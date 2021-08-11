checkAd

Central Puerto: 2Q2021

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 22:15  |  25   |   |   

Results for the Quarter and First Half ended on June 30, 2021BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU), one of the largest private sector power generation companies in …

Results for the Quarter and First Half ended on June 30, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU), one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, reports its consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter 2021 ("Second Quarter" or "2Q2021", and "First Half" or "1H2021", respectively), ended on June 30, 2021.

A conference call to discuss the results of the Second Quarter 2021 will be held on August 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (see details below). All information provided is presented on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise stated.

Financial statements as of and for quarter and six-month period ended on June 30, 2021, include the effects of the inflation adjustment, applying IAS 29. Accordingly, the financial statements have been stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period, including the corresponding financial figures for previous periods informed for comparative purposes. Growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, measured in the current unit at the end of the period, unless otherwise stated. Consequently, the information included in the Financial Statements for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, are not comparable to the Financial Statements previously published by the company.

Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary at the end of this document. This release does not contain all the Company's financial information. As a result, investors should read this release in conjunction with Central Puerto's consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, and the notes thereto, which will be available on the Company's website.

A. 2Q2021 Highlights

Refinancing of debt under the terms of Communication "A" 7230 of the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina ("BCRA"). On February 25, 2021, the BCRA extended until December 31, 2021, the FX regulatory restrictions established by Communication "A" 7106, through the issuance of Communication "A" 7230. The installments, under the Syndicate loan signed with Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC, maturing on June, September and December 2021 were under the scope of such regulation.

On June 15, 2021, the Company signed a new amendment, which provides for the modification of the amortization schedule, rescheduling 60% of the installments maturing in June, September and December 2021 and extending the final term of the loan to January 2024. The current schedule, including this amendment and the one dated December 2020, contemplates monthly repayments until January 2022, an amortization in June 2023 for USD 34 MM and the last one in January 2024 for USD 55 MM. Dividend restriction for 2021 and limitation of a maximum of USD 25 million for 2022 is maintained. For 2023, the maximum allowed is USD 20 million.

Resolution No. 440/2021

Through Resolution No. 440, published on May 21, 2021 ("Resolution 440"), the Secretary of Energy established a new remuneration scheme for MEM generating agents under spot market remuneration. As a result, Annexes II, III, IV and V of Resolution No. 31 dated February 26, 2020 ("Resolution 31") were replaced, and the Article 2 of Resolution 31 (which established a system for the automatic updating of remuneration values) was repealed. In general terms, Resolution 440 updated the values ​​to be collected by the generating agents in a 29% increase compared to Resolution 31. The application of the new values ​​is retroactive to the transactions of February 2021.

Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets.

The Company has identified as signs of potential impairment of its property, plant, and equipment and/or its intangible assets with limited useful life, the change in tariffs established for the spot market by Resolution 440.

Therefore, it has estimated that the book value of the assets of the cash-generating unit of the Brigadier López Thermal Plant and the combined cycle plant located in Luján de Cuyo exceed its recoverable asset value. So, an impairment charge was determined and recorded under the item "Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" of the consolidated income statement for the six-month period ended June 31, 2021, for an amount of Ps. 3,9 billion.

Income Tax

On June 16, 2021, the Argentine Government issued Law No. 27,630 which established changes in the corporate income´s tax rate, effective for fiscal years beginning on January 1, 2021. It establishes that the tax´s payments should be based on a rate´s scale related to the level of accumulated taxable net income. The scale to be applied consists of three segments: 25% up to an accumulated taxable net profit of Ps. 5 million, 30% for the excess of such amount up to Ps. 50 million and 35% on the excess of Ps. 50 million.

The amounts provided in this scale will be adjusted annually from January 1, 2022, considering the annual variation of the consumer price index provided by the INDEC corresponding to October of the year prior to the adjustment compared to the same month of the previous year.

B. Main operating metrics

The table below sets forth key operating metrics for 2Q2021, compared to 1Q2021 and 2Q2020, and 1H2021, compared to 1H 2020:

Key Metrics
  2Q2021     1Q2021     2Q2020    
Var %
(2Q/2Q)
    1H2021     1H2020   Var% (1H/1H)  
Continuing Operations
                                       
Energy Generation (GWh)
  3.740     3.479     2.674     40%     7.218     6.582   10%  
Electric Energy Generation- Thermal
  2.447     2.506     1.708     43%     4.953     4.394   13%  
Electric Energy Generation - Hydro
  899     623     661     36%     1.522     1.589   (4%)  
Electric Energy Generation - Wind
  394     350     305     29%     744     599   24%  
Installed capacity (MW; EoP 1 )
  4.709     4.709     4.316     9%     4.709     4.316   9%  
Installed capacity -Thermal (MW)
  2.895     2.895     2.589     12%     2.895     2.589   12%  
Installed capacity - Hydro (MW)
  1.441     1.441     1.441     0%     1.441     1.441   0%  
Installed capacity - Wind (MW)
  374     374     286     31%     374     286   31%  
Availability - Thermal 2
  90%     89%     82%     8 p.p.     89%     87%   2 p.p.  
Steam production (thousand Tons)
  287     262     273     5%     550     529   4%  
 
                                       

Source: CAMMESA; company data.

