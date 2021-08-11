Trean Insurance Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

- Adjusted Net Income of $4.3 Million, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.08 -

WAYZATA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We have firmly established ourselves as a ‘growth company’,” stated Andrew M. O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Trean. “We have developed a unique business model within the multi-billion dollar specialty insurance market, bolstered by a strong management team, which has provided us with a clear runway to expand organically, as well as a strong pipeline of attractive new opportunities to add to our first-class roster of programs. Importantly, we are rapidly growing while still responsibly managing our risk profile. By remaining disciplined with respect to our underwriting, our premiums will ultimately flow to our bottom line, creating long-term sustainable and profitable bottom line expansion. We are positioned strongly to continue outperforming, and believe we are well on pace to achieve our long-term goal of $1 billion in gross written premiums within the next five years.”

“For the second quarter and first half of 2021, we performed superbly from a growth standpoint, including a high double-digit year-over-year increase in gross written premium, as we continue to strengthen the foundation to create additional long-term value for our shareholders,” added Mr. O’Brien. “We also delivered another quarter of significant net earned and unearned premium growth – accumulating future potential earnings that should contribute to and drive substantial increases in our longer-term net income. In addition, we further expanded our non-workers’ compensation business and diversified our overall business to reduce our concentration risk, while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased 42.8% to $156.6 million, compared to $109.6 million in the second quarter of 2020

Net earned premiums more than doubled to $47.9 million, compared to $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2020

Loss ratio of 62.0%, compared to 57.0% in the second quarter of 2020

Expense ratio of 31.8%, a 700 basis point improvement compared to 38.8% in the second quarter of 2020

Combined ratio of 93.8%, a 200 basis point improvement versus 95.8% in the prior-year period

Net income was $2.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.04

Adjusted net income (1) was $4.3 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.08

Return on equity of 2.0%; Adjusted return on equity(1) of 4.2%; Adjusted return on tangible equity was 8.6%(1)



(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion of “Key Metrics” below.

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 42.8% to $156.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $109.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily attributable to growth in Trean’s existing program partner business, the addition of new program partners, and the acquisition of 7710 Insurance Company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Increase in gross unearned premiums was $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $9.3 million in the prior-year period. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had net unearned premiums reflected on its balance sheet of $73.4 million, an increase of $7.2 million compared to March 31, 2021 and an increase of $23.4 million compared to year-end 2020. This continued growth in net unearned premium represents significant deferred premium revenue and, assuming stable loss ratios, future net income to be recognized over subsequent quarters as these net premiums are earned.

Net earned premiums of $47.9 million grew 124.3% compared to the prior year’s second quarter, driven by the increase in gross written and gross earned premiums, partially offset by an increase in ceded earned premiums compared to the prior-year period.

Underwriting income was $3.0 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 93.8% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to underwriting income of $0.9 million and a combined ratio of 95.8% for the prior-year period. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $29.7 million, which resulted in a 62.0% loss ratio, compared to 57.0% in the prior-year period. The increase in the loss ratio during the second quarter of 2021 versus the prior-year period was primarily attributable to a number of unusually large losses experienced in the first half of 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8.3 million for the prior-year period. The increase was due to a rise in net commissions driven by an increase in the Company’s retention rate from 21.3% to 34.6% year-over-year, increased salaries and benefits resulting primarily from acquisitions made in 2020 and an expanded workforce, as well as an increase in business insurance and insurance-related expenses, rent and office-related expenses. The Company’s expense ratio was 31.8% for the second quarter of 2021, a 700 basis point improvement compared to 38.8% for the prior-year period. The improvement in the expense ratio was primarily due to the year-over-year increase in net earned premiums more than offsetting the impact of the increase in general and administrative expenses.

Net income was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $1.4 million for the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.04. The second quarter of 2021 included intangible asset amortization related to acquisitions, noncash stock compensation and unrealized losses on embedded derivatives, while the second quarter of 2020 included certain non-recurring expenses related to the Company’s initial public offering. Adjusted net income(1), which excludes these items and their related tax impact, was $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $4.8 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.08.

