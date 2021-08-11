Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported net sales of $6.2 million up 3% from the third quarter a year ago. The Company reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.16 per share, which includes a $1.5 million tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax valuation allowance, up 108% from the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Geoffrey Hedrick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IS&S, said, “Revenues in the quarter were up both year-over-year, as well as sequentially from the second quarter of this year, as momentum builds. This growth was achieved during difficult times with the ongoing pandemic which is most encouraging and bodes well for the Company’s future.”

“We continue to expand in a number of our key markets. In air cargo conversions, demand remains robust for our Boeing 757 and 767 Flat Panel Display Systems, particularly from a premier on-line retailer, contributing to both our solid third quarter performance and growth in our backlog. OEM activity was also strong during the quarter, with an increase in the pace of autothrottle deliveries to Textron for the King Air. In fact, the August 2021 issue of Flying Magazine reviewed the King Air 360 and made it a point to feature our autothrottle with positive reviews. Flying Magazine called it ‘surely the star of the King Air 360’ from a pilot’s perspective, while Textron’s 360 technical marketing advisor and sales engineer called our autothrottle an ‘elegant little engineering solution.’ I’m pleased this highly respected aviation publication has validated the effort we have put into this groundbreaking control and safety solution for single-pilot aircraft. We look forward to building on our growing foundation of both retrofit and OEM programs as our strategy to create additional value for our shareholders.”

The Company’s cash on hand increased to $7.5 million on June 30, 2021, with net cash flows from operating activities of $1.5 million in the third quarter. Since September of 2020, nearly $20 million of cash has been distributed to shareholders while the Company remains in a strong financial position with significant liquidity and no debt.

New orders in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $9.0 million and backlog as of June 30, 2021 increased 40% to $9.5 million, up from $6.7 million at March 31, 2021. New orders for the nine- month period ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $22.0 million. Backlog excludes potential future sole-source production orders from the Pilatus PC-24, Textron King Air and the KC-46A programs, which the Company expects to remain in production for approximately a decade. The Company expects that these contracts will add to production sales already in backlog.

Nine Months Results

Total sales for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 were $16.2 million up 6% from the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.5 million, or $0.21 per share, up 75% from the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Net income in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 included $1.4 million of tax benefits, primarily those recognized in the third quarter as noted above.

Conference Call

The Company will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and the Company’s business outlook and product development. Please use the following dial in number to register your name and company affiliation for the conference call: 877-270-2148 and ask to be joined into the Innovative Solutions & Support call. The call will also be carried live on the Investor Relations page of the Company web site at www.innovative-ss.com.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,482,863 $ 12,603,967 Restricted cash - 11,180,900 Accounts receivable 4,293,727 4,369,111 Inventories 4,838,811 4,291,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 697,329 675,109 Total current assets 17,312,730 33,120,422 Property and equipment, net 8,220,942 8,175,872 Deferred income taxes 1,331,928 - Other assets 151,364 249,543 Total assets $ 27,016,964 $ 41,545,837 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 936,042 $ 790,892 Dividend payable - 11,180,900 Accrued expenses 1,543,487 1,361,960 Contract liability 1,528,694 313,365 Total current liabilities 4,008,223 13,647,117 Non-current deferred income taxes - 129,689 Total liabilities 4,008,223 13,776,806 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value, of which 200,000 shares are authorized as Class A Convertible stock. No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 $ - $ - Common stock, $.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares authorized, 19,342,823 and 19,310,835 issued at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 19,343 19,311 Additional paid-in capital 51,771,014 51,458,787 (Accumulated deficit) (7,413,079 ) (2,340,530 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,096,451 shares at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (21,368,537 ) (21,368,537 ) Total shareholders' equity 23,008,741 27,769,031 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,016,964 $ 41,545,837

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales 6,180,183 5,953,689 16,171,680 15,300,182 Cost of sales 2,825,681 2,559,016 7,348,364 7,008,691 Gross profit 3,354,502 3,394,673 8,823,316 8,291,491 Operating expenses: Research and development 646,795 870,805 1,936,747 2,249,439 Selling, general and administrative 1,512,138 1,279,422 4,847,410 4,514,085 Total operating expenses 2,158,933 2,150,227 6,784,157 6,763,524 Operating income 1,195,569 1,244,446 2,039,159 1,527,967 Interest income 107 7,767 1,138 152,358 Other income 17,231 16,261 50,994 44,760 Income before income taxes 1,212,907 1,268,474 2,091,291 1,725,085 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,473,014 ) 8,616 (1,443,352 ) (300,786 ) Net income $ 2,685,921 $ 1,259,858 $ 3,534,643 $ 2,025,871 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,230,387 16,952,973 17,222,312 16,931,049 Diluted 17,231,438 17,087,275 17,223,908 17,097,414

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005843/en/