1 EoP refers to "End of Period".

2 Availability weighted average by power capacity. Off-time due to scheduled maintenance agreed with CAMMESA is not considered in the ratio.

In the 2Q2021 , energy generation increased 40% to 3,740 GWh, compared to 2,674 GWh in the 2Q2020. As a reference, domestic energy generation grew 12% for the 2Q2021, compared to the same period of 2020, according to data from CAMMESA. It is important to highlight that 2Q2020 was fully impacted by quarantine´s measures established by the government due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Increase in the energy generated by Central Puerto was due to:

a) 36% increase in energy generation from the hydro plant Piedra del Águila, due to a higher dispatch mainly during May 2021.

b) an increase of 43% in the electricity generation from thermal units, due to a higher generation from the steam turbines, the recovery to average production of the Siemens branded combined cycle of the Luján de Cuyo plant due to a failure in 2Q2020 in its main transformer and Terminal 6´s production as open cycle which started operations in November 2020 (269.5 MW).

c) 29% increase in energy generation from renewable units, mainly due to the operation of La Genoveva I (88MW) that reached full commissioning in November 2020.

During 2Q2021, machine availability for thermal units reached 90%, compared to 82% in the same period of 2020, due to certain small failures in Puerto´s combined cycle during April 2021, and the unavailability for some steam turbines. Availability in 2Q2020 was strongly impacted by the failure of the main transformer of the Siemen´s combined cycle in Lujan de Cuyo. As a reference, the market average availability for thermal units for the same period was 82%, according to data from CAMMESA.

Steam production increased 5%, totaling 287,484 tons produced during 2Q2021, compared to 273,445 tons during the 2Q2020, due to good performance of Lujan de Cuyo cogeneration plant.

In the 1H2021 , energy generation increased 10% to 7,218GWh, compared to 6,582 GWh for the same period in 2020. As a reference, domestic energy generation increased 6% during the 1H2021, compared to the 1H2020, according to data from CAMMESA.

Increase in the energy generated by Central Puerto was due to:

a) an increase of 13% in the electricity generation from thermal units, due to higher generation from the steam turbines, the recovery to average production of the Siemens branded combined cycle of the Luján de Cuyo as mentioned above and the operation of Terminal 6 as open cycle which had COD on November 2020.

b) 24% increase in energy generation from renewable units, which was mainly due to the operation during the fall semester of La Genoveva I (88 MW), Manque (57 MW) and Los Olivos (22.8MW)

This was partially offset by:

a) a 4% decrease in energy generation form the hydro plant Piedra del Águila due to lower waterflow in the Limay and Collón Curá rivers.

During 1H2021, machine availability for thermal units reached 89%, compared to 87% in the same period of 2020, due to certain small failures in Puerto´s combined cycle and the unavailability for some steam turbines. As mentioned before, availability in 1H2020 was strongly impacted by the failure of the Siemen´s combined cycle in Lujan de Cuyo. As a reference, the market average availability for thermal units for the same period was 82%, according to data from CAMMESA.

Steam production increased 4%, totaling 549,515 tons produced during 1H2021, compared to 528,933 tons during the 1H2020, due to Lujan de Cuyo cogeneration´s good performance.

C. Financials

Main financial magnitudes of continuing operations

Million Ps.
    2Q2021     1Q2021     2Q2020     Var % (2Q/2Q)     1H2021     1H2020   Var % (1H/1H)  
                                           
      Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410     Unaudited1     Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410           Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410     Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410      
                                           
Revenues
    12,254     11,277     10,790     14%     23,532     23,460   0%  
Cost of sales
    (6,722)     (5,759)     (5,070)     33%     (12,481)     (10,322)   21%  
Gross profit
    5,533     5,518     5,720     (3%)     11,050     13,138   (16%)  
Administrative and selling expenses
    (751)     (881)     (833)     (10%)     (1,631)     (1,824)   (11%)  
Operating income before other operating results
    4,782     4,637     4,887     (2%)     9,419     11,314   (17%)  
Other operating results, net
    (2,422)     3,979     4,687     (152%)     1,557     8,268   (81%)  
Operating income
    2,360     8,617     9,574     (75%)     10,976     19,581   (44%)  
Depreciations and Amortizations
    2,295     2,123     1,832     25%     4,418     3,671   20%)  
Adjusted EBITDA
    4,655     10,739     11,406     (59%)     15,394     23,252   (34%)  
Includes, among others, the following concepts:
                                         
  • Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables
    1,658     3,472     4,813     (66%)     5,130     8,839   (42%)  
  • Impairment on property, plant, and equipment
    (3,898)     -     (654)     496%     (3,898)     (1,880)   107%  
Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and Impairment on property, plant, and equipment
    6,895     7,267     7,248     (5%)     14,163     16,293   (13%)  
Average exchange rate of period
    94.12     88.58     67.71     39%     91.22     64.59   41%  
Exchange rate end of period
    95.72     92.00     70.46     36%     95.72     70.46   36%  

11Q2021 figures are stated in the measuring unit current as of June 30, 2021, calculated as the results for the 1H2021 minus the 2Q2021.

NOTE: Exchange rates quoted by the Banco de la Nación Argentina are provided only as a reference. The average exchange rate refers to the average of the daily exchange rates quoted by the Banco de la Nación Argentina for wire transfers (divisas) for each period.

See "Disclaimer-Adjusted EBITDA" below for further information.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Million Ps.
  2Q2021     1Q2021     2Q2020     Var % (2Q/2Q)     1H2021     1H2020     Var % (1H/1H)  
                                           
    Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410     Unaudited2     Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410     Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410     Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410              
                                           
Consolidated Net (loss) income for the period
  (4,413)     710     3,288     (234%)     (3,703)     4,802     (177%)  
Loss on net monetary position
  (27)     (201)     (232)     (89%)     (227)     (729)     (69%)  
Financial expenses
  2,873     7,780     7,547     (62%)     10,653     14,262     (25%)  
Financial income
  157     (468)     (2,083)     (108%)     (311)     (2,301)     (86%)  
Share of the profit of an associate
  403     296     134     201%     699     48     1356%  
Income tax expenses
  3,366     499     920     266%     3,865     3,499     10%  
Depreciation and amortization
  2,295     2,123     1,832     25%     4,418     3,671     20%  
Adjusted EBITDA
  4,655     10,739     11,406     (59%)     15,394     23,252     (34%)  
1. Includes, among others, the following concepts:
                                         
  • Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables
  1,658     3,472     4,813     (66%)     5,130     8,839     (42%)  
  • Impairment on property, plant, and equipment
  (3,898)     -     (654)     496%     (3,898)     (1,880)     107%  
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and Impairment on property, plant, and equipment
  6,895     7,267     7,248     (5%)     14,163     16,293     (13%)  

 

21Q2021 figures are stated in the measuring unit current as of June 30, 2021, calculated as the results for the 1H2021 minus the 2Q2021.

2Q 2021 Results Analysis

Revenues increased to Ps. 12,3 billion in the 2Q2021, as compared to Ps. 10,8 billion in the 2Q2020. This 14% increase was mainly due to:

(i) a 39% increase in Spot Sales/Energia Base (Revenues from Resolution 1, SEE 19, SGE 70 and amendments) which totaled Ps. 6,2 billion in the 2Q2021 as compared to 4,5 billion in the 2Q2020, due to higher generation from the hydro plant Piedra del Aguila, the steam turbines, the recovery to average production of the Siemens branded combined cycle of the Luján de Cuyo plant and Terminal 6.

(ii) a 30% increase in the Steam Sales, which totaled Ps. 0,4 billion in the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 0,3 billion in the 2Q2020, as the steam production increased 5% in the quarter.

partially offset by:

(iii) an 5% decrease in Sales under contracts, which amounted to Ps. 5,4 billion during the 2Q2021, as compared to Ps. 5,7 billion in the 2Q2020.

Gross profit was Ps. 5,5 billion in the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 5,7 billion in 2Q2020. This decrease was due to a 33% increase in the costs of sales that totaled Ps. 6,7 billion, compared to Ps. 5,1 billion in the 2Q2020, which was partially offset by the above-mentioned variation in revenues.

This rise in the cost of sales was primarily driven by:

(i) a 31% increase in costs of production, which totaled Ps. 5,6 billion in the 2Q2021, as compared to Ps. 4,2 billion in the 2Q2020 mainly due to i) an increase in depreciations of Ps. 0,5 billion and ii) an increase in maintenance expenses of Ps. 0,6 billion.

Gross Profit Margin was 45% during the 2Q2021, as compared to 53% in the 2Q2020.

Operating income before other operating results, net, was Ps. 4,8 billion, compared to Ps. 4,9 billion in the 2Q2020. This 2% decrease was due to (i) the above-mentioned drop in gross profits, which was partially offset by (ii) a 10% decrease (in real terms) in administrative and selling expenses that totaled Ps. 0,75 billion in the 2Q2021, as compared to Ps. 0,83 billion in the 2Q2020, mainly driven by a Ps. 0,1 billion reduction in taxes among other expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was Ps. 4,7 billion in the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 11,4 billion in the 2Q2020. This decrease was mainly due to:

(i) A Ps. 3.2 billion or 496% increase in the item "Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as stated above on the highlight´s section, related to the Brigadier Lopez and Lujan de Cuyo´s plants.

