NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference.

Robert Nipper, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Hummer, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and their presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:25 a.m. Mountain time.

When available, a webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ncsmultistage.com under the Investors section and will also be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, the Middle East and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Contact:
Ryan Hummer
Chief Financial Officer
(281) 453-2222
IR@ncsmultistage.com





Disclaimer

