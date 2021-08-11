checkAd

EyeGate Announces Closing of $10.75 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and certain systemic diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules of 4,668,844 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.3025 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.75 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. The Company also issued to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,334,422 shares of common stock. 

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $2.24 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five and one-half years following the date of issuance. 

EyeGate currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its operations, including for clinical trials, for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, which will include the pursuit of other research and development efforts and could also include the acquisition or in-license of other products, product candidates or technologies. EyeGate has not yet determined the amount of net proceeds to be used specifically for any of the foregoing purposes.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) were offered and sold by EyeGate in a registered direct offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 3, 2019 and subsequently declared effective on May 13, 2019 (File No. 333-231204) (the “Registration Statement”), and the base prospectus dated as of May 13, 2019 contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered in the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