(ii) A 76% decrease in foreign exchange difference on operating assets, mainly related to trade receivables, that generated a Ps. 1,1 billion gain during the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 4,6 billion during the 2Q2020 due to a lower depreciation of the Argentine peso during the quarter and lower trade receivables balances maintained . As reference, in the 2Q2021, the Argentine peso depreciated 3.77%, compared to 9.19% during the 1Q2020.

(iii) a 6% decrease in interest from clients which totaled Ps. 0,098 billion during the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 0,096 billion of 2Q2020, mainly related to lower receivables balances and lower Libor Rate.

This was partially offset by:

(iv) A 25% increase in depreciations and amortizations that totaled Ps. 2,3 billion during the 2Q2021, as compared to Ps. 1,8 billion during the 2Q2020.

As a result , Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and Impairment on property, plant and equipment was Ps. 6,9 billion in the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 7,2 billion in 2Q2020.

Consolidated Net loss was Ps. 4,4 billion and Net loss for shareholder was Ps. 4,4 billion or (Ps. 2.95) per share or (Ps. 29.5) per ADR, in the 2Q2021 , compared to a Consolidated Net Income of Ps. 3.3 billion and Net Income for shareholder of Ps. 3,3 billion, respectively, or Ps. 2.19 per share or Ps. 21.9 per ADR, in the 2Q2020. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, net income was negatively impacted by:

(i) higher income tax expenses that amounted to Ps. 3,4 billion in the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 0,9 billion in the 2Q2020, mainly due to the recent changes in the corporate income´s tax rate explained above in the highlight´s section.

(ii) lower financial income that amounted to Ps. 0,2 billion negative in the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 2,1 billion positive in the 2Q2020, mainly due to interest rate swap´s losses and the net income on financial assets at fair value in 2Q2020 of Ps 2,1 billion.

and positively impacted by:

(iii) lower financial expenses which amounted to Ps. 2,9 billion during the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 7,5 billion in the 2Q2020 as there were less foreign exchange difference, which decreased from Ps. 6,2 billion in 2Q2020 to Ps. 2,1 billion for 2Q2021, mainly due to a lower depreciation of the argentine peso during the quarter and a lower debt balance denominated in USD.

Additionally, the share of profit of associates was a Ps. 0,4 billion loss during the 2Q2021 compared to loss of Ps. 0,1 billion in the 2Q2020, mainly due to lower results from the operations of Ecogas due to lack of tariff adjustments for the natural gas distribution business.

Finally, the gain on net monetary position totaled Ps. 0,02 billion during the 2Q2021, as compared to Ps. 0,2 billion in the 2Q2020.

FONI collections totaled Ps. 2,4 billion in the 2Q2021, -including VAT, associated to the FONI trade receivables for Vuelta de Obligado Plant, compared to Ps. 2,0 billion of 2Q2020. The amounts are being collected on time and according to the signed contract.

1H 2021 Results Analysis

Revenues were Ps. 23,53 billion in the 1H2021 , similar to Ps. 23,46 billion in the 1H2020. There was :

(i) a 4% increase in Sales under contracts, which amounted to Ps. 11,4 billion during the 1H2021, as compared to Ps. 11,0 billion in the 1H2020, mainly due to the renewable division, as La Genoveva I, Manque and Los Olivos operated the full period given their CODs during 2020.

(ii) a 20% increase in the Steam Sales, which totaled Ps. 0,7 billion in the 1H2021, compared to Ps. 0,6 billion in the 1H2020, as the steam production increased 4% in the period.

partially offset by:

(iii) a 3% decrease in Spot Sales/Energia Base (Revenues from Resolution 1, SEE 19, SGE 70 and amendments) which totaled Ps. 10,8 billion in the 1H2021 as compared to 11,2 billion in the 1H2020, mainly due to the decrease in energy generation form the hydro plant Piedra del Águila. This was partially offset by (i) tariff adjustment approved by Resolution 440 and (ii) higher thermal generation as described before.

Gross profit was Ps. 11,1 billion in the 1H2021, compared to Ps. 13,1 billion in 1H2020. This 16% decrease was due to (i) a 21% increase in the costs of sales that totaled Ps. 12,5 billion, compared to Ps. 10,3 billion in the 1H2020.

