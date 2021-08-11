checkAd

Xebec Welcomes Mr. Brian Levitt to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 22:15  |  26   |   |   

Previously an advisor, Mr. Levitt continues to provide strategic, commercial and corporate finance expertise

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Levitt has joined Xebec’s Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Levitt was previously a special advisor to the Board, providing counsel with respect to strategic, commercial and corporate finance matters.

“We are excited to be welcoming Brian to the board as an official member. It has been an absolute pleasure working with him over the last year and a half in his special advisory role. Brian offers a plethora of insight and experience, and this has proved extremely valuable for a fast-growing cleantech company such as Xebec. We have made significant progress with Brian’s guidance in the last two years, and I look forward to his contributions for many more years to come,” stated Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc.

“I am pleased to be joining the Xebec board and look forward to continuing to support the management of Xebec as the company consolidates its global operations and integrates recent acquisitions. Xebec’s mission is to enable its customers in a wide range of industries to enhance their profitability and prospects by making material reductions in their carbon footprint with renewable natural gas, hydrogen and other gases produced at distributed locations to the highest energy, mobility, industrial and medical specifications. I was attracted to Xebec by its vision and prospects and by the values and culture of its leadership team,” said Brian Levitt.

Mr. Levitt currently serves as the Board Chair of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) and is a member of the board of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and Domtar Corporation (TSE: UFS). Mr. Levitt is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Imasco Limited and was a partner and Co-Chair of leading Canadian law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. Mr. Levitt is an Officer of the Order of Canada, has served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and as Chancellor of Bishops University. He holds degrees in Law and Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Related links:
https://www.xebecinc.com

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations for Xebec
Victor Henriquez, Senior Partner
victor@publicsc.com
+1 514.377.1102

Investor Relations:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with seven manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xebec Welcomes Mr. Brian Levitt to Board of Directors Previously an advisor, Mr. Levitt continues to provide strategic, commercial and corporate finance expertiseMONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Taboola Beats Q2 Guidance, Raises Expectations for Rest Of The Year and 2022
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board