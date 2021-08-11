ElectraMeccanica Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

In August, ElectraMeccanica’s flagship SOLO EV was showcased to former Michigan Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm at the U.S. headquarters of its engineering partner FEV North America in Auburn Hills, MI. The Secretary’s visit came as part of a broader tour through several southeastern Michigan manufacturing facilities.

During the quarter, ElectraMeccanica took possession of its temporary processing, delivery and inspection facility in Mesa, AZ, which is located directly next to its permanent U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center. While construction of the 235,000 square foot project continues, the Company will be able to begin staffing and vehicle processing in anticipation of a final build by the end of next year. When fully constructed and operational, the facility is expected to create up to 500 new jobs and will be capable of producing up to 20,000 SOLO s per year.

s per year. Expanded the SOLO retail footprint into ten (10) additional high-end shopping centers and related areas as well as two (2) new states. With these additions, ElectraMeccanica now operates throughout ten (10) metropolitan areas in five (5) western states.



Management Commentary

“As we work through the final stages of engineering enhancements, manufacturing and fulfillment infrastructure, our team has continued to lay a firm foundation for the years ahead,” said ElectraMeccanica President and CEO Paul Rivera. “Construction has begun on our U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center in Mesa, and we’re moving full speed ahead to bring this operation online next year. Thanks to the leadership of our new COO Kevin Pavlov, we’ve made major strides to improve processes, enhance profitability and efficiency, expand throughput and map out the next evolution of vehicle line development. Like the rest of the automotive industry and global economy, we are navigating through various, well-documented supply chain issues. As we get through this interim period, the long-term backdrop of global electric vehicle adoption and new modes of transport, supported by increased legislative backing, has us confident in a bright future for the SOLO and ElectraMeccanica.”