This rise in the cost of sales was primarily driven by:

(i) A 24% increase in purchases of materials and spare parts which totaled Ps. 2,4 billion during the 1H2021, as compared to Ps. 2,1 billion in the 1H2020

(ii) a 19% increase in costs of production, which totaled Ps. 10,1 billion in the 1H2021, as compared to Ps. 8,5 billion in the 1H2020 mainly due to i) an increase in depreciations of Ps. 0,8 billion and ii) an increase in maintenance expenses of Ps. 0,8 billion.

Gross Profit Margin was 47% during the 1H2021, as compared to 56% in the 1H2020.

Operating income before other operating results, net, was Ps. 9,4 billion, compared to Ps. 11,3 billion in the 1H2020. This 17% decrease was due to (i) the above-mentioned drop in gross profits, which was partially offset by (ii) a 11% decrease (in real terms) in administrative and selling expenses that totaled Ps. 1,6 billion in the 1H2021, as compared to Ps. 1,8 billion in the 1H2020, mainly driven by a reduction of Ps. 0,2 billion in taxes and a Ps 0,1 billion in maintenance expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was Ps. 15,4 billion in the 1H2021, compared to Ps. 23,3 billion in the 1H2020. This decrease was mainly due to:

(v) A Ps. 2,0 billion or 107% increase in the item "Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as stated above on the highlight´s section and in the quarter analysis, mainly related to the Brigadier Lopez and Lujan de Cuyo´s plants.

(vi) A 50% decrease in foreign exchange difference on operating assets, mainly related to trade receivables, that generated a Ps. 4,3 billion gain during the 1H2021, compared to Ps. 8,5 billion during the 1H2020 due to a lower depreciation of the argentine peso during the period and lower trade receivables balances maintained. As reference, in the 1H2021, the Argentine peso depreciated 13.75%, compared to 17.79% during the 1H2020.

(vii) a 27% decrease in interest from clients which totaled Ps. 1,6 billion during the 1H2021, compared to Ps. 2,2 billion of the 1H2020.

This was partially offset by:

(viii) A 20% increase in depreciations and amortizations that totaled Ps. 4,4 billion during the 1H2021, as compared to Ps. 3,7 billion during the 1H2020.

As a result, Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and Impairment on property, plant and equipment was Ps. 14,2 billion in the 2H2021, compared to Ps. 16,3 billion in 2H2020.

Consolidated Net loss was Ps. 3,7 billion and Net loss for shareholder was Ps. 3,7 billion or (Ps. 2.48) per share or (Ps. 24.81) per ADR, in the 1H2021 , compared to a Consolidated Net Income of Ps. 4,8 billion and Net Income for shareholder of Ps. 4,8 billion, respectively, or Ps. 3.17 per share or Ps. 31.7 per ADR, in the 1H2020. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, net income was negatively impacted by:

(iv) higher income tax expenses that amounted to Ps. 3,9 billion in the 1H2021, compared to Ps. 3,5 billion in the 1H2020, mainly due to the recent changes in the corporate income´s tax rate explained above in the highlight´s section.

(v) lower financial income that amounted to Ps. 0,3 billion in the 2Q2021, compared to Ps. 2,3 billion in the 1H2020, mainly due to a reduction on net income on financial assets at fair value compared to Ps. 2.2 billion of 1H2020.

and positively impacted by:

(vi) lower financial expenses which amounted to Ps. 10,7 billion during the 1H2021, compared to Ps. 14,3 billion in the 1H2020 as there were less foreign exchange difference, which decreased from Ps. 10,2 billion in 1H2020 to Ps. 7,4 billion for 1H2021, mainly due to a lower debt balance denominated in USD.

Additionally, the share of profit of associates was a Ps. 0,7 billion loss during the 1H2021 compared to a loss of Ps. 0,01 billion in the 1H2020, mainly due to lower results from the operations of Ecogas due to lack of tariff adjustments for the natural gas distribution business.

Finally, the gain on net monetary position totaled Ps. 0,2 billion during the 1H2021, as compared to Ps. 0,7 billion in the 2Q2020.

FONI collections totaled Ps. 3,6 billion in the 1H2021, -including VAT, associated to the FONI trade receivables for Vuelta de Obligado Plant, compared to Ps. 4,5 billion of 1H2020. The amounts are being collected on time and according to the signed contract.

In the months of January and February 2020, CAMMESA has completed all scheduled payments of principal and interest in accordance with the FONI agreement for Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. ("TJSM") and Termoeléctrica General Manuel Belgrano S.A. ("TMB").

Financial Situation

As of June 30, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries had Cash and Cash Equivalents of Ps. 0,3 billion, and Other Current Financial Assets of Ps. 11 billion .

The following chart breaks down the Net Debt position of Central Puerto (on a stand-alone basis) and its subsidiaries:

Million Ps.
 

