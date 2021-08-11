Victory Capital Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $162.9 billion as of July 31, 2021.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
July 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Solutions
$
40,276
$
39,640
Fixed Income
36,707
36,410
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
30,664
30,340
U.S. Small Cap Equity
20,280
20,617
U.S. Large Cap Equity
15,456
15,284
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
15,841
15,931
Other
434
460
Total Long-Term Assets
$
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare