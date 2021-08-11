checkAd

ElectraMeccanica Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 22:15  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 in conjunction with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 6-K earlier today.

Recent Company Highlights

  • In August, ElectraMeccanica’s flagship SOLO EV was showcased to former Michigan Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm at the U.S. headquarters of its engineering partner FEV North America in Auburn Hills, MI. The Secretary’s visit came as part of a broader tour through several southeastern Michigan manufacturing facilities.
  • During the quarter, ElectraMeccanica took possession of its temporary processing, delivery and inspection facility in Mesa, AZ, which is located directly next to its permanent U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center. While construction of the 235,000 square foot project continues, the Company will be able to begin staffing and vehicle processing in anticipation of a final build by the end of next year. When fully constructed and operational, the facility is expected to create up to 500 new jobs and will be capable of producing up to 20,000 SOLOs per year.
  • Expanded the SOLO retail footprint into ten (10) additional high-end shopping centers and related areas as well as two (2) new states. With these additions, ElectraMeccanica now operates throughout ten (10) metropolitan areas in five (5) western states.

Management Commentary

“As we work through the final stages of engineering enhancements, manufacturing and fulfillment infrastructure, our team has continued to lay a firm foundation for the years ahead,” said ElectraMeccanica President and CEO Paul Rivera. “Construction has begun on our U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center in Mesa, and we’re moving full speed ahead to bring this operation online next year. Thanks to the leadership of our new COO Kevin Pavlov, we’ve made major strides to improve processes, enhance profitability and efficiency, expand throughput and map out the next evolution of vehicle line development. Like the rest of the automotive industry and global economy, we are navigating through various, well-documented supply chain issues. As we get through this interim period, the long-term backdrop of global electric vehicle adoption and new modes of transport, supported by increased legislative backing, has us confident in a bright future for the SOLO and ElectraMeccanica.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ElectraMeccanica Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the second quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Taboola Beats Q2 Guidance, Raises Expectations for Rest Of The Year and 2022
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board