  		   
As of
June 30, 2021
 
Cash and cash equivalents (stand-alone)
        47  
Other financial assets (stand-alone)
        2,233  
Financial Debt (stand-alone)
        (24,296)  
Composed of:
Financial Debt (current) (Central Puerto S.A. stand-alone)
  (11,667)        
Financial Debt (non-current) (Central Puerto S.A. stand-alone)
  (12,628)        
Subtotal Central Puerto stand-alone Net Debt Position
        (22,016)  
Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries
        243  
Other financial assets of subsidiaries
        8,807  
Financial Debt of subsidiaries
Composed of:
        (27,429)  
Financial Debt of subsidiaries (current) 4
  (3,795)        
Financial Debt of subsidiaries (non-current) 4
  (23,634)        
Subtotal Subsidiaries Net Debt Position
        (18,379)  
Consolidated Net Debt Position
        (40,394)  
 
           
 

Cash Flows of the 1H 2021

Million Ps.
 
1H 2021
ended on June 30, 2021
 
Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning
    349  
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
    6,574  
Net cash flows used in investing activities
    (589 )
Net cash flows used in financing activities
    (6,005 )
Exchange difference and other financial results
    47  
Loss on net monetary position by cash and cash equivalents
    (86 )
Cash and Cash equivalents at the end
    290  
 
       

Net cash provided by operating activities was Ps. 6,6 billion during the 1H2021 . This cash flow arises from (i) Ps. 11 billion from the operating income obtained during the 1H2021, (ii) Ps. 6,4 billion due to a decrease in the stock of trade receivables, mainly related to the FONI collections, (iii) Ps. 1,6 billion in collection of interests from clients, including the ones from FONI, during the period and (iv) a Ps. 3,9 billion non-cash impairment of property, plant and equipment charge included in the operating income, which was partially offset by (v) a Ps. 4,4 billion non-cash foreign exchange difference on trade receivables, (vi) a Ps. 7 billion in net monetary position loss, (vii) a Ps. 3,6 billion from income tax paid, and (viii) a Ps. 4,3 billion reduction in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits.

Net cash used in investing activities was Ps. 0,6 billion in 1H 2021 . This amount was mainly due to (i) Ps. 2,3 billion in payments for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment mainly related to the construction of Terminal 6 thermal project, which was partially offset by (ii) Ps. 1,6 billion obtained from the sale of short-term financial assets, net and (iii) Ps. 0,1 billion in dividends collected from ECOGAS.

Net cash used in financing activities was Ps. 6,0 billion in the 1H 2021 . This amount was mainly the result of Ps. 1,0 billion Bank and investment accounts overdrafts obtained, net, (ii) Ps. 4,7 billion in loans paid, mainly related to the loans received for the expansion projects, and (iii) Ps. 2,3 billion in interest and financial expenses paid, mainly related to those loans.

D. Tables

a. Consolidated Statement of Income

 
  2Q 2021   2Q 2020  
           
    Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410   Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410  
    Thousand Ps.   Thousand Ps.  
           
 
             
Revenues
    12,254,422     10,789,505  
Cost of sales
    (6,721,916 )   (5,069,649 )
Gross income
    5.532,506     5,719,856  
 
             
Administrative and selling expenses
    (750,617 )   (832,795 )
Other operating income
    2,041,219     5,605,048  
Other operating expenses
    (565,040 )   (263,903 )
Property, plant, and equipment impairment
    (3,898,450 )   (654,366 )
Operating income
    2,359,618     9,573,840  
 
             
Gain (loss) on net monetary position
    26,689     232,308  
Finance income
    (157,408 )   2,083,176  
Finance expenses
    (2,873,377 )   (7,547,180 )
Share of the profit of associates
    (402,964 )   (133,716 )
Income before income tax
    (1,047,442 )   4,208,428  
Income tax for the period
    (3,365,876 )   (919,938 )
Net income for the period
    (4,413,318 )   3,288,490  
Net total comprehensive income for the period
    (4,413,318 )   3,288,490  
 
             
Attributable to:
             
Equity holders of the parent
    (4,438,155 )   3,296,111  
Non-controlling interests
    24,837     (7,621 )
 
    (4,413,318 )   3.288.490  
 
             
Earnings per share:
             
Basic and diluted (Ps.)
    (2.95 )   2.19  
               

 
  1H 2021     1H 2020  
             
    Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410   Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410  
           
    Thousand Ps.   Thousand Ps.  
 