Investment Results

Net investment income was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.5 million in the prior-year period. Cash and invested assets consist of fixed maturities, equity securities and cash equivalents. The majority of the Company’s investment portfolio at June 30, 2021 was comprised of $424.9 million of fixed maturity securities. Also included in investments at June 30, 2021 were $3.0 million of equity securities and $101.4 million of cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s fixed maturities portfolio had an average rating of “AA” at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Other

Other revenue was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million for the prior-year period, largely driven by a reduction in management fees due to the expiration of a management contract at the end of the first quarter 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company determined that its funds held agreements with reinsurers contain embedded derivatives relating to a total return swap on the underlying investments. As a result, the Company will now report gains and losses on the embedded derivatives, along with related investment earnings, in operations. While the correction was not material to the previously reported condensed consolidated and condensed combined financial statements, the prior period amounts have been restated for comparability.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Total stockholders’ equity was $417.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $410.1 million at December 31, 2020. Return on equity was 2.0% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.8% for the prior-year period, and adjusted return on equity(1) was 4.2% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 13.2% for the prior-year period. The change in return on equity reflected a significant increase in the Company’s stockholders’ equity, primarily resulting from the increases in additional paid-in capital related to the IPO and retained earnings since June 2020. Return on tangible equity was 4.2% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.8% for the prior-year period and adjusted return on tangible equity was 8.6% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 13.6% for the prior-year period.

Full Year 2021 Gross Written Premium Outlook

The Company is initiating its outlook for gross written premiums for the full year 2021 to be between $605 million and $615 million. This implies year-over-year growth of 25% on the lower end and 27% on the upper end.

Key Metrics

The Company discusses certain key financial and operating metrics, described below, which provide useful information about its business and the operational factors underlying its financial performance.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before taxes excluding net investment income, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, IPO-related expenses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, losses on embedded derivatives, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of underwriting income to income before taxes in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of various certain items, including the consummation of the reorganization transactions in connection with our IPO, noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, unrealized losses on embedded derivatives, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company does not believe reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability of the Company’s results across periods. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income in accordance with GAAP.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of general and administrative expenses to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measured defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

Return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on tangible equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical or current facts. These statements may discuss the Company’s net income, cash flow, financial condition, impairments, expenditures, growth, strategies, plans, achievements, capital structure, organizational structure, market opportunities and general market and industry conditions. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “can have,” “likely” and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company, our program partners and other business relations. Other factors that may cause such differences include the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other filings and public statements of the Company.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for percentages, share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Percentage Six Months Ended June 30, Percentage 2021 2020 Change Change (1) 2021 2020 Change Change (1) Revenues Gross written premiums $ 156,551 $ 109,612 46,939 42.8 % $ 303,281 $ 217,471 85,810 39.5 % Increase in gross unearned premiums (17,927 ) (9,265 ) (8,662 ) 93.5 % (36,358 ) (16,638 ) (19,720 ) 118.5 % Gross earned premiums 138,624 100,347 38,277 38.1 % 266,923 200,833 66,090 32.9 % Ceded earned premiums (90,681 ) (78,968 ) (11,713 ) 14.8 % (177,846 ) (156,995 ) (20,851 ) 13.3 % Net earned premiums 47,943 21,379 26,564 124.3 % 89,077 43,838 45,239 103.2 % Net investment income 2,103 2,525 (422 ) (16.7 )% 4,375 6,770 (2,395 ) (35.4 )% Net realized capital gains 10 (4 ) 14 NM 23 3,230 (3,207 ) (99.3 )% Other revenue 1,229 1,530 (301 ) (19.7 )% 5,884 5,922 (38 ) (0.6 )% Total revenue 51,285 25,430 25,855 101.7 % 99,359 59,760 39,599 66.3 % Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 29,725 12,183 17,542 144.0 % 54,606 25,117 29,489 117.4 % General and administrative expenses 15,267 8,293 6,974 84.1 % 27,158 16,442 10,716 65.2 % Other expenses 845 - 845 NM 845 - 845 NM Intangible asset amortization 1,413 23 1,390 NM 2,827 34 2,793 NM Noncash stock compensation 419 - 419 NM 630 - 630 NM Interest expense 425 501 (76 ) (15.2 )% 852 962 (110 ) (11.4 )% Total expenses 48,094 21,000 27,094 129.0 % 86,918 42,555 44,363 104.2 % Losses on embedded derivatives (686 ) (3,991 ) 3,305 (82.8 )% 1,990 (5,180 ) 7,170 (138.4 )% Other income 35 40 (5 ) (12.5 )% 156 54 102 188.9 % Income before taxes 2,540 479 2,061 NM 14,587 12,079 2,508 20.8 % Income tax expense 414 351 63 17.9 % 3,019 3,218 (199 ) (6.2 )% Equity earnings in affiliates, net of tax - 1,230 (1,230 ) (100.0 )% - 1,932 (1,932 ) (100.0 )% Net income $ 2,126 $ 1,358 768 56.6 % $ 11,568 $ 10,793 775 7.2 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 51,152,979 37,386,394 51,150,881 37,386,394 Diluted 51,166,587 37,386,394 51,173,204 37,386,394 (1) The Company defines increases or decreases greater than 200% as “NM” or not meaningful.

