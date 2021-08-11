Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass Production

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) (“Desktop Metal”) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) (“ExOne”) announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Desktop Metal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share, representing a transaction value of $575 million, subject to a collar mechanism as described below and implying a 47.6% premium to the closing price of ExOne’s common stock on August 11, 2021 and a 43.9% premium based on the 30-day average closing price of ExOne common stock. The transaction value also implies an acquisition multiple of 6.4x 2021 consensus revenue estimates for ExOne.

“We are thrilled to bring ExOne into the DM family to create the leading additive manufacturing portfolio for mass production,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “We believe this acquisition will provide customers with more choice as we leverage our complementary technologies and go-to-market efforts to drive continued growth. This transaction is a big step in delivering on our vision of accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing 2.0.”

“We are excited to join forces with Desktop Metal to deliver a more sustainable future through our shared vision of additive manufacturing at high production volumes,” said John Hartner, CEO of ExOne. “We believe our complementary platforms will better serve customers, accelerate adoption of green technologies, and drive increased shareholder value. Most importantly, our technologies will help drive important innovations at meaningful production volumes that can improve the world.”

More and more businesses turning to additive manufacturing expect solutions that address all of their requirements across speed, cost, resolution, and part size. The acquisition of ExOne extends Desktop Metal’s product platforms with complementary solutions to create a comprehensive portfolio combining throughput, flexibility, and materials breadth while allowing customers to optimize production based on their specific application needs. By combining ExOne’s direct sales force with Desktop Metal’s global distribution network of over 200 channel partners, the combined company will enable broader access to additive manufacturing solutions for businesses of all sizes while delivering increased materials innovation to provide customers with more choice and drive new application discovery.