             
Revenues
    23,531,528     23,459,552  
Cost of sales
    (12,481,169 )   (10,321,846 )
Gross income
    11,050,359     13,137,706  
 
             
Administrative and selling expenses
    (1,631,336 )   (1,824,063 )
Other operating income
    6,027,294     10,672,860  
Other operating expenses
    (571,665 )   (524,972 )
Property plant and equipment and intangible assets impairment
    (3,898,450 )   (1,880,099 )
Operating income
    10,976,202     19,581,432  
 
             
Gain on net monetary position
    227,360     728,811  
Finance income
    310,625     2,300,913  
Finance expenses
    (10,653,205 )   (14,261,631 )
Share of the profit of associates
    (699,370 )   (48,032 )
Income before income tax
    161,612     8,301,493  
Income tax for the period
    (3,865,079 )   (3,499,489 )
Net (loss) income for the period
    (3,703,467 )   4,802,004  
Net total comprehensive (loss) income for the period
    (3,703,467 )   4,802,004  
 
             
Attributable to:
             
-Equity holders of the parent
    (3,734,920 )   4,772,223  
-Non-controlling interests
    31,453     29,781  
 
    (3,703,467 )   4,802,004  
 
             
Earnings per share:
             
Basic and diluted (Ps.)
    (2,48 )   3.17  

b. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position


 
As of June 30,
2021
 
As of December 31,
2020
 
         
  Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410   Audited  
  Thousand Ps.   Thousand Ps.  
         
Assets            
Non-current assets            
Property, plant, and equipment
  96,480,904     99,240,225  
Intangible assets
  6,274,346     8,452,000  
Investment in associates
  5,030,003     5,845,134  
Trade and other receivables
  31,009,895     36,845,428  
Other non-financial assets
  337,588     606,715  
Inventories
  529,114     824,786  
Deferred tax asset
  969,480     123,294  
 
  140,631,330     151,937,582  
Current assets
           
Inventories
  436,546     1,007,891  
Other non-financial assets
  1,605,900     1,128,372  
Trade and other receivables
  25,129,437     23,479,630  
Other financial assets
  11,039,887     17,641,047  
Cash and cash equivalents
  290,002     349,276  
 
  38,501,772     43,606,216  
Property, plant, and equipment available for sale
  2,956,967     2,956,967  
Total assets
  182,090,069     198,500,765  
 
           
Equity and liabilities
           
Equity
           
Capital stock
  1,514,022     1,514,022  
Adjustment to capital stock
  32,491,347     32,491,347  
Legal reserve
  5,241,866     4,810,003  
Voluntary reserve
  68,962,421     60,757,028  
Other equity accounts
  (2,464,063 )   (2,464,063 )
Retained earnings
  (3,728,022 )   8,644,154  
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
  102,017,571     105,752,494  
Non-controlling interests
  94,471     160,814  
Total Equity
  102,112,042     105,913,305  
Non-current liabilities
           
Other non-financial liabilities
  5,517,976     6,584,920  
Other loans and borrowings
  36,262,123     38,656,132  
Compensation and employee benefits liabilities
  409,425     394,285  
Provisions
  45,403     56,901  
Deferred income tax liabilities
  13,866,756     11,279,067  
 
  56,101,683     56,971,305  
 
           
Current liabilities
           
Trade and other payables
  3,710,902     3,190,124  
Other non-financial liabilities
  2,969,515     2,821,299  
Other loans and borrowings
  15,462,229     25,220,852  
Compensation and employee benefits liabilities
  976,162     1,276,954  
Income tax payable
  729,413     3,063,241  
Provisions
  28,123     43,682  
 
  23,876,344     35,616,155  
Total liabilities
  79,978,027     92,587,460  
Total equity and liabilities
  182,090,069     198,500,765  

c. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

 
  1H 2021     1H 2020  
             
    Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410     Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410  
    Thousand Ps.     Thousand Ps.  
             
Operating activities
               
Income for the period before income tax
    161,612       8,301,493  
 
               
Adjustments to reconcile income for the period before income tax to net cash flows:
               
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
    3,033,902       2,207,981  
Amortization of intangible assets
    1,383,999       1,462,564  
Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets impairment
    3,898,450       1,880,099  
Discount of trade and other receivables and payables, net
    (127,343 )     58,607  
Interest earned from customers
    (1,588,618 )     (2,178,221 )
Commercial and fiscal interests lost
    516,056       443,502  
Financial income
    (310,625 )     (2,300,913 )
Financial expenses
    10,653,205       14,261,631  
Share of the profit of associates
    699,370       48,032  
Stock-based payments
    -       2,097  
Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expenses
    111,186       85,090  
Foreign exchange difference for trade receivables
    (4,283,539 )     (8,486,294 )
Loss on net monetary position
    (6,977,265 )     (6,651,696 )
 
               
Working capital adjustments:
               
Decrease in trade and other receivables
    6,426,430       12,787,910  
(Increase) Decrease in other non-financial assets and inventories
    (161,629 )     304,995  
Decrease in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities, and liabilities from employee benefits
    (4,281,866 )     (8,485,977 )
 
    9,153,325       13,740,900  
Commercial and fiscal interests paid
    (516,056 )     -  
Interest received from customers
    1,579,694       1,926,227  
Income tax paid
    (3,643,364 )     (3,342,452 )
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
    6,573,599       12,324,675  
 
