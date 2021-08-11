checkAd

BELLUS Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

11.08.2021, 22:30   

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

“Our focus remains on the completion of our two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials – SOOTHE and BLUEPRINT – evaluating our selective P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937, in refractory chronic cough and chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis, respectively. Both clinical trials are advancing on track, with topline results expected in the fourth quarter of 2021,” commented Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health. “We expect the second half of this year to be an exciting time for BELLUS, as we believe the upcoming milestones will be key to advancing the development of BLU-5937.”

PROGRAM AND CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

Ongoing Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial of BLU-5937 in patients with refractory chronic cough (“RCC”).

  • As of August 2021, the SOOTHE trial has achieved approximately 80% of its enrollment target of 300 patients.
  • A pre-specified, blinded Sample Size Re-Estimation (“SSRE”) analysis has been conducted, and no changes have been made to the SOOTHE trial size.
  • We expect topline results in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • We expect to conduct an administrative interim analysis in September 2021.

Ongoing Phase 2a BLUEPRINT clinical trial of BLU-5937 in patients with chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis (“AD”).

  • As of August 2021, the BLUEPRINT trial has achieved approximately 90% of its enrollment target of 128 patients.
  • A pre-specified, blinded SSRE analysis has been conducted, and no changes have been made to the BLUEPRINT trial size.
  • We expect topline results in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Presented clinical data at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference (“ATS”).

  • Three abstracts on BLU-5937 – including a mini symposium presentation – were presented at ATS, which was held on May 14-19, 2021.

Presenting at the upcoming European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021 (“ERS”).

  • An abstract on BLU-5937 has been accepted for oral presentation at ERS, which is being held September 5-8, 2021. The pre-recorded presentation will be available on the ERS congress platform on August 23, 2021, with a live QA session on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

Ended the second quarter of 2021 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling US$72.3 million.

Wertpapier