Key Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Key metrics: Underwriting income (1) $ 2,951 $ 903 $ 7,313 $ 2,279 Adjusted net income (1) $ 4,316 $ 4,789 $ 12,425 $ 11,122 Loss ratio 62.0% 57.0% 61.3% 57.3% Expense ratio 31.8% 38.8% 30.5% 37.5% Combined ratio 93.8% 95.8% 91.8% 94.8% Return on equity 2.0% 3.8% 5.6% 15.4% Adjusted return on equity (1) 4.2% 13.2% 6.0% 15.8% Return on tangible equity (1) 4.2% 3.8% 11.6% 15.8% Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) 8.6% 13.6% 12.5% 16.2% (1) Adjusted net income, adjusted return on equity, return on tangible equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (unaudited) Fixed maturities, available for sale $ 424,943 $ 405,604 Preferred stock, at fair value 235 240 Common stock, at fair value 2,741 3,534 Equity method investments - 232 Total investments 427,919 409,610 Cash and cash equivalents 101,361 153,149 Restricted cash 12,469 4,085 Accrued investment income 2,329 2,458 Premiums and other receivables 131,930 109,217 Income taxes receivable 5,113 1,322 Reinsurance recoverable 361,943 343,213 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 121,004 107,971 Deferred policy acquisition cost, net 6,424 1,332 Property and equipment, net 7,780 8,254 Right of use asset 5,378 6,338 Goodwill 140,640 140,640 Intangible assets, net 72,489 75,316 Other assets 8,410 6,878 Total assets $ 1,405,189 $ 1,369,783 Liabilities Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 502,560 $ 457,817 Unearned premiums 194,388 157,987 Funds held under reinsurance agreements 161,013 174,704 Reinsurance premiums payable 51,681 57,069 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,017 61,240 Lease liability 5,855 6,893 Deferred tax liability 10,229 12,329 Debt 31,103 31,637 Total liabilities 987,846 959,676 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock 511 511 Additional paid-in capital 287,734 287,110 Retained earnings 120,628 109,060 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,470 13,426 Total stockholders' equity 417,343 410,107 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,405,189 $ 1,369,783

Supplemental Table of Net G&A Components

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 G&A Expenses Direct Commissions $ 27,602 $ 21,463 $ 50,710 $ 43,938 Ceding Commission Income (29,684 ) (26,052 ) (57,892 ) (52,761 ) Net Commissions (2,082 ) (4,589 ) (7,182 ) (8,823 ) Insurance-Related Expense* 5,149 3,624 9,425 7,561 G&A Operating Expenses 12,200 9,258 24,915 17,704 Total G&A Expense $ 15,267 $ 8,293 $ 27,158 $ 16,442 G&A Operating Expense - % of GWP 7.8 % 8.4 % 8.2 % 8.1 % Retention Percentage 34.6 % 21.3 % 33.4 % 21.8 % Direct Commission rate 19.9 % 20.7 % 19.0 % 21.4 % Ceding Commission rate 32.7 % 31.8 % 32.6 % 33.1 % * Primarily premium taxes and other state assessments and fees.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Underwriting income

The Company defines underwriting income as income before taxes excluding net investment income, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, IPO-related expenses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, losses on embedded derivatives, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of the Company’s underwriting operations and allows management to evaluate the Company’s underwriting performance without regard to investment income, IPO-related expenses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. The Company uses this metric because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s underwriting business performance by adjusting for these expenses and sources of income. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

Three Months Ended June 30, Percentage Six Months Ended June 30, Percentage (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Change (1) 2021 2020 Change (1) Net income $ 2,126 $ 1,358 56.6 % $ 11,568 $ 10,793 7.2 % Income tax expense 414 351 17.9 % 3,019 3,218 (6.2 )% Equity earnings in affiliates, net of tax - (1,230 ) (100.0 )% - (1,932 ) (100.0 )% Income before taxes 2,540 479 NM 14,587 12,079 20.8 % Other revenue (1,229 ) (1,530 ) (19.7 )% (5,884 ) (5,922 ) (0.6 )% Losses on embedded derivatives 686 3,991 (82.8 )% (1,990 ) 5,180 (138.4 )% Net investment income (2,103 ) (2,525 ) (16.7 )% (4,375 ) (6,770 ) (35.4 )% Net realized capital gains (losses) (10 ) 4 NM (23 ) (3,230 ) (99.3 )% Other expenses 845 - NM 845 - NM Interest expense 425 501 (15.2 )% 852 962 (11.4 )% Intangible asset amortization 1,413 23 NM 2,827 34 NM Noncash stock compensation 419 - NM 630 - NM Other income (35 ) (40 ) (12.5 )% (156 ) (54 ) 188.9 % Underwriting income $ 2,951 $ 903 NM $ 7,313 $ 2,279 NM (1) The Company defines increases or decreases greater than 200% as “NM” or not meaningful.

