, or “MSRs”); the failure of the internal models that we use to manage risk and make business decisions to produce reliable or accurate results; the costs of potential litigation and claims; the degree of business and financial risk associated with certain of our loans; any cybersecurity breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our third-party service providers; any changes in applicable technology and consumer outreach techniques; our inability to secure additional capital, if needed, to operate and grow our business; the impact of operational risks, including employee or consumer fraud, the obligation to repurchase sold loans in the event of a documentation error, and data processing system failures and errors; any repurchase or indemnification obligations caused by the failure of the loans that we originate to meet certain criteria or characteristics; the seasonality of the mortgage origination industry; any failure to protect our brand and reputation; the risks associated with adverse weather conditions and man-made or natural events; our exposure to additional income tax liabilities and changes in tax laws, or disagreements with the Internal Revenue Service regarding our tax positions; any failure to adequately protect our intellectual property and the costs of any potential intellectual property disputes; any non-compliance with the complex laws and regulations governing our industry and the related costs associated with maintaining and monitoring compliance; any changes in the laws and regulations governing our industry that would require us to change our business practices, raise compliance costs or other costs of doing business; our control by, and any conflicts of interest with, McCarthy Capital Mortgage Investors, LLC; the significant influence on our business that members of our board and management team are able to exercise as stockholders; our dependence, as a holding company, upon distributions from Guild Mortgage Co. to meet our obligations; the risks related to our becoming a public company; the risks related to our status as a “controlled company”; the risks related to our Class A common stock and our dual class common stock structure; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under Item IA. – Risk Factors and all other disclosures appearing in Guild’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other documents Guild files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose certain financial measures for our consolidated and operating segment results on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of each of the following non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures, or reconcile them to the comparable GAAP financial measures, in the same way.

Adjusted Net Income. We define Adjusted Net Income as earnings before the change in the fair value measurements related to our MSRs, contingent liabilities related to completed acquisitions due to changes in valuation assumptions and stock-based compensation. The fair value of our MSRs is estimated based on a projection of expected future cash flows and the fair value of our contingent liabilities related to completed acquisitions is estimated based on a projection of expected future earn-out payments. Adjusted Net Income is also adjusted by applying an implied tax effect to these adjustments. The Company excludes the change in the fair value of its MSRs due to changes in model inputs and assumptions from Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes this non-cash, non-realized adjustment to net revenue is not indicative of the Company’s operating performance or results of operation but rather reflects changes in model inputs and assumptions (e.g., prepayment speed, discount rates and cost to service assumptions) that impact the carrying value of the Company’s MSRs from period to period. The Company also excludes stock-based compensation because the Company believes it is a non-cash expense that is not reflective of its core operations or indicative of its ongoing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest (without adjustment for net warehouse interest related to loan fundings and payoff interest related to loan prepayments), taxes, depreciation and amortization exclusive of any change in the fair value measurements of the MSRs due to valuation assumptions, contingent liabilities from business acquisitions and stock-based compensation. The Company excludes the change in the fair value of its MSRs due to changes in model inputs and assumptions from Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes this non-cash, non-realized adjustment to net revenue is not indicative of the Company’s operating performance or results of operation but rather reflects changes in model inputs and assumptions (e.g., discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions) that impact the carrying value of the Company’s MSRs from period to period. The Company also excludes stock-based compensation because the Company believes it is a non-cash expense that is not reflective of its core operations or indicative of its ongoing operations.

Adjusted Return on Equity. We define Adjusted Return on Equity as Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. For periods of less than one year, Adjusted Return on Equity is shown on an annualized basis.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are designed to evaluate operating results exclusive of fair value adjustments that are not indicative of management’s operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, and return on equity, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for Adjusted Return on Equity. These limitations include that these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company’s financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included at the end of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 322,005 $ 334,623 Restricted cash 4,511 5,010 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,153,990 2,368,777 Ginnie Mae loans subject to repurchase right 1,037,266 1,275,842 Accounts and interest receivable 41,256 43,390 Derivative asset 47,893 130,338 Mortgage servicing rights, net 578,690 446,998 Goodwill 62,834 62,834 Other assets 144,931 150,275 Total assets $ 4,393,376 $ 4,818,087 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 1,883,665 $ 2,143,443 Notes payable 165,000 145,750 Ginnie Mae loans subject to repurchase right 1,037,640 1,277,026 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 45,329 41,074 Accrued compensation and benefits 68,691 106,313 Investor reserves 16,827 14,535 Income taxes payable 8,717 19,454 Contingent liabilities due to acquisitions 20,416 18,094 Derivative liability 4,430 38,270 Operating lease liabilities 88,816 94,891 Note due to related party 3,634 4,639 Deferred compensation plan 98,528 89,236 Deferred tax liability 103,060 89,370 Total liabilities 3,544,753 4,082,095 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 19,666,981 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 197 197 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,333,019 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 403 403 Additional paid-in capital 22,571 18,035 Retained earnings 825,452 717,357 Total stockholders' equity 848,623 735,992 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,393,376 $ 4,818,087

