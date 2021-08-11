checkAd

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. This distribution will be paid on or about October 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, including possible resurgences and mutations, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The effects of COVID-19 have caused and may continue to cause many of our tenants to close stores, reduce hours or significantly limit service, making it difficult for them to meet their rent obligations, and therefore has and will continue to impact us significantly for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 has impacted us significantly, and the extent to which it will continue to impact us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the continued speed of the vaccine distribution, the efficacy of vaccines, including against variants of COVID-19, acceptance and availability of vaccines, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