Adjusted net income



The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of certain items, including the consummation of the reorganization transactions in connection with the IPO, noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, unrealized losses on embedded derivatives, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability the Company’s results across periods. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments that would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the effective tax rate at the end of each period. The Company uses adjusted net income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives its management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by eliminating the effects of these items. Adjusted net income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted net income differently.

Three Months Ended June 30, Percentage (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Change (1) Net income $ 2,126 $ 1,358 56.6 % Intangible asset amortization 1,413 23 NM Noncash stock compensation 419 - NM Unrealized losses on embedded derivatives 167 2,990 (94.4 )% Other expenses 845 - NM Expenses associated with Altaris management fee, including cash bonuses paid to unitholders - 442 (100.0 )% Expenses associated with IPO and other one-time legal and consulting expenses - 788 (100.0 )% Expenses related to debt issuance costs - 135 (100.0 )% Total adjustments 2,844 4,378 (35.0 )% Tax impact of adjustments (654 ) (947 ) (30.9 )% Adjusted net income $ 4,316 $ 4,789 (9.9 )% (1) The Company defines increases or decreases greater than 200% as “NM” or not meaningful. Six Months Ended June 30, Percentage (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Change (1) Net income $ 11,568 $ 10,793 7.2 % Intangible asset amortization 2,827 34 NM Noncash stock compensation 630 - NM Unrealized losses on embedded derivatives (3,189 ) 3,206 (199.5 )% Other expenses 845 - NM Expenses associated with Altaris management fee, including cash bonuses paid to unitholders - 883 (100.0 )% Expenses associated with IPO and other one-time legal and consulting expenses - 1,200 (100.0 )% Expenses related to debt issuance costs - 135 (100.0 )% FMV adjustment of remaining investment in subsidiary - (2,000 ) (100.0 )% Net gain on purchase & disposal of subsidiaries - (3,115 ) (100.0 )% Total adjustments 1,113 343 NM Tax impact of adjustments (256 ) (14 ) NM Adjusted net income $ 12,425 $ 11,122 11.7 % (1) The Company defines increases or decreases greater than 200% as “NM” or not meaningful.

Adjusted return on equity

The Company defines adjusted return on equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company uses adjusted return on equity as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Adjusted return on equity should not be viewed as a substitute for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted return on equity differently.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted return on equity calculation: Numerator: adjusted net income $ 4,316 $ 4,789 $ 12,425 $ 11,122 Denominator: average stockholders' equity 415,159 144,733 413,725 140,450 Adjusted return on equity 4.2 % 13.2 % 6.0 % 15.8 % Return on equity 2.0 % 3.8 % 5.6 % 15.4 %

Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity

The Company defines tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company defines return on tangible equity as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company defines adjusted return on tangible equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company regularly evaluates acquisition opportunities and have historically made acquisitions that affect stockholders’ equity. The Company uses return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity as internal performance measures in the management of the Company’s operations because the Company believes they give management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for the effects of acquisitions on the Company’s stockholders’ equity and, in the case of adjusted return on tangible equity, by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity should not be viewed as substitutes for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity differently.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on tangible equity calculation: Numerator: net income $ 2,126 $ 1,358 $ 11,568 $ 10,793 Denominator: Average stockholders' equity 415,159 144,733 413,725 140,450 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 213,836 3,453 214,543 3,459 Average tangible stockholders' equity 201,323 141,280 199,182 136,991 Return on tangible equity 4.2 % 3.8 % 11.6 % 15.8 % Return on equity 2.0 % 3.8 % 5.6 % 15.4 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted return on tangible equity calculation: Numerator: adjusted net income $ 4,316 $ 4,789 $ 12,425 $ 11,122 Denominator: average tangible stockholders' equity 201,323 141,280 199,182 136,991 Adjusted return on tangible equity 8.6 % 13.6 % 12.5 % 16.2 % Return on equity 2.0 % 3.8 % 5.6 % 15.4 %