               
Investing activities
               
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
    (2,286,870 )     (8,906,099 )
Dividends received
    115,635       176,686  
Sale of available-for-sale assets, net
    1,581,752       3,450,226  
Net cash flows used in investing activities
    (589,483 )     (5,279,187 )
 
               
Financing activities
               
Banks and investment accounts overdrafts received (paid), net
    1,028,471       (3,005,289 )
Long term loans paid
    (4,654,940 )     (1,079,366 )
Interests and other loan costs paid
    (2,280,296 )     (2,163,917 )
Dividends paid
    (97,796 )     (78,938 )
Net cash flows used in financing activities
    (6,004,561 )     (6,327,510 )
 
               
 
               
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
    (20,445 )     717,978  
Exchange difference and other financial results
    46,687       158,722  
Monetary results effect on cash and cash equivalents
    (85,516 )     (222,772 )
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1
    349,276       2,548,798  
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021
    290,002       3,202,726  

E. Information about the Conference Call

There will be a conference call to discuss Central Puerto's Second Quarter 2021 results on August 12, 2021, at 11.00 AM Eastern Time.

The conference will be hosted by Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Enrique Terraneo, Chief Operating Officer. To access the conference call, please dial:

Participants (Toll Free): +1-877-407-8035

International Participants: +1-201-689-8035

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

Glossary

In this release, except where otherwise indicated or where the context otherwise requires:

  • "BCRA" refers to Banco Central de la República Argentina , Argentina's Central Bank,
  • "CAMMESA" refers to Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima ;
  • "COD" refers to Commercial Operation Date, the day in which a generation unit is authorized by CAMMESA (in Spanish, "Habilitación Comercial") to sell electric energy through the grid under the applicable commercial conditions;
  • "Ecogas" refers collectively to Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana ("DGCU"), Distribuidora de Gas del Centro ("DGCE"), and their controlling company Inversora de Gas del Centro ("IGCE") ;
  • "Energía Base" (legacy energy) refers to the regulatory framework established under Resolution SE No. 95/13, as amended, currently regulated by Resolution SE No. 440;
  • "FONINVEMEM" or "FONI", refers to the Fondo para Inversiones Necesarias que Permitan Incrementar la Oferta de Energía Eléctrica en el Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista (the Fund for Investments Required to Increase the Electric Power Supply) and Similar Programs, including Central Vuelta de Obligado (CVO) Agreement;
  • "p.p.", refers to percentage points;
  • "PPA" refers to power purchase agreements.

Disclaimer

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this release may not sum due to rounding.

This release contains certain metrics, including information per share, operating information, and others, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

OTHER INFORMATION

Central Puerto routinely posts important information for investors in the Investor Relations support section on its website, www.centralpuerto.com. From time to time, Central Puerto may use its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Accordingly, investors should monitor Central Puerto's Investor Support website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this Earnings Release as "forward-looking statements") that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words ‘‘anticipate'', ‘‘believe'', ‘‘could'', ‘‘expect'', ‘‘should'', ‘‘plan'', ‘‘intend'', ‘‘will'', ‘‘estimate'' and ‘‘potential'', and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition, expected power generation and capital expenditures plan, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Company's business can be found in the Company's public disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Adjusted EBITDA

In this release, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, is defined as net income for the year, plus finance expenses, minus finance income, minus share of the profit of associates, minus depreciation, and amortization, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, minus net results of discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is believed to provide useful supplemental information to investors about the Company and its results. Adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by the Company's management team to evaluate the financial and operating performance and make day-to-day financial and operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is believed to be helpful to investors because it provides additional information about trends in the core operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital structure, depreciation, amortization, and taxation on the results.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including:

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, including cash requirements for, working capital needs or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the finance expenses, or the cash requirements to service interest or principal payments on indebtedness, or interest income or other finance income;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements;
  • although share of the profit of associates is a non-cash charge, Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potential collection of dividends; and
  • other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, net income. For a reconciliation of the net income to Adjusted EBITDA, see the tables included in this release.

Contact information:

Chief Financial Officer

Enrique Terraneo

Investor Relations Officer

Nicolas Macchi

Tel (+54 11) 4317 5000 ext.2447

www.centralpuerto.com

inversores@centralpuerto.com

SOURCE: Central Puerto



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659381/Central-Puerto-2Q2021

Central Puerto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Central Puerto: 2Q2021 Results for the Quarter and First Half ended on June 30, 2021BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU), one of the largest private sector power generation companies in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Notices in Terms of Section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Timberline Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates
SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Update - Sharug
Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
First 2021 Drill-Hole at Elizabeth Includes ‘Bonanza’ Gold
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Emgold Closes Final Tranche of a Flow-Through Private Placement
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Accesswire | Analysen