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Loan origination fees and gain on sale of loans, net $ 330,759 $ 493,432 $ 777,347 $ 733,293 Loan servicing and other fees 47,652 37,778 92,851 76,310 Valuation adjustment of mortgage servicing rights (84,789 ) (96,161 ) (49,046 ) (204,810 ) Interest income 14,635 13,948 29,734 26,949 Interest expense (14,209 ) (14,508 ) (30,720 ) (27,442 ) Other income, net 61 608 130 997 Net revenue 294,109 435,097 820,296 605,297 Expenses Salaries, incentive compensation and benefits 232,563 229,885 499,287 377,898 General and administrative 31,794 25,967 58,701 48,192 Occupancy, equipment and communication 14,662 13,882 29,494 27,200 Depreciation and amortization 1,608 1,806 3,262 3,693 Provision for foreclosure losses (442 ) (64 ) 2,019 1,860 Total expenses 280,185 271,476 592,763 458,843 Income before income tax expense 13,924 163,621 227,533 146,454 Income tax expense 4,986 40,646 57,991 36,465 Net income $ 8,938 $ 122,975 $ 169,542 $ 109,989 Net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B Common Stock: Basic $ 0.15 $ 2.83 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 2.81 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A and Class B Common Stock: Basic 60,000 60,000 Diluted 60,260 60,234

Key Performance Indicators

Management reviews several key performance indicators to evaluate our business results, measure our performance and identify trends to inform our business decisions. Summary data for these key performance indicators is listed below.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ and units in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Origination Data $ Total in-house origination(1) $ 8,173,153 $ 8,814,629 $ 17,941,190 $ 14,558,875 # Total in-house origination 27 31 62 52 $ Retail in-house origination 7,939,469 8,640,411 17,424,164 14,186,728 # Retail in-house origination 27 30 60 50 $ Retail brokered origination(2) 19,356 15,363 32,671 42,423 Total originations $ 8,192,509 $ 8,829,992 $ 17,973,861 $ 14,601,298 Gain on sale margin (bps)(3) 405 560 433 504 Pull-through adjusted locked volume(4) 7,964,709 9,986,032 17,120,941 18,031,349 Gain on sale margin on pull-through adjusted locked volume (bps)(5) 415 494 454 407 Refinance recapture rate(6) 55 % 64 % 64 % 67 % Purchase origination % 59 % 42 % 47 % 45 % Servicing Data UPB (period end)(7) $ 65,670,291 $ 52,794,328 $ 65,670,291 $ 52,794,328

_________________

(1) Includes retail and correspondent loans and excludes brokered loans. (2) Brokered loans are defined as loans we originate in the retail channel that are processed by us but underwritten and closed by another lender. These loans are typically for products we choose not to offer in-house. (3) Represents loan origination fees and gain on sale of loans, net divided by total in-house origination to derive basis points. (4) Pull-through adjusted locked volume is equal to total locked volume multiplied by pull-through rates of 90.7% and 87.2% as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. We estimate the pull-through rate based on changes in pricing and actual borrower behavior using a historical analysis of loan closing data and “fallout” data with respect to the number of commitments that have historically remained unexercised. (5) Represents loan origination fees and gain on sale of loans, net divided by pull-through adjusted locked volume. (6) Refinance recapture rate is calculated as the total UPB of our clients that originated a new mortgage with us to refinance an existing mortgage in a given period, divided by the total UPB of our clients that paid off their existing mortgage and originated a new mortgage in the same period. (7) Excludes subserviced portfolio of $0.6 billion and $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 8.9 $ 123.0 $ 169.5 $ 110.0 Add adjustments: Change in fair value of MSRs due to model inputs and assumption 49.8 64.9 (30.8 ) 151.1 Change in fair value of contingent liabilities due to acquisitions 6.5 11.0 13.1 20.0 Stock-based compensation 1.5 — 3.1 — Tax impact of adjustments(1) (14.7 ) (19.4 ) 3.7 (43.7 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 52.0 $ 179.5 $ 158.7 $ 237.4 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A and Class B Common Stock 60 60 Earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 2.83 Adjusted earnings per share(2) $ 0.87 $ 2.64

_________________

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Implied tax rate used was 25.5%. (2) We define adjusted earnings per share as our adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted average shares outstanding of Class A and Class B common stock.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 8.9 $ 123.0 $ 169.5 $ 110.0 Add adjustments: Interest expense on non-funding debt 1.6 2.1 3.0 4.3 Income tax expense 5.0 40.6 58.0 36.5 Depreciation and amortization 1.6 1.8 3.3 3.7 Change in fair value of MSRs due to model inputs and assumptions 49.8 64.9 (30.8 ) 151.1 Change in fair value of contingent liabilities due to acquisitions 6.5 11.0 13.1 20.0 Stock-based compensation 1.5 — 3.1 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 74.9 $ 243.5 $ 219.2 $ 325.6

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Return on Equity (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Numerator: Adjusted Net Income $ 52.0 $ 179.5 $ 158.7 $ 237.4 Denominator: Average stockholders’ equity 873.4 444.5 792.3 456.0 Adjusted Return on Equity 23.8 % 161.5 % 40.1 % 104.1 % Return on Equity 4.1 % 110.7 % 42.8 % 48.2 %

