BELLUS Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

“Our focus remains on the completion of our two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials – SOOTHE and BLUEPRINT – evaluating our selective P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937, in refractory chronic cough and chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis, respectively. Both clinical trials are advancing on track, with topline results expected in the fourth quarter of 2021,” commented Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health. “We expect the second half of this year to be an exciting time for BELLUS, as we believe the upcoming milestones will be key to advancing the development of BLU